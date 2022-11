EMPLOYMENT (6-11-2022)

WANTED

IT PROFESSIONAL FOR WEBSITE

CONTENT MANAGEMENT

QUALIFICATION: BCA

KINDLY EMAIL YOUR RESUME TO

RAHULDOGRA@DAILYEXCELSIOR.COM

REQUIRES

SUPERSTOCKIST & DISTRIBUTORS & EXPERIENCE SALE REPRESENTATIVE & SALE OFFICER FOR REPUTED COMPANY FOR JAMMU & KASHMIR & HIMACHAL

CONTACT

NSM-6005473216

ASM-9622253306

EMAIL YAKEEN KHAN

8878@GMAIL.COM

WANTED

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES REQUIRED FOR BANQUET HALL

1) ASSISTANT MANAGER

2) CAPTAIN

INTERESTED PERSONS CAN CONTACT ON MOBILE NO. 9419199416,

ON 7/11/2022 BETWEEN 10 TO 5 PM

REQUIRED

1) EXPERIENCED PROJECT

MANAGER (BE CIVIL)

2) EXPERIENCED AUTOCAD EXPERT

3) EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT

(BUSY/TALLY)

CONTACT : 9419196962

REQUIRED FEMALE

TEACHER

IN GREATER KAILASH

FOR CLASS 2ND

TEACHER MUST HAVE

(B.SC B.ED) WITH EXPERIENCE

CONTACT NO.

9541660410

REQUIRED FEMALE

TEACHER

IN GREATER KAILASH

FOR HOME TUITION

FOR CLASS 9TH

TEACHER QUALIFICATION MUST HAVE A B.SC, MSC MATHEMATICS

CONTACT NO. 6006424044

8899925664

JOB/VACANCY

REQUIRE FEMALE STAFF FOR OFFICE AT GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU, J&K.

QUALIFICATION: MIN. 12TH/GRADUATE

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

CAN CONTACT ON 9596662096, 9419273326

FORCE MOTORS DEALERSHIP REQUIRED

1) SALES EXECUTIVE

(FOR DISTT’S – 10 NO’S

(LOCALITIES PREFFERED)

2) COMPUTER OPERATOR – 2 NO’S

AT : JAMMU AUTOMOBILES

FROM 07.11.2022 TO 15.11.2022

SHANTI NAGAR OPP. PARI MAHAL KUNJWANI

MAIL ID REPUBLIC_MOTORS@YAHOO.COM

MOB- 9419133328 & 8803521665

REQUIRED

FEMALE TEACHER

CLASS -9 CBSE MATH & SCIENCE

SALARY – 4000. TIME -2 HOURS

CONTACT NO. 9086719061

ADDRESS :-

SEC 1 RAJINDER NAGAR

BANTALAB JAMMU

VACANCY

REQUIRED FULL TIME

1. ACCOUNTANT TALLY PRIME

2. SALES PERSON

3. TELECALLER

4. GODOWN HELPERS

TRIKUTA AGENCIES

OPP DOUBLE IRON BRIDGE

BSF AKHNOOR ROAD PALOURA

SEND YOUR RESUMES ON

9419109960

KIDZEE

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED TEACHER (FEMALE ONLY)

KIDZEE PRE-SCHOOL, GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU ON URGENT BASIS

TIMING (9 AM TO 3 PM)

MONDAY TO SATURDAY

CONTACT: 9149553921

LANDLINE: 0191-2430031

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT WITH PROFICIENCY IN BUSY SOFTWARE FOR A SPARE PARTS SHOP IN TRANSPORT NAGAR, NARWAL. PRIOR EXPERIENCE IS A MUST.

CONTACT – 7006208548

REQUIRED

TELECALLER – 3

ACCOUNTANT – 1

ONLY EXPERIENCED PERSON CONTANT. FEMALES WILL BE PREFERRED.

CONTACT MOBILE 9419110440.

