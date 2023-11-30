EMPLOYMENT (30-11-2023)

COOK REQUIRED

Required Full time/Part time (Evening 3 Hours).

Worker for cooking and other domestic works for a small family at Channi Himmat, Jammu.

One room & bathroom can be provided free of cost.

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9419326026

CRESCENT PUBLIC

SCHOOL

JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

Email: – infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No: – 0191-2535337/ 0191-4019424/ 7006659497

Required School Bus Driver

For Chak Bhalwal Branch

Job Vacancy

Require experienced Professional for

Design

Qualification:

AutoCAD Software Operator

Godrej interio, Jammu

Contact: 8899700777;

nfc@live.in

Required

Backend Executive -1

(FEMALE)

Experience must, freshers need not apply

Salary – Negotiable

(Depending on Experience)

Contact – 9797706625,7780954908

Urgently Required

Receptionist cum

Counsellor -( F),

Marketing Executive [M/F]

Salary as per company norms

VISA CRAFT.

H.No. 52-D/C, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

9797253177,01913540714

JOB JOB JOB

Job Required for Delivery Company

Driving License, Pan Card

Bike+Petrol provide by company

Part Timer/Full Timer Can also apply

Pay per order and fixed

salary both apply

Contact: 9796243311, 9797462564, 8716047193

UNIT 9 (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED

Urgently Requires:

1. Office Co-ordinator -09 Female- Post Graduate + experience

2. Telecaller – 30 Female – Eligibility: Graduate + Experience

3. Marketing executive – 55 Male/Female – Salary Starting Rs 11000 +Petrol + Incentive- two wheeler must

4. Sales Executive: 20 Male/Female -Salary Starting

Rs 12000 + incentive

5. Operations Executive- 30 Male/Female -Bachelors & Travel Experience

Email id – Unittravel9@gmail.com

Contact or WhatsApp us your CV on these

Numbers : 9797803565 / 9797323565

[Working Hours: 9:30 am to 6:30 pm]

Job Location – Jammu only.

Required

We need an experienced Sales man for marketing of E-Rikshaw

(Automobile Showroom)

in Jammu Division

Call: 7006171300

Ready Hotmix bitumin for Road work anywhere near Jammu

One female cook required full time in jammu

Small shops for sale at mall

1 accountANT

1 driver for light vehicle

8899973111