EMPLOYMENT (31-05-2024)

Staff Required

Sales Executive -Male (4)

Qualification : 10+2/Graduate

Must have Computer knowledge & Driving Licence

Salary: 10,000/- Basic +Incentive*

Come with your CV for Walk in Interview from 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm on 31 May, 2024.

Venue: NSF Bajaj, Satwari, Jammu

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Near Amul Milk Supply Plant

Contact: 9541904810

Vacancy for Accountants

Reputed CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Accountants having experience in CA Firm.

Experienced as well as Trainees are required.

Handsome Salary shall be paid depending on expertise.

Interested Candidates can contact at 9796855559

Required

(1) Sales Executive – Male

Exp – Min 2 yrs

Position – All Distt H/Q of Jammu Division

Product- Industrial Equipment

(2) Sales Executive – Male

Exp- Min 2 yrs

For Sale of reputed three wheeler brand, candidate from Distt Samba Preferred.

(3) Telecaller-Female

Exp – 1-2 yrs

With basic knowledge of computer candidate from Distt Samba will be preferred.

Rush CV to : 9419157241, 9149853609

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Leading Manpower consultancy requires professionals.

1. IT Executive (M) For MNC (on Rolls)

Graduate having knowledge of LAN & WAN Networking Hardware as well as software. Sal – 35,000/-+

2). MBA (HR) – Male/ Female – MNC – Sal- 20,000/-+

3). Mechanical/ Electrical Engg’s – For MNC Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical Engg. 20,000/-+.

4). ETP/ WTP Operator – 12th or ITI – 5 yrs of Exp in a Beverages Industry.

5). B.Sc/ M.Sc/ B.Pharma/ For Pharma/ Beverages Fresher/ Experienced.

Synergy Consultants, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

(M): 9419310971

Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in

REQUIRED

OFFICE HELPER/ASSISTANT (F)

FOR CLINIC

Resham Ghar Colony

SHOULD BE FROM NEARBY AREA

CONTACT NO:-

9469128011, 6005417210

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST 4 No.

FOR PHARMACY CHAIN IN JAMMU

HAVING MINIMUM

1 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

EMAIL:- raj.payal79@gmail.com

CONTACT:-6005400611, 6005417210

REQUIRED

Female Employee Required Minimum Qualification 12th Class knowledge of Computer, MS Word with Good Speed of Typing.

Contact: 7006386032

HIRING

Graphic Designer

and

DTP Operator

for Signage and Printing Industry

Contact : 9858509085

Required

Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Salary- Handsome Salary, Fuel extra, PF/Esic extra, Bonus extra, Incentive extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass

Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.

Locations –

1 Narwal 2.Toph Morh (Near Best Price)

For more info

Contact no. 7051837275