EMAIL:

TARAENTERPRISES78@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

OFFICE EXECUTIVE – FEMALE

CANDIDATE SHOULD BE MINIMUM 12 PASS HAVING GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND HAVING PRACTICAL KNOWLEDGE OF MS OFFICE/TALLY. LOCATION LAST MORH

GANDHI NAGAR

SALARY RS 8000 TO 10000.

CONTACT: 8803128928

M) 9596658993

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(ENGLISH MEDIUM RECOGNISED BY J&K GOVT.)

LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

GEN. LINE TEACHERS – 2

FOR TEACHING UPTO CLASS 8TH.

COME WITH PHOTOCOPIES OF DOCUMENTS FOR INTERVIEW ON 07/11/2022 OR 8/11/2022 FROM 8.30 AM TO 2.00 PM

SHER-E-KASHMIR PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

BARI BRAHMANA (SAMBA),

PH.: OFFI.: 01923-222883,

MOB.: 9858190820, 9419154821

TEACHERS RECRUITMENT

S.NO. SUBJECTS QUALIFICATION

1 P.H.E. M/A./B.ED

2 MATHS M.SC/.B.ED

3. ENGLISH M.A./B.ED

PRINCIPAL

MOUNT LITERA ZEE SCHOOL

VIJAYPUR

FEMALE EXPERIENCED TEACHERS FOR

COORDINATOR-1 POST WITH THREE YEAR EXPERIENCE IN REPUTED SCHOOL.

APPLY WITH YOUR CV AND ACADEMIC DOCUMENTS ALONG WITH EXPERIENCE CERTIFICATE.

CHOREOGRAPHER FOR ANNUAL FUNCTION

SEND RESUME /CALL AT THIS NUMBER 9796733777,7889636533

E-MAIL -KIDZEE.RANJEET04@GMAIL.COM

TRANSPORT AVAILABLE

FROM KUNJWANI JAMMU

IMMIGRATION

OPTIONS FOR

NURSING RELATED JOBS

OPPORTUNITIES ABROAD

BOTH MALES/FEMALES MAY APPLY

NURSING AIDE – 20 CARDIAC NURSE -10

STAFF NURSE – 105 OT NURSE – 10

NICU NURSE-10 ASTT. STAFF NURSE -20

SINGAPORE, GERMANY, KUWAIT, MURITIUS, IRELANT QATAR.

QUALIFICATION: GNM/B.SC. NURSING

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT@9622948601

DENTIST (MALE)

WANTED MALE DENTIST

AT KATHUA

EXPERIENCED/FRESHER

CAN APPLY.

CONTACT/WHATSAPP CV

7889650003

(ACCOMMODATION PROVIDED FOR OUTSTATION)

REQUIRED

REQUIRED QUALIFIED LABORATORY TECHNICIAN

HAVING EXPERIENCE FOR PATHOLOGY LAB IN JAMMU

GANDHI NAGAR, SHASTRI NAGAR, NANAK AREA

CONTACT 9906094085

FEMALE STAFF REQUIRED

ASHI (J&K BRANCH) REQUIRES FEMALE STAFF:-

COUNSELOR:- MSW/PG SOCIOLOGY/ PSYCHOLOGY WITH EXPERIENCE

HELPER:- MATRIC/12TH

SUBMIT YOUR RESUME TO SECRETARY, ASHI, NEHA GHAR, KACHI CHAWANI, JAMMU

(O) 0191-2547059

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR JAMMU

PH. 7889812215, 7006027838

DATED – 05/11/2022

TEACHERS REQUIRED

S. NO. POST QUALIFICATION

1. ENGLISH TEACHER

(FOR TEACHING UPTO BA/MA

10TH CLASS)

2. S. ST. TEACHER

(FOR TEACHING UPTO B.A/M.A

10TH CLASS

3. DANCE TEACHER MINIMUM 1 YEAR/6 MONTHS DIPLOMA IN DANCE

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY APPLY WITH THEIR/FULL BIODATA W.E.F 7TH OF NOV TO 12TH OF NOV. 22 B/W 9:00 AM TO

1:00 PM IN SCHOOL OFFICE.

JOB

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST

MEDICAL SHOP

AT CHANNI HIMMAT

7006077022