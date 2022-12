EMPLOYMENT (4-12-2022)

VACANCY AVAILABLE

FOR REPUTED FINE DINE RESTAURANT IN JAMMU CITY

1. CASHIER . 01

2. STORE KEEPER 01

03. EXPERIENCED STEWARD 03

04. HOUSE KEEPING . UT

ONLY EXPERIENCED AND INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN CALL. .9103028620.

REQUIRED

FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE

(FEMALE ONLY)

Q – GRADUATION

T.Q – COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL

SALARY – 10K – 15 K

ADD: OPP. DECOR MARBLE MARKET

E-MAIL : TVEPLPVTLTD@GMAIL.COM

9906066311

VACANCY

DRIVER REQUIRED FOR HOME

AREA-GREEN BELT PARK

TIMINGS –

8.00 AM – 8.00 PM

SALARY – 15000/-

MOB.: 9906222280

REQUIRED

TRAINEE SALES OFFICER/SALES OFFICER

(MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE)

HQ : DODA/RAJOURI, JAMMU, (ONE CANDIDATE FOR EACH HQ)

CRITERIA :

AT LEAST 6 MONTHS EXPERIENCE IN PHARMA

GRADUATION B. PHARMACY/B.SC

(MEDICAL/NON-MEDICAL) OR D-PHARMACY

INTERESTED CANDIDATE CAN SEND THEIR UPDATED RESUME TO:

SHAKEELMATH0123@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT :

9419088774 (REGIONAL MANAGER)

9682360045 (AREA MANAGER)

REQUIRED

FEMALE TRAINER & COUNSELOR

SPEARHEAD IELTS. GANDHI NAGAR

# 9906381129, 01935-05248

JAMMU@SPEARHEADEDUCATION.COM

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FOR

MAA SARASWATI VIDYALAYA

FOR MORE INFO CONTACT –

6005846980

DRIVER NEEDED

DRIVER NEEDED FOR WATER TANK CLEANING WATER 6000 LT TATA TRUCK. AREA CHANNI HIMMAT, GANDHI NAGAR, TRIKUTA NAGAR LICENCE MUST, SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO.

9906860288

VACANCY

REQUIRED COMPUTER KNOWING PERSON FOR CSC CENTRE AT TRANSPORT NAGAR YARD NO. 1 NARWAL JAMMU

SALARY 10000/=

TIMING 10 AM TO 6 PM

CONTACT ON

MOBILE 9797461417

VACANCY

PERSONS REQUIRED AS

PHOTOCOPY ASSISTANT

AT DISTRICT COURT

SALARY : 7000+

WORKING TIMINGS :

9:30 AM-5.00 PM (WINTERS)

8.30 AM- 4.00 PM (SUMMERS)

WALK IN AT 17/7 TRIKUTA NAGAR

CONTACT : 7006355722

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR J&K REQUIRED FOR OHRI HOSPITAL GT ROAD PUTLIGHAR AMRITSAR.

CONTACT.

DRPKOHRI25JULY1968@GMAIL.COM

9815599456

DRIVER REQUIRED

DRIVER REQUIRED FOR INNOVA SCORPIO XUV 500 WITH VALID LICENSE

CONTACT NO 9622722000.

9419235075

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

FOR NURSES

SETTLE IN IRELAND WITH FAMILY

REQUIRED

ED/ICC/CCU/THEATRE/PEDIATRIC/RENAL/PSYCHIATRIST

QUAL: ANM/GM/B.SC.

WITH OR WITHOUT EXPERIENCE

AGE NO BAR

OPENING FOR OMAN, KUWAIT, SINGAPORE AVAILABLE.

CONTACT @ 9622948601

STAFF REQURIED

4 BUSY BILLING OPERATORS (EXPERIENCED)

4 SALESMAN MALE/FEMALE (ONLY EXPERIENCED)

4 HELPERS(MALE/FEMALE)

FOR LOCATION

CHANNI HIMMAT & MARBEL MARKET

CONTACT : 9419155004

REQUIRED

1. FIELD/HEALTH WORKER

7500/- + TA

2. GNM/ANM 9000/-

APPLY WITH COMPLETE BIO DATAT WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 5TH DEC. 2022 JKSPYM CENTER

VILL: PURKHOO, POST DUMANA, AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU.

