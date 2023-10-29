EMPLOYMENT (29-10-2023)

Urgently Reqd Tutors

5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th CBSE & JKBOSE: 100 Nos

11th & 12th Medical Non-Medical, Commerce

CBSE/JKBOSE: 100 Nos

NEET/JEE(Mains & Advanced)

BA, BCOM, BSC, BBA, BCA

JKSSB, SSC, Banking, NDA, KAS, Computer Courses, Engineering Subjects

Home Tutors also contact

ReceptionistS also Reqd

Whatsapp/Call 8716037925

JOBS IN MULTINATIONAL COMPANY

Full time and Part time Jobs.

Salary Package:- 2 lakhs to 6 lakhs.

Jobs Profile:- Manager, Senior Manager and I Branch Manager. Fresher and Retired persons can also apply.

Salary for Part Times Employees.

Contact:- 9070862222, 7006529724

Job Openings

Female Relationship Manager for Corporate leasing company deals with commercial real estate having minimum 2 years experience, Education Graduation is Must

2, Sales and Marketing Executives (Male and Female ) for sale of Gym Equipments in J&K.

Salary no bar for deserving candidates

Contact

7006537957 (GM)

Or send email to

admin@rvrealtors.in

Job Opportunity

Counsellor Required (Female)

In a Study Visa Consultancy in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Contact Number: 9797373933

infokcjammu@gmail.com

walk in for interview

11 am to 5 pm (Monday to Saturday)

SALESPERSON

REQUIRED

Full time salesperson with minimum 1+ year experience in jewellery sector required for a renowned jewellery showroom. Salary – 20,000+ (as per capability)

Interested candidates may contact at 7006136536 between 12-6 PM.

Requirement of Boys or Girls

For Kitchen and Delivery Boy

Salary 8000-12000

Contact Number 9780961800

La Pinoz Pizza

Talli Morh Janipur

Vacancy

Required qualified girl for Financial Institute Tele calling job Minimum qualification Graduate & Computer knowing Salary according to experience submit Resume with Passport photo on

mail id: midaslichfl@gmail.com

WhatsApp : 9796853993

Urgently Required

Female Vender cum receptionist for running a Café in Gandhi Nagar Timing 9.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. All days including Sunday’s Salary 6500/month

Contact 9419183599 7006908291

Job Opportunity

A Leading luggage brand requires young and dynamic sales professionals (preferred with experience) for handling Jammu province business.

Interested candidates may please reach out to Mr Ishan- 9419142450 for further details.

Vishwa Bharati Higher

Secondary School

AKALPUR MORH JAMMU

Contact : 7051002018, 7051401040

Email:vbpsjammu@gmail.com

Requires Urgently

Conductors (Male/Female) 8th

Pass. Preferably 2 yrs working experience in reputed institution. Lady conductors are preferred.

Lady attendants, Sweepers (Male or Female) : 8th Pass. Preferably 2 yrs working experience in reputed institution.

Principal

Vacancies

Service Engineers are required for Service Center of Eureka Forbes Ltd.Training will be given by Eureka Forbes Ltd.Qualification 10+2.Own conveyance is required.Freshers can also apply.Please contact on below numbers and send your resume to

mengienterprise_2171@eurosmile.in

Interview will held on 01.11.23.

9419189548

7889916360

Required

Post-counsellor

Qualification P.G in psychology/ social science

Salary 15,000

Post-Social Worker/ Field officer

Qualification P.G in Social Science

Salary 15,000

Post-Data Entry Operator

Qualification Graduation

Candidate must be expert in Microsoft office, Internet etc,

Salary 15,000

JKSPYM

A leading NGO in J&K

Interested Candidates may send their resume to

Slcajk2@gmail.com

9906388111, 9018447491, 9797191883

REQUIRED

(Telecommunication)

(Only for Jammu)

1, Tellecallers (Girls) 10

(Fix Salary + Incentive)

Contact No. 7006659008, 9796581996

ADDRESS : H. NO. 12 SEC 9

TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU, NR POLICE STATION &

SHASHI MEDICOS

Required

a delivery boy with

2 wheeler

for detail

Contact

9320665610

GIRL/WOMEN

Require

1) One girl/women for House hold work at Old Rehari, Jammu (Stay facility also available for outsider).

2) One male/Female GNM/D-Pharma

for Medical Store at Govt Hospital Vijaypur.

Mob : 9419153854

Required

Sales Girl

SALES GIRL REQUIREMENT FOR FURNITURE AND FURNISHING SHOWROOM

CONTACT NUMBER

7889922378

Hiring

1. Site Supervisor (M):

• Minimum 5 years of experience

• Location: Bishnah, Jammu

2. Manager Accounts/Accountant (M/F):

• Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.com

• Minimum 3 years of experience

• Location: Kunjwani, Jammu

3. Computer Operator (F):

• Proficiency in MS Office, Short Hand.

Post your resume at:

Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in

Whatsapp: 9596699332