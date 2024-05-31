EMPLOYMENT (31-05-2024)

Staff Required
Sales Executive -Male (4)
Qualification : 10+2/Graduate
Must have Computer knowledge & Driving Licence
Salary: 10,000/- Basic +Incentive*
Come with your CV for Walk in Interview from 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm on 31 May, 2024.
Venue: NSF Bajaj, Satwari, Jammu
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Near Amul Milk Supply Plant
Contact: 9541904810
Vacancy for Accountants
Reputed CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Accountants having experience in CA Firm.
Experienced as well as Trainees are required.
Handsome Salary shall be paid depending on expertise.
Interested Candidates can contact at 9796855559
Required
(1) Sales Executive – Male
Exp – Min 2 yrs
Position – All Distt H/Q of Jammu Division
Product- Industrial Equipment
(2) Sales Executive – Male
Exp- Min 2 yrs
For Sale of reputed three wheeler brand, candidate from Distt Samba Preferred.
(3) Telecaller-Female
Exp – 1-2 yrs
With basic knowledge of computer candidate from Distt Samba will be preferred.
Rush CV to : 9419157241, 9149853609
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Leading Manpower consultancy requires professionals.
1. IT Executive (M) For MNC (on Rolls)
Graduate having knowledge of LAN & WAN Networking Hardware as well as software. Sal – 35,000/-+
2). MBA (HR) – Male/ Female – MNC – Sal- 20,000/-+
3). Mechanical/ Electrical Engg’s – For MNC Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical Engg. 20,000/-+.
4). ETP/ WTP Operator – 12th or ITI – 5 yrs of Exp in a Beverages Industry.
5). B.Sc/ M.Sc/ B.Pharma/ For Pharma/ Beverages Fresher/ Experienced.
Synergy Consultants, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
(M): 9419310971
Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in
REQUIRED
OFFICE HELPER/ASSISTANT (F)
FOR CLINIC
Resham Ghar Colony
SHOULD BE FROM NEARBY AREA
CONTACT NO:-
9469128011, 6005417210
REQUIRED
PHARMACIST 4 No.
FOR PHARMACY CHAIN IN JAMMU
HAVING MINIMUM
1 YEAR EXPERIENCE
SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING DETAILS
EMAIL:- raj.payal79@gmail.com
CONTACT:-6005400611, 6005417210
REQUIRED
Female Employee Required Minimum Qualification 12th Class knowledge of Computer, MS Word with Good Speed of Typing.
Contact: 7006386032
HIRING
Graphic Designer
and
DTP Operator
for Signage and Printing Industry
Contact : 9858509085
Required
Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Salary- Handsome Salary, Fuel extra, PF/Esic extra, Bonus extra, Incentive extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass
Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.
Locations –
1 Narwal 2.Toph Morh (Near Best Price)
For more info
Contact no. 7051837275