CONTACT: 9906388111/9596750390

WANTED

SALES COORDINATORS -2

PROFICIENCY IN EXCEL, GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS PREFERRED

WORK PLACE – NEW RING ROAD SARORE

SEND RESUMES TO:

DELHIBUILDERSJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT: 9149982621

COVERYOU

CLICK KARO . COVER KARO

ALEXA INSURANCE BROKER PVT. LTD.

JOB VACANCY

URGENTLY REQUIRED

CORPORATE SALES MANAGER (MALE)

(GRADUATION WITH COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY

SEND THEIR CVS TO EMAIL:

HR@COVERYOU.IN, JAMMUSUPPORT@COVERYOU.IN

CONTACT: 9289459959, 9289459957

VACANCY

COOK REQUIRED FOR RESTAURANT (FAST FOOD)

APPLY WITH IN 7 (SEVEN) DAYS FROM 12.00 NOON TO 4.00 PM

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

FOR CONTACT: MOBILE NO: 9419356411

ADDRESS: GRILL INN RESTAURANT

NEAR PAWAN ICE CREAM AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU

NURSES (M/F)

AVAILABLE

(FOR 24X7, DAY SHIFT OR NIGHT SHIFT)

“NURSING CARE AT HOME”

TENSION FREE FOR YOUR OLD AGE

“PARENTS & PATIENTS”

BHARTI HEALTHCARE SERVICES

293-A SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU

HARSH MAHAJAN = 7006832169

NO. 1 IN SERVICES SINCE FROM 2016

REQUIRED

1. ACCOUNTANT – 1 NO.

HAVING EXPERIENCE OF GST/OTHER RELATED WORKS OF ACCOUNTANCY.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

2. SUPERVISOR FOR SITE WORK – 1 NO.

HAVING EXPERIENCE IN CONSTT, WORK/BLD. WORK. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

PLEASE CONTACT

MOB. NO. 9906213249

JOB VACANCY

STORE INCHARGE

MIN. EXPERIENCE – 2 YEARS

GRADUATE

WORKED IN MECHANICAL, HARDWARE & GENERAL STORE

IN THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR – PLUS

LOCATION: – BARI BRAHMANA.

EMAIL: HR@PMARKPRODUCTS.COM

PH: +91 6006316150

REQUIRED A GIRL

AS A RECEPTIONIST

WITH PERSONALITY.

DR.BANGALI CLINIC

MEET EVERY TUESDAY

HOTEL JAGDAMBA,

BELOW GUMMAT

NEAR BUS STAND,JAMMU.

(TIME 8 AM TO 8 PM)

MOB. 9906018019

REQUIRED

PROFESSIONAL FEMALE TEACHER FOR CLASS 9TH (ICSE CURRICULUM) WITH PROFICIENCY IN ENGLISH GRAMMAR.

WHATSAPP ONLY ON 9419369300

VACANCY

FOLLOWING ARE REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE (M/F) – 2

SERVICE ADVISOR (M) – 1

ACCOUNTS EXECUTIVE (FEMALE) – 1

(HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY SOFTWARE)

CONTACT: ROYAL ENFIELD

NEW PLOT, JAMMU

#7889472475, 9596828549

EMAIL: SALES@RELIANCEMOTORSJAMMU.COM

(VACANCIES OPEN FOR JAMMU DISTT. ONLY)

GREEN FIELDS SCHOOL

43 A/D GANDHI NAGAR

WANTED TEACHER CAPABLE

OF TEACHING ENGLISH SUBJECT UPTO CLASS 5TH.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION GRADUATE. APPLY WITH BIODATA

CONTACT PRINCIPAL

9469211480 OR 9419205063

REQUIRED

TRUCK DRIVERS (HEAVY LICENCE), AT BARI BRAHMANA (SAMBA)

NO.-7006001235

-9419195877

REQUIRED

A PERSON WITH BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER FOR DIAGNOSTIC LAB. WORK.

CONTACT ON ; 9796222026 OR MAIL RESUME ON:

HEALTHCARELAB102@GMAIL.COM

WANTED MALE FOR OFFICE ASSISTANT AT RAJEEV ELECTRONICS, R N BAZAR JAMMU HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE, SALARY NEGOTIABLE

MOB NO. 9419181577

9419762786

MATHEMATICS

TEACHER REQUIRED

URGENTLY FOR 8TH 9TH AND 10TH CLASSES AT EXCELLENCE COACHING CLASSES AND TUITION CENTRE.

TRIKUTA LANE AKALPUR ROAD JAMMU

CALL 9419231268, 7006445770

MAIL: ECCJMU@GMAIL.COM