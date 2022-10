EMPLOYMENT (29-10-2022)

REQUIRED SALESMAN

REQUIRED SALESMAN/HELPERS FOR FOOTWEAR SHOWROOM AT APSRA ROAD GANDHI NAGAR- SALARY 8000-12000 PER MONTH + INCENTIVES. INTERESTED CAN CONTACT STEPS FOOTWEAR OPPOSITE APSRA THEATRE GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU BETWEEN 1 PM-7PM

MOB NO. 9419183679

AROMA FOUNDATION

PUBLIC SCHOOL

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED

HINDI TEACHER (F) – 1 NO – B.A / B.ED.

NURSERY TEACHER (F) – 2 NO – B.A / B.SC / B.ED

MAID – 1 NO

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

INTERVIEW : 29/10/22 & 31/10/22

TIMING : 10 AM TO 12 NOON

MOBILE : 94191-27441, 7006877850

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU FOR BOYS & GIRLS

INCOME : 7000 TO 25000 (HOSTEL FREE)

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATE & ABOVE

APPLY IN 3 DAYS

FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006486152

NOTE : EVERY DISTRICT – 15 VACANCIES

REQUIRED

LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED FEMALE CANDIDATE AS BUSINESS ASSOCIATE FOR FAST GROWING PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY HANDSOME RETURNS GUARANTEED CONTACT. 9888074228

REQUIRED

FEMALE IELTS TRAINER

SPEARHEAD IELTS

# 9906381129, 01935-05248

SPEARHEADJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR,

JAMMU

REQUIRE

TEACHERS (IST TO 10TH)

11TH & 12TH, GRADUATION

(SCIENCE, COMMERCE, ARTS)

CONTACT : CCI, SARWAL CHOWK, CHOUDHARY BUILDING

7889351933, 8492890641

REQUIRED TEACHER (FEMALE ONLY)

KIDZEE PLAY WAY SCHOOL

H.NO 271, SECTOR 2 CHANNI HIMMAT ON URGENT BASIS

TIMING (9AM TO 3PM)

MONDAY TO SATURDAY

CONTACT : 7006456174

LANDLINE :01912467502

REQUIRED

1. TELECALLER: FEMALE FRESHER GRADUATE

2. BILLING/EXECUTIVE: MALE

FRESHER EXPERIENCED GRADUATE

3. RECEPTIONIST : FEMALE EXPERIENCED

(GRADUATE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTERS)

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 31ST OCT. TO 2ND NOV. 2022 FROM (12 NOON TO 2 PM)

NSF-BAJAJ

(AUTHORIZED DEALER: BAJAJ AUTO LTD.)

SATWARI, JAMMU

9149982684

DRIVER REQUIRED

DRIVER REQUIRED WITH 5 TO 10 YEARS EXPERIENCE AND CAPABLE TO DRIVE IN HILLY AREA, HOLDING VALID DRIVING LICENCE. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT WITH YOUR RESUME AT H.NO. 293, SECTOR 5, CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU ON 30-10-2022, SUNDAY FROM 12 TO 2 PM.

MOB NO: 9622119983

WE ARE HIRING

SALES EXECUTIVE

AT HEROELECTRIC SHOWROOM PATTA BOHRI

BASE SALARY: 8000 PLUS INCENTIVES PER VEHICLES. REQUIRED GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS ALONG WITH MINIMUM 6 MONTHS WORK EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOBILE SALES.

WORK HOURS MONDAY TO SATURDAY

10 AM TO 6 PM

CONTACT NO.: 9622395754, 9541004754

SCHOOL OF PHARMACY

S.V.S PARA MEDICAL COLLEGE SHIV KASHI , SUNDERBANI DISTT. RAJOURI (J&K UT)-185153

APPROVED BY PCI, GOVT. OF INDIA

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

S.V.S PARA MEDICAL COLLEGE INVITES APPLICATIONS FROM ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES FOR POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR / ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR IN LEVEL POSITIONS.

QUALIFICATION:- M.PHARMA / PH.D (PHARMACOLOGY, PHARMACEUTICS, PHARMACEUTICAL CHEMISTRY, PHARMACOGNOSY.)

EXPERIENCED AND FRESHER CANDIDATES CAN SEND THEIR CV AT PARAMEDICALCOLLEGESVS@GMAIL.COM

SALARY:- AS PER NORMS

CONTACT NO:-7780883200, 8219084581

REQUIRED

REQUIRED DELIVERY ASSOCIATE FOR BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.

EXPERIENCE & FRESHER CAN APPLY

LUCRATIVE SALARY, FUEL EXTRA PF/ESIC EXTRA, BONUS EXTRA.

ELIGIBILITY – MINIMUM 12TH PASS, OWN BIKE & DL.

AGE LIMIT – 18 TO 28 YRS.

CONTACT NO. 9643016149/8558030202

VACANCY FOR PEON/OFFICE BOY

PEON/OFFICE BOY REQUIRED FOR A REPUTED CA FIRM’S OFFICE IN BAHU PLAZA JAMMU. CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE EXPERIENCE OF DRIV ING SCOOTY AND DOING CLERICAL, CLEANING AND PANTRY WORKS.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN CONTACT US AT : 9622505439, 9419185051