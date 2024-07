EMPLOYMENT (30-07-2024)

STAFF REQUIRED

* Math Tr. – M.Sc Maths

* Science Tr. – M.Sc, B.Sc

* Hindi Tr. – MA Hindi

* SST Tr. – MA, BA, B.Ed

* Office Clerk – Graduate with Computer knowledge.

* Gateman – 1

* Computer Tr. – MCA, BCA

ACS Bantalab Jammu

Ph.No: 7298107471, 8492012304

Date: 30,31, 1st & 2nd Aug, 2024

Hiring Sales Executive (Male)

Requirement is for a sale executive (fresher or experienced professional).

Minimum Qualification: 10+2

Call: 9419997430

New blooming buds h/s school

Hakkal, near Sita Grand ReSorTs

Required staff for middle classes

English – TGT- 1

Science – TGT- 1

General Line Teacher – 2

Salary: Negotiable

Contact: 9419135465

NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY NARWAL BALA JAMMU

Staff Required

1. English Teacher – M.A, B.Ed or

B.A B.Ed

2. Urdu Teacher – M.A, B.Ed or

B.A, B.Ed

3. Math Teacher – M.Sc, B.Ed or

B.Sc, B.Ed

Contact No:- 9469170886, 9622289826

Contact Timing: 9 am to 4 pm

Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu

Requirement

1 Counselor

2. Receptionist

3. Marketing Executive

4. Tellecaller

5. video editor

For more information please call us at

70518-93103/788-9540381

Vacancy

We require experienced Anchor with news reading on urgent basis. Both male and female candidates can apply.

Salary as per experience.

Call on 9419137701

Vacancy

1. Showroom Sales Executive (F): 01

2. Service Incharge (M): 02

3. Sales officer-(Govt. Sales) (M): 01

4. Accountant (M)–01

5. Mechanic (Engines) (M)- 03

6. Helpers (M) – 02

Salary No Bar. Walkin interview on 01.08.24 between 12 P.M to 3 P.M. at Hitech Motors, Gulab Singh Road, Near Hotel Fortune Rivera, Jammu. M: 9419195676

Required

Pharmacist 3 No.

For Pharmacy Chain

Having Minimum 1 Year Experience

Send your resume on the

following details email:-

swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611

URGENTLY REQUIRED

REQUIREMENT:-

*TILES SALESMAN

*HARDWARE SALESMAN

*SANITARY AND BATHWARE SALESMAN

*RECEPTIONIST

*MARKETING BOYS

(SALARY NEGOTIABLE AS PER CANDIDATE POTENTIAL)

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

J&K LARGEST TILES, SANITARYWARE

AND HARDWARE SHOWROOM

ADDRESS :-

NH 44 SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU.

CONTACT NO:- 9103309688 & 9103309680

EMAIL ID: aracotconstruction11@gmail.com

TEACHERS REQUIRED

B.A B.Ed – 2

B.Sc. B.Ed-2

Contact :

BAL BHARTI PUBLIC

HIGH SCHOOL

CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

Mob. 9419192748

Required

Helper (Male) for packing

purpose at Canal road

Interested candidates can WhatsApp

their CV

@ 8716812937

Required

Sales manager/officer

Location:Jammu Division

Experience :worked/working in Aluminium composite panels

company

Salary: as per experience(on company rolls)

Contact : 7006053352

Email:ankush.guptaa@gmail.com

Adarsh Shiva High School

Chandan Vihar (Muthi)

Teachers Required

Subject

Maths B. Sc or M.Sc

Science- B. Sc or M.Sc

Contact No. 8713045819

WhatsApp No 9906004828

(Ist preference is given to the nearby candidate)

Principal