EMPLOYMENT (30-11-2023)

COOK REQUIRED
Required Full time/Part time (Evening 3 Hours).
Worker for cooking and other domestic works for a small family at Channi Himmat, Jammu.
One room & bathroom can be provided free of cost.
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9419326026
CRESCENT PUBLIC
SCHOOL
JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email: – infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No: – 0191-2535337/ 0191-4019424/ 7006659497
Required School Bus Driver
For Chak Bhalwal Branch
Job Vacancy
Require experienced Professional for
Design
Qualification:
AutoCAD Software Operator
Godrej interio, Jammu
Contact: 8899700777;
nfc@live.in
Required
Backend Executive -1
(FEMALE)
Experience must, freshers need not apply
Salary – Negotiable
(Depending on Experience)
Contact – 9797706625,7780954908
Urgently Required
Receptionist cum
Counsellor -( F),
Marketing Executive [M/F]
Salary as per company norms
VISA CRAFT.
H.No. 52-D/C, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
9797253177,01913540714
JOB JOB JOB
Job Required for Delivery Company
Driving License, Pan Card
Bike+Petrol provide by company
Part Timer/Full Timer Can also apply
Pay per order and fixed
salary both apply
Contact: 9796243311, 9797462564, 8716047193
UNIT 9 (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED
Urgently Requires:
1. Office Co-ordinator -09 Female- Post Graduate + experience
2. Telecaller – 30 Female – Eligibility: Graduate + Experience
3. Marketing executive – 55 Male/Female – Salary Starting Rs 11000 +Petrol + Incentive- two wheeler must
4. Sales Executive: 20 Male/Female -Salary Starting
Rs 12000 + incentive
5. Operations Executive- 30 Male/Female -Bachelors & Travel Experience
Email id – Unittravel9@gmail.com
Contact or WhatsApp us your CV on these
Numbers : 9797803565 / 9797323565
[Working Hours: 9:30 am to 6:30 pm]
Job Location – Jammu only.
Required
We need an experienced Sales man for marketing of E-Rikshaw
(Automobile Showroom)
in Jammu Division
Call: 7006171300
Ready Hotmix bitumin for Road work anywhere near Jammu
One female cook required full time in jammu
Small shops for sale at mall
1 accountANT
1 driver for light vehicle
8899973111