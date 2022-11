EMPLOYMENT (29-11-2022)

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU

FOR BOYS & GIRLS

INCOME : 7000 TO 25000

(HOSTEL FREE)

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH

APPLY : IN 3 DAYS

FOR MORE DETAILS, CONTACT

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006486152

NOTE : EVERY DISTRICT = 15 VACANCIES

NEEDS

A NON BANKING FINANCE

COMPANY NEEDS COLLECTION AND MARKETTING OFFICERS..SHOULD BE GRADUATES,FIXED SALARY + COMMISSION+CO.OWNED 2 WHEELER CONVEYANCE,BENEFIT OF BONUS,INCREMENT MUST COME WITH GOOD REFERENCE,2 WHEELER LICENSE A MUST.

CONTACT:- UNITED INDIA INV.PVT.LTD,UNITED HOUSE,MOTI BAZAR,JAMMU..NEAR RANI PARK..

9419187143..COME WITH PROPER APPLICATION AND CREDENTIALS

SANFORT GREATER KAILASH

H.NO 30 LANE:7 DOWNSIDE, GREATER KAILASH, JAMMU

WANTED FEMALE TEACHERS AND MAIDS

GRADUATE OR POST GRADUATE TEACHERS WITH MINIMUM 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE.

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

FLUENCY IN ENGLISH IS MUST.

MOB NO. 9018965323

SEND RESUME IMMEDIATELY TO ABOVE GIVEN NUMBER

SALES EXECUTIVE

REQUIRED A PERSON FOR A SALES EXECUTIVE FOR OUR UPVC WINDOWS COMPONY (GREENLINE WINDOWS) BASED IN SIDHRA.

SHOULD HAVE GOOD COMMUNICATION AND PERSUADING SKILLS.

CONTACT NO : 7006060213 ,

CALL US NOW FOR FURTHER DETAILS!

WE ARE LOOKING FOR

STORE MANAGER & ACCOUNTANT

QUALIFICATIONS : 10+2/GRADUATE

* MALE OR FEMALE

* FAMILIAR WITH MARKETING

* CAN WORK WITH THE TEAM

* MINIMUM 1-YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME TO :

ANANDELECTRICALS66@GMAIL.COM

WHATS APP: 9419141597

CALL : 7889692497

ANAND ELECTRICALS

DOGRA CHOWK JAMMU- 180001

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) M.B.B.S. DOCTOR

2) CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST

OR

PSYCHOLOGIST

FRESHERS ALSO APPLY (ONLY MALE)

KATHUA

CONTACT: 8899964919, 8899929098

REQUIRED TEACHERS

IN SATWARI/ CHANNI HIMMAT INSTITUTE

* CLASS 4TH, 3RD (4.00 TO 6.30 AM) SALARY 6000+

* CLASS XITH (HUMANITIES) AS WELL AS IX, XTH (SOCIAL SCIENCES) IN CHANNI TIME (2.30 TO 5.30), SALARY 8000+

* CLASS (6TH, 7TH, 8TH) (ALL SUBJECTS) IN SATWARI AS WELL AS CHANNI, TIME 4.00 TO 7 PM, 7000+

HOME TUTORS CAN ALSO APPLY

SEND UR RESUME ON WHATSAPP 6006734561

CONTACT NO: 7889715827

REQUIRED OFFICE

CORDINATOR

HSC FORTUNE PRIVATE LIMITED

AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTOR OF TATA TISCON REQUIRES

OFFICE CORRDINATOR (MALE)

QUALIFCATION: B.COM/ BCA/ DIPLOMA IN COMPUTER.

EXPERIENCE – 4 YEARS AND ABOVE IN HANDLING MIS, VERBAL & WRITTEN

COMMMUNICATION SKILLS

(ENGLISH).

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

INTERESTED CANDIDATES SEND UPDATED RESUME TO THE BELOW-MENTIONED E-MAIL ID

HTC_HE@YAHOO.COM

JOB VACANCY

SALES EXECUTIVE

JOB LOCATION:

KUNJWANI, JAMMU

INTERVIEW CALL TIMING: 10 AM – 5 PM

CONTACT: 8899700777

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED FEMALE COMPUTER TYPIST WITH GOOD TYPING SPEED FOR DIAGNOSITC CENTER IN GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

TIMINGS: 8.00 AM TO 4.00 PM.

CONTACT: WHATSAPP ON 9419369300

REQUIRED TEACHERS

(FEMALE)

TENDER TOYS PLAY SCHOOL

325 – BEHIND KRISHNA BUILDING

NEW PLOT, JAMMU

CONTACT: 9419198326, 0191-3558805

INTERVIEW ON:- 29TH & 30TH OF NOVEMBER 2022

TIMING: 10.00 AM TO 1.30 PM

REQUIRED

A FEMALE STAFF FOR OFFICE KNOWING COMPUTER (EXCEL)

A FEMALE COOK FOR HOME FOR 3 PEOPLE.

SALARY:-7500/-(OFFICE STAFF)

TIMING 10 TO 5

CONTACT:- 9622147072 FOR OFFICE

9086026972 FOR COOK

AT SUBHASH NAGAR