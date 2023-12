EMPLOYMENT

REQUIRED SALES TELECALLER

LOCATION: LEH, LADAKH

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

QUALIFICATION: MINIMUM 12TH

STAY AND FOOD PROVIDED

DAY SHIFT ONLY/SUNDAY OFF

MONTHLY SALARY 8K TO 12K

AGE 18 TO 28

CONTACT ON 6006943256

STAFF REQUIRED

1) FEMALE COORDINATOR/TELECALLER WITH PAST EXPERIENCE OF ATLEAST

1 YEAR (MINIMUM GRADUATE/COMPUTER SKILLS)

2) MALE CANDIDATE FOR MARKETING IN SOLAR FIELD (ATLEAST 6 MONTHS EXPERIENCE)

SID TECHNIZER PVT LTD GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT – 9419236077

EMAIL- SIDTECHNIZER@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

FULL TIME FEMALE MAID REQUIRED AT SATWARI.SALARY RS 10,000..AADHAR CARD WITH POLICE VERIFICATION MANDATORY.

PH 9818807049

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SALES REPRESENTATIVE FOR MARKETING AUTO PARTS (BEARINGS) OF A REPUTED COMPANY IN THE UT OF J&K. THE CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE 2-3 YEAR OF EXPERIENCE IN THE FIELD.

DISTRIBUTOR :

MOB.: 9419127596, 9906900666

REQUIRED

FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT FOR SHOP AT TRANSPORT NAGAR NARWAL. KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY MUST. SHOULD BE EXPECT IN FIELD.

CONTACT : 6006217647

URGENTLY REQUIRED

AN EXPERIENCED BE MUST

DRIVER (1 PERSON)

1) POST:- COMPUTER MECHANIC (2 PERSON)

SALES MAN (2 PERSON)

ELECTRICIAN (1 PERSON)

SHOP HELPER (2 PERSON)

INTERVIEW ON 18 DEC 2023 TO 20 DEC 2023

TIME 10.00 AM TO 2.00 PM.

OFFICE:- CHAIRMAN IN FRONT OF SHER-E-KASHMIR PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL,

TELI BASTI, BARI BRAHMANA

FOR CONTACT NO:- 9419154821, 9149516121

(SALARY – NEGOTIABLE)

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF URGENTLY FOR PET SHOP

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

LOCATION: NANAK NAGAR

CONTACT:

6006582588

ACCOUNTANT

AN EXPERIENCED FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT IS REQUIRED TO WORK ON TALLY. HE SHOULD HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF FILING GST RETURNS. WORKING HOURS:- 10 TO 6:30 PM.

CONTACT:- CLASSIC PACKERS, INDUSTRIAL AREA, GANGYAL.

MOB.: 7006501922