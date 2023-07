EMPLOYMENT (31-07-2023)

Situation Vaccant

Experienced IELTS / PTE Trainer required for immediate recruitment for an Upcoming reputed IELTS Academy in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Minimum Requirements: IELTS 7.5 Bands (Academic) / PTE 75 with proven Job Experience of 1-2 years. Salary as per experience and industry standards. Send CV to jammujobhr@gmail.com

Staff Required

BALAJI OVERSEAS

INDUSTRIAL ESTATE DIGIANA Jammu

REQUIRES THE SERVICES OF A QUALIFIED YOUNG PERSON FOR OFFICE ,

QUALIFICATION

GRADUATE

SALARY

AN ATTRACTIVE SALARY PACKAGE WITH GOOD QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE WILL BE OFFERED.

Timings- 10:30am to 8:00pm

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY CONTACT AT –

+91 70069 36678, 7780920343

Urgently Required

(i) HR Manager (work from Home/ Office)

(ii) Store Supervisor- (Exp 5 Year’s)

(iiii) Civil/Electrical Engineer (Exp)

(iv) Accounts Manager (Mannual/System)

(v) B.Sc Chemistry (Fresher)

(vi) Office- Co-ordinator- (Media)

(vii) Telecaller’s/ Receptionist (Fresher)

(viii) Team Member’s/Computer Operator (Fresher’s)

(ix) Sales Manager /Sales Executive (Exp /Fresher’s)

Contact

Brave Security and Placement Services

669 Sector C, Sainik Colony Jammu

Email: bsbravesec@gmail.com

Mobile No : 9796733175, 9797721646

Urgently Required

1. Telly caller, receptionist m/f

2. Office assistant, Computer Operator, m/f, Driver.

3. Teacher School & Tutorial, Primary class 10th to 12th.

4. Office Coordinator m/f. Front Office Executive

5. Salesman, Showroom m/f Floor Executive.

6. Hotels & Restaurants Staff Security Guard helper.

Interview Monday to Tuesday.

Call 6006796637.

Hurry up