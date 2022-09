EMPLOYMENT (30-09-2022)

REQUIRED

CENTRE MANAGER

FOR REPUTED

HOSPITAL

PLEASE SEND

RESUME TO

EMAIL ID: HRRECRUIT418@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

OPHTHALMOLOGIST (FRESHER/RETIRED;

FULL/PART-TIME)

REQUIRED NEAR JAMMU.

E-MAIL CHOWDHARYEYECENTRE@GMAIL.COM

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR DAILY RISING SUN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, VIJAYPUR

FEMALE EXPERIENCED TEACHERS FOR KINDERGARDEN

1-YOGA TEACHER

1-PT TEACHER

SEND RESUME AT THIS NUMBER 9906138418( SHORT LISTED CANDIDATE WILL BE INFORMED)

E-MAIL DRSINTERNATIONAL5@GMAIL.COM

TRANSPORT AVAILABLE FROM KUNJWANI JAMMU

VACANCY

REQUIRED FEMALE

FRESHER|EXPERIENCED CAN APPLY GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS, BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE, QUALIFICATION GRADUATE.

LOCATION KARAN NAGAR, JAMMU.

INTERESTED CAN SEND THEIR RESUME

EMAIL: FITNESSWITHNIDHI@GMAIL.COM

MOB.: 9682376858

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED MANAGER WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1 NO.

ACCOUNTANT: 1NO

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY, NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:- 9419189485, 9419193224

GOYAL SALES CORPORATION

S.NO. PARTICULARS NOS

1. ACCOUNTANT – HAVING 1

EXPERIENCE OF 3 TO 5

YEARS

2. INTERNS FOR ACCOUNTING 2

WORK

WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM THURSDAY TO SATURDAY

INTERVIEW TIMING : 3 PM TO 5 PM

SHOP NO. 145 YARD NO. 6,

TRANSPORT NAGAR NARWAL – 180015

PH.NO.: 9055500600

REQUIRED

FOR A PVC PIPES MANUFACTURING UNIT AT BARI BRAHMNA JAMMU, WE REQUIRE FOLLOWING STAFF.

A. SALES EXECUTIVE – 2 NO.

B. MAHINDRA PIC UP – 1 NO.

DRIVER (BOLERO)

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING NO. AND WALK IN INTERVIEW AT BARI BRAHMNA UNIT BETWEEN 12 NOON TO 3 PM.

RAGHAV NANDA

9796031200

REQUIRED FACULTY

FOR AN INSTITUTE FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS IN MAIN CITY JAMMU.

SUBJECTS: QUANT, REASONING, ENGLISH, GA/GS…

GOOD COMMAND OVER SUBJECTS WILL BE PREFERRED.

EMAIL YOUR CREDENTIALS AT :-

COMPETITIVEVEHUB007@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRES

TGT/PGT TEACHERS

(ALL SUBJECTS) FOR

CBSE SCHOOL

IMMEDIATE JOINING

CONTACT : 9164135444

WE’RE HIRING

REQUIRED EX SERVICEMAN FROM DEFENCE ARMY, PARAMILITARY

INTERVIEW TIMING: 10 AM TO 1 PM.

DAY:- FRIDAY, SATURDAY, MONDAY

CONTACT DETAILS:- 7006659808, 9796200093

VENUE: BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

NORTH BLOCK

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

B1 LAXMIPURAM CHINORE BANTALAB

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. M.A/M.SC., B.ED FOR CLASSES 8TH TO 12TH

SUB: ENGLISH/HISTORY/SCI/MATHS

2. DRIVER REQUIRED FOR SCHOOL BUS: 2 POSTS

CANDIDATES WITH EXPERIENCE MIN 2 YEARS IN SCHOOL DRIVING LICENCE SHOULD BE OFF HEAVY MOTORS

CONTACT: 9622333664

REQUIREMENT

ONE FEMALE

COMPUTER TYPIST

AND ONE RECEPTIONIST

FOR SALON

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CALL: 7006286592, 9858531786