EMPLOYMENT (30-01-2024)

We are hiring
Lapinoz pizza
Kitchen staff, cashier and delivery boys
Contact no: 9780961800
Required
Required Accountant For Construction Company At Saroore Jammu (Eligibility B.Com), (knowledge of Busy & Tally).
77808-57715, 98157-06868
Hiring
1. Manager Accounts/Accountant (M/F):
* Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.Com
* Minimum 3 years of experience
* Location: Kunjwani, Jammu
2. Computer Operator/Receptionist:
* Proficiency in MS Office.
Post your resume at:
Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in
Whatsapp: 9596699332
Required
SALESPERSON. / MANAGER REQUIRED /HOME DELIVERY- FOR SUPERMARKET IN ROOP NAGAR – PREFERRED- RESIDING NEARBY AND HAVING OWN SCOOTY
CONTACT :
9055505500 ; 9055005590;
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
(English Medium Recognised By J&K Govt.)
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Teachers Required
For teaching upto Class – 8th – 2 Trs
For teaching Primary CLasses – 2 Trs.
For teaching Pre-Primary Classes – 2 Trs
Come with documents & resume for interview from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm.
REQUIRED
1) Cook for Training (Students)
2) Mobiliser
3) Computer Faculty
Contact us:- tveplpvtltd@gmail.com
7889747040
Address: Main road R S Pura
Think Visor Private Limited
JOB
Required a male candidate for the post of Accounts & office work & having a basic knowledge of Computer
Salary :- 14000 Per Month
Timing :- 9:30 am to 7:00 Pm
Holiday : Sunday
Address: 101/P Sec-5 Trikuta Nagar Jammu
Ph No : 9086282486
Note : Two wheeler must required
New blooming buds public schooL
HAKKAL, RAIPUR SATWARI
REQUIRED STAFF
1. Maths – 6th to 10th – 1 post
2. English – 6th to 10th – 1 post
3. Hindi – 6th to 10th – 1 post
4. General Line Teacher – 2 posts
5. Nursery Teacher – 3 posts
Walk in interviews on 30th & 31st of January 2024.
Contact : 9419135465, 7006436750