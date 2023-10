EMPLOYMENT (30-10-2023)

Urgently Required

Female Vender cum receptionist for running a Café in Gandhi Nagar Timing 9.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. All days including Sunday’s Salary 6500/month

Contact 9419183599 7006908291

Hiring

1. Site Supervisor (M):

• Minimum 5 years of experience

• Location: Bishnah, Jammu

2. Manager Accounts/Accountant (M/F):

• Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.com

• Minimum 3 years of experience

• Location: Kunjwani, Jammu

3. Computer Operator (F):

• Proficiency in MS Office, Short Hand.

Post your resume at:

Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in

Whatsapp: 9596699332

Shangrilla Public School

Sarwal, Jammu Ph. 2572170, 2571802

E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com

Teacher Required

Subject : 1 Maths

2. English

Qualification : Graduate, B. Ed

Walk in interview on all working days.

Required

REQUIRED PHARMACIST BOY OR GIRL FOR RETAIL MEDICINE SHOP WITH MINIMUM 5- YEAR EXPERIENCE AT SEC NO. 2 CHANNI HIMMAT (SURYA CHOWK)

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

SHREE RAM MEDICOS

94191-11248, 8082826813

Urgently Required

i) HR Manager (Male Exp.)

ii) Branch Manager (Exp broking company)

iii) G M (food berevage Exp)

iv) Cashier- (Having Computer knowledge)

v) Accountant- (Having GST knowledge)

vi) Talecaller/Receptionist (Fresher)

vii) Sales Manager ( for MNC Company)

viii) Work from Home (Having laptop & Internet)

ix) Supervisor (ITI & Any Diploma)

Contact

BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICE

Mobile : 9796733175, 9797721646

Email ID : bsbravesec@gmail.com

Address : 669 Sector -C Sainik Colony Jammu

Urgently Required

CRE – 10th/12th /Graduate -Fresher/Exp.

Salary 8 to 12 K

CRM- 12th/Graduate- Exp. Salary 15 to 25 K

Service Adviser – Diploma/B. Tech in Automobile/

Mechanical -Fresher Salary 7 to 12 K

Sales Man (In House) Male/Female-10th/12th/Graduate- Fresher/Exp both Salary 8 to 15 K

Office Boy/Girl- Salary -8 to 10 K

Counsellor- Graduate/PG-Fresher / Exp Salary

10 to 15 K

90860-85474

hr7colours201@gmail.com