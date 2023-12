EMPLOYMENT (31-12-2023)

REQUIRED

REQUIRED: CANDIDATES FOR GLOBAL CLIENTS

-EXCELLENT ENGLISH FLUENCY REQUIRED

-NIGHT SHIFT WORK

-SALARY: 20000 TO 35000 PER MONTH + INCENTIVES

-OFFICE LOCATION – JAMMU

SEND RESUME AT CAREERS@KLUVOR.CO

REQUIRED

A FEMALE

FOR ACCOUNTS

AT GANDHI NAGAR, OFFICE.

SALARY HANDSOME

TIMING : 10 AM TO 6 PM

CALL : 9419355882

SUNDAY CLOSED

WANTED

WANTED: LOGISTICS COORDINATOR FOR JAMMU. EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES PREFERRED.

SALES COORDINATOR – 1. INTERESTED CANDIDATES SEND RESUMES TO :

WAREHOUSESPECIALIST4@GMAIL.COM

VACANCY

CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP EXECUTIVE

REQUIRES A YOUNG ENERGETIC SALES EXECUTIVE (DESK JOB) HAVING

CUSTOMER-FACING EXPERIENCE AND FUENCY IN ENGLISH.

FOR APPOINTMENT CALL: 0191-2481000, 9086000101

VISIT: NINDIYA FOAM AND MATTRESS

PLOT NO. 65, PHASE -III INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL, JAMMU

WANTED

FEMALE COMPANY SECRETARY, ADEPT IN COMPUTER WORKING SALARY NEGOTIABLE COMMENSURATE WITH QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE SEND BIODATA ON

WHATSAPP NUMBER

9419147040

VACANCY

ACCOUNTS EXECUTIVE (F) (HAVING BUSY KNOWLEDGE)

STORE/ SPARE PARTS ASTT (M)

CONTACT: ROYAL ENFIELD, NEW PLOT, JAMMU

MOBILE NO: 7889472475/7006705258

GD GOENKA TODDLER HOUSE, CHINORE, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. RECEPTIONIST –

GRADUATE AND COMPUTER KNOWING HAVING MINIMUM 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE.

2. TEACHER – B.ED IS COMPULSORY HAVING MINIMUM 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE.

SALARY AS PER EFFICIENCY AND EXPERIENCE.

CONTACT: 9419575555, 7006671909

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

S. NO. POST QUALIFICATION

1. MATHS TEACHER B.SC/M.SC/B.ED

(FOR TEACHING UPTO

10TH CLASS)

2. KINDERGARTEN TEACHER GRADUATE

(FEMALE)

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY APPLY WITH COMPLETE CV ALONGWITH XEROX/SCANNED COPIES OF THE EDUCATIONAL DOCUMENTS IN SCHOOL OFFICE B/W 10 AM TO 1 PM BY OR BEFORE 4TH JAN 23.

CONTACT NO. 7889812215

STAFF REQUIRED

A FEMALE TELE CALLER/COMPUTER OPERATOR IS REQUIRED FOR OFFICE.MUST HAVE GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF MS WORD,EXCEL.

MIN.QUALIFICATION–GRADUATION

TIMING–11PM-7PM

SALARY–12000-15000

CONTACT-9871719319

COOK REQUIRED

AT GURGAON WHO CAN PREPARE TRADITIONAL JAMMU FOOD LIKE RAJMA CHAWAL, KALADI ETC.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO : +91 836-8532122

URGENTLY REQUIRED

COURIER DELIVERY BOY -4 NOS (JAMMU CITY)

AUTO DRIVER -1 NOS

CONTACT 7051129082

REQUIRED

MAID FOR CLEANING HOUSE SALARY OFFERED 5000/-

PREFERABLY FROM ADJOINING AREAS OF BAKSHI NAGAR

9AM TO 1 PM.

CONTACT.. TANDON, 47 SHOPPING CENTRE, BAKSHI NAGAR, JAMMU

9419187143

URGENT REQUIREMENT

LOOKING FOR A MALE HAIR SPECIALIST FOR A UNISEX SALON WHO’S TRAINED IN BOTH FEMALE AND MALE WORK ESPECIALLY ALL HAIR TREATMENTS AND STYLING.

CONTACT ON THIS NUMBER- 9149412958

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE REQUIRED FOR PHONEPE COMPANY

LOCATION: JAMMU / UDHAMPUR / KATHUA / REASI / DODA / RAJOURI / POONCH

EARN MORE THAN 25K PER MONTH!

CONTACT US NOW AT:

6005327873/ 7889777803 /9149614822

JOIN THE PHONEPE FAMILY TODAY AND TAKE YOUR SALES CAREER TO NEW HEIGHTS!

WANTED

MARKETING PERSONAL (BIKE LICENSE HOLDER)

SHOP NO. 44-45A SOUTH BLOCK

BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

PH. NO.6005187687

REQUIRED URGENTLY

REQUIRED MBA TRAINED STAFF FOR FINANCIAL COMPANY AT BAHU PLAZA.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES

CONTACT MOB NO: 8899279707 WHATSAPP WITH CV.

SALARY START FROM 15000 PM NEGOTIABLE WITH EXPERIENCE.