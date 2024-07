EMPLOYMENT (31-07-2024)

Hermann Gmeiner School

Gole Gujral Kammu

Principal Required

We are a 24 year old CBSE affiliated school dedicated to excellence and innovation. We seek a dynamic, self-motivated leader with a proven track record of transformative achievements. The ideal candidate will possess Minimum 10 years of teaching experience At least 5 years of administrative experience in a recognized Higher Secondary School for details and application: https://hermanngmeinereducational institutions.org

Email:operations.school@hermann-gmeiner-edu.org

WANTED TEACHERS

ONLY FEMALE

For classes 1 to 5

Time 3 p.m to 7 p.m

(MUST BE WELL-SPOKEN IN ENGLISH)

SALARY & QUALIFICATION NO BAR

CALL: 9622126939/7298185675

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

REQUIREMENT:-

*TILES SALESMAN

*HARDWARE SALESMAN

*SANITARY AND BATHWARE SALESMAN

*RECEPTIONIST

*MARKETING BOYS

(SALARY NEGOTIABLE AS PER CANDIDATE POTENTIAL)

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

J&K LARGEST TILES, SANITARYWARE

AND HARDWARE SHOWROOM

ADDRESS :-

NH 44 SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU.

CONTACT NO:- 9103309688 & 9103309680

EMAIL ID: aracotconstruction11@gmail.com

TEACHERS REQUIRED

B.A B.Ed – 2

B.Sc. B.Ed-2

Contact :

BAL BHARTI PUBLIC

HIGH SCHOOL

CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

Mob. 9419192748

NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY NARWAL BALA JAMMU

Staff Required

1. English Teacher – M.A, B.Ed or

B.A B.Ed

2. Urdu Teacher – M.A, B.Ed or

B.A, B.Ed

3. Math Teacher – M.Sc, B.Ed or

B.Sc, B.Ed

Contact No:- 9469170886, 9622289826

Contact Timing: 9 am to 4 pm

Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu

Requirement

1 Counselor

2. Receptionist

3. Marketing Executive

4. Tellecaller

5. video editor

For more information please call us at

70518-93103/788-9540381

Required ANNIZONE

Meadow of Angels …

Pre School Rehari & Domana branch

*COORDINATOR

NUR. LKG.UKG TRS.

(experience pref.)

Pn.9797922717

Vacancy

Marketing Executive : Male candidate with good communication skills and Experience. Completely Field Job. Own conveyance must.

Salary : Best for right candidate.

Contact :

The Furnishing Mall, Jammu

9419195815

Between 2 PM to 4 PM

Required

Staff members in following disciplines to teach students of 8th to 10th classes

a) Social Science

b) Hindi

c) English

Salary Negotiable

Asian Tutorial, Rehari Colony Jammu

Contact Nos.: 9419224550, 7889947793

JOB OFFER

ANM, GNM,

D Pharma – Female, Male

Nursing Staff

Contact No.: 08068635150

JOB HIRING

Technical Sales Engineer

(Require knowledge of MS Excel & Rooftop Solar Panel Installation)

Contact: 7006432163, 7298157266,

jktechnocrats@gmail.com

REQUIRED

A car driver for Roop Nagar area having minimum experience of 5 years.

Conatct : 9622031474

REQUIRED

Female House Helper

Lakkar Mandi Janipur

Salary: Rs. 12,000

Timing: 8 AM – 7 PM

Contact: 8493007840, 9086261621

Required

Speech Therapist expert in Braingyming (Female) for a kid at home

Rs 400 / day/1 hr 30 mins daily

Contact No. 9103349282