EMPLOYMENT (29-07-2023)

Job Job Job

Required Managers for

leading Retail chain: 10 no’s

QSR: 10 no’s

Store Managers, Assistant Managers

Qualification: Graduation

Experience: 5-8year for store manager and 3-4 year assistant manager

Location: Retail chain (Anywhere in Punjab)

QSR: Jammu

Please send your resume:

lipsccd35@gmail.com

or call 9149988027

AGLOW Kids School

Doordarshan Lane Janipur Jammu

Staff Required

for Playway Classes

Contact immediately

alongwith original documents

Timing: 9.00 am to 12.00 Noon

The Learning Tree

Required Female Coordinator – 01

Required Male Marketing Executive – 02

Required Female Home Tutors

Address : 2nd Floor, S.S. Plaza, Opp. Dream Land School, Janipur, Jammu

Contact : 9419115252,

01914061685, 9070812888

Wanted for

Guest House

Receptionist cum

Housekeeping staff.

Call 8492911156

Male (18 to 30 yrs)

Ashoka High School

Krishna Nagar, Jammu

Required Teachers

PTI (Male) : B.P.Ed.

General Line teacher :

BA, B.Sc, B.Com

Computer Teacher : BCA

Contact with resume and documents

Phone No. 9419104816, 9419119034

Principal

VARDHMAN BAL VATIKA

A playway school

Rani Park Jammu

Contact No. 9419277945

REQUIRE

An art and craft teacher

for classes

Pre