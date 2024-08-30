EMPLOYMENT (30-08-2024)

REQUIRED
Social Media Manager
Salary: Rs 10,000
PR WELLNESS
Rehari Colony Jammu
99060 06644
STAFF REQUIRED
Experienced Accountant -2 (well qualified full time- Salary- 15k to 25k)
Sales FOS – 3 person
(Fresh Grad BCom/BBA/MBA)
(Preference to Persons from nearby areas e-conveyance)
Contact with resume
Fairdeal Sales Corp
Near Shri Ram School Jakh
Jakh Road 7889367286 / 9419177785
*ACCOUNTANT*
An experienced full time accountant is required to work at Gangyal Industrial Area. Working Hours:- 10 to 6:30 pm.
Contact :- Mob. 9419188398
Urgently Required
1. Telecaller Receptionist Counsellor
2. Computer Operator Office Assistant Sales Manager
3. Driver Billing Operator Accountant
4. Salesman Billing Operator, Counterboy
5. Teacher school tutorial Primary Class upto 10th, 12th
6. Security Guard Helper Peon Advisor work from Home job
Interview 30 August to 1 September
Call : 7051004842
VACANCY
It is for the information of general pharma sales representatives capitally surgical fraternity as Nucon Ortho Aids a well known rehabilitation company is having a vacancy at Jammu headquarter whosoever is interested do come.
Venue: Hotel Savoy
at Residency Road Jammu
Time: 4 PM to 6 PM (Sunday)
11 AM to 1 PM (Monday)
Call: 7006308616, 8494085024
Urgently Required
Project Manager, Diploma/Degree in Civil, Experience 10 to 20 Years in Building, Road, Highway.
Site Leh, Post Vacant 2 No, Salary 4 to 5 LPA + Food & Accommodation.
Site Incharge, Diploma/Degree in Civil, Experience 3 to 7 Years in Building. Site Patnitop, Post Vacant 1 No, Salary 18 to 25 Thousand + Food & Accommodation.
Accounts Manager, Qualification CA Inter, Experience 0 to 2 Years. Location Jammu Post Vacant 1 No Salary 4 to 5 LPA.
Driver License LMV Experience 2 to 10 Years. Location Jammu Post Vacant 1 No Salary 18 Thousand.
84920-85474 hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Tiny Tots high school
193, residency Road Jammu
Required
School Bus Conductor/Helper- 01
Contact: 9622193991
REQUIRED
1. Helper is required for a family of our member having knowledge of driving of two wheelers (Bike and Scooty) capable of doing work like cooking, cleaning washing, dusting etc. at Gandhi Nagar.
2. Part Time Driver of two wheelers/four wheelers for one member of a family at Gandhi Nagar.
3. Maid Part Time and Full Time.
Contact No. 7006591450
GOEL PETRO ENERGY LTD. –
Opposite Digiana Ashram- J&K,
Mob.9055500606
Website: https://goelpetro.com/job-openings/
(CALLING TIME 9 AM – 6 PM)
Particulars Nos
Transportation Logistics Specialist ( Truck) 1
Office Based Chartered Accountant 1
Office Based Company Secretary 1
Personal Driver ( Automatic Car) 1
Salary is given as per market standard,
Walk in interview timing :- 1 PM to 3 PM
Carry your CV and other relevant documents like
mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc
REQUIRED
Accountant for office
having knowledge of
Tally Software.
Location: Sarwal Chowk, Jammu.
Ph. No. 7006179650, 9697842034
SITUATION VACANT
Required 75 promoters (Social welfare officers). Age 18-62. Stipend/salary – 15000/35000/45000. Unemployed youth, students, retired persons. Contact for job –
Jammu -9541224912,
Kishtwar – 9797031250, 8899351752,
Delhi -9818753321
Required
Required: Store Keeper
4-5 years experience
Should have knowledge of using Computers
Salary 18000 – 20000 per month
Work Location – Birpur (Near Amul Godown)
Whatsapp resume on 9055140106
Require
Sales Executives for Health Insurance and Mutual Funds Salary 15000 +
Experience: 1-3 Years
Min Qualification: – Graduate
Own Vehicle is mandatory.
Call / Whatsapp 9541411003
Location Trikuta Nagar Jammu
*Required*
400 sq. ft shop on main road in Jammu City area for commercial/business purpose on rent.
Contact: 7889407160, 7006916808
*Brokers are not allowed.*
Required
Audit Assistants 1 Nos
Computer Operator 2 Nos
Accountants for our Clients 3 Nos
(Location Samba & Kathua)
Who can handle Accounts independently having knowledge of Tally.
Experience of minimum 3 years. Salary as per industry Contact M/s V K Suri & Co Chartered Accountants 6-7 Dry Fruits Market Jewel Jammu
Kesar maid services
We are providing
1 Part time Maids
Timing 9 AM to 5 PM
2 full time Maids
Timing 24×7
3 Full Time baby care taker
Timing 24×7
4 Full time Servants
Timing 24×7
Mobile No: 6005514473, 8082314473