EMPLOYMENT (30-01-2024)

We are hiring

Lapinoz pizza

Kitchen staff, cashier and delivery boys

Contact no: 9780961800

Required

Required Accountant For Construction Company At Saroore Jammu (Eligibility B.Com), (knowledge of Busy & Tally).

77808-57715, 98157-06868

Hiring

1. Manager Accounts/Accountant (M/F):

* Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.Com

* Minimum 3 years of experience

* Location: Kunjwani, Jammu

2. Computer Operator/Receptionist:

* Proficiency in MS Office.

Post your resume at:

Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in

Whatsapp: 9596699332

Required

SALESPERSON. / MANAGER REQUIRED /HOME DELIVERY- FOR SUPERMARKET IN ROOP NAGAR – PREFERRED- RESIDING NEARBY AND HAVING OWN SCOOTY

CONTACT :

9055505500 ; 9055005590;

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(English Medium Recognised By J&K Govt.)

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Teachers Required

For teaching upto Class – 8th – 2 Trs

For teaching Primary CLasses – 2 Trs.

For teaching Pre-Primary Classes – 2 Trs

Come with documents & resume for interview from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm.

REQUIRED

1) Cook for Training (Students)

2) Mobiliser

3) Computer Faculty

Contact us:- tveplpvtltd@gmail.com

7889747040

Address: Main road R S Pura

Think Visor Private Limited

JOB

Required a male candidate for the post of Accounts & office work & having a basic knowledge of Computer

Salary :- 14000 Per Month

Timing :- 9:30 am to 7:00 Pm

Holiday : Sunday

Address: 101/P Sec-5 Trikuta Nagar Jammu

Ph No : 9086282486

Note : Two wheeler must required

New blooming buds public schooL

HAKKAL, RAIPUR SATWARI

REQUIRED STAFF

1. Maths – 6th to 10th – 1 post

2. English – 6th to 10th – 1 post

3. Hindi – 6th to 10th – 1 post

4. General Line Teacher – 2 posts

5. Nursery Teacher – 3 posts

Walk in interviews on 30th & 31st of January 2024.

Contact : 9419135465, 7006436750