EMPLOYMENT (29-10-2023)

Urgently Reqd Tutors
5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th CBSE & JKBOSE: 100 Nos
11th & 12th Medical Non-Medical, Commerce
CBSE/JKBOSE: 100 Nos
NEET/JEE(Mains & Advanced)
BA, BCOM, BSC, BBA, BCA
JKSSB, SSC, Banking, NDA, KAS, Computer Courses, Engineering Subjects
Home Tutors also contact
ReceptionistS also Reqd
Whatsapp/Call 8716037925
JOBS IN MULTINATIONAL COMPANY
Full time and Part time Jobs.
Salary Package:- 2 lakhs to 6 lakhs.
Jobs Profile:- Manager, Senior Manager and I Branch Manager. Fresher and Retired persons can also apply.
Salary for Part Times Employees.
Contact:- 9070862222, 7006529724
Job Openings
Female Relationship Manager for Corporate leasing company deals with commercial real estate having minimum 2 years experience, Education Graduation is Must
2, Sales and Marketing Executives (Male and Female ) for sale of Gym Equipments in J&K.
Salary no bar for deserving candidates
Contact
7006537957 (GM)
Or send email to
admin@rvrealtors.in
Job Opportunity
Counsellor Required (Female)
In a Study Visa Consultancy in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Contact Number: 9797373933
infokcjammu@gmail.com
walk in for interview
11 am to 5 pm (Monday to Saturday)
SALESPERSON
REQUIRED
Full time salesperson with minimum 1+ year experience in jewellery sector required for a renowned jewellery showroom. Salary – 20,000+ (as per capability)
Interested candidates may contact at 7006136536 between 12-6 PM.
Requirement of Boys or Girls
For Kitchen and Delivery Boy
Salary 8000-12000
Contact Number 9780961800
La Pinoz Pizza
Talli Morh Janipur
Vacancy
Required qualified girl for Financial Institute Tele calling job Minimum qualification Graduate & Computer knowing Salary according to experience submit Resume with Passport photo on
mail id: midaslichfl@gmail.com
WhatsApp : 9796853993
Urgently Required
Female Vender cum receptionist for running a Café in Gandhi Nagar Timing 9.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. All days including Sunday’s Salary 6500/month
Contact 9419183599 7006908291
Job Opportunity
A Leading luggage brand requires young and dynamic sales professionals (preferred with experience) for handling Jammu province business.
Interested candidates may please reach out to Mr Ishan- 9419142450 for further details.
Vishwa Bharati Higher
Secondary School
AKALPUR MORH JAMMU
Contact : 7051002018, 7051401040
Email:vbpsjammu@gmail.com
Requires Urgently
Conductors (Male/Female) 8th
Pass. Preferably 2 yrs working experience in reputed institution. Lady conductors are preferred.
Lady attendants, Sweepers (Male or Female) : 8th Pass. Preferably 2 yrs working experience in reputed institution.
Principal
Vacancies
Service Engineers are required for Service Center of Eureka Forbes Ltd.Training will be given by Eureka Forbes Ltd.Qualification 10+2.Own conveyance is required.Freshers can also apply.Please contact on below numbers and send your resume to
mengienterprise_2171@eurosmile.in
Interview will held on 01.11.23.
9419189548
7889916360
Required
Post-counsellor
Qualification P.G in psychology/ social science
Salary 15,000
Post-Social Worker/ Field officer
Qualification P.G in Social Science
Salary 15,000
Post-Data Entry Operator
Qualification Graduation
Candidate must be expert in Microsoft office, Internet etc,
Salary 15,000
JKSPYM
A leading NGO in J&K
Interested Candidates may send their resume to
Slcajk2@gmail.com
9906388111, 9018447491, 9797191883
REQUIRED
(Telecommunication)
(Only for Jammu)
1, Tellecallers (Girls) 10
(Fix Salary + Incentive)
Contact No. 7006659008, 9796581996
ADDRESS : H. NO. 12 SEC 9
TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU, NR POLICE STATION &
SHASHI MEDICOS
Required
a delivery boy with
2 wheeler
for detail
Contact
9320665610
GIRL/WOMEN
Require
1) One girl/women for House hold work at Old Rehari, Jammu (Stay facility also available for outsider).
2) One male/Female GNM/D-Pharma
for Medical Store at Govt Hospital Vijaypur.
Mob : 9419153854
Required
Sales Girl
SALES GIRL REQUIREMENT FOR FURNITURE AND FURNISHING SHOWROOM
CONTACT NUMBER
7889922378
Hiring
1. Site Supervisor (M):
• Minimum 5 years of experience
• Location: Bishnah, Jammu
2. Manager Accounts/Accountant (M/F):
• Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.com
• Minimum 3 years of experience
• Location: Kunjwani, Jammu
3. Computer Operator (F):
• Proficiency in MS Office, Short Hand.
Post your resume at:
Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in
Whatsapp: 9596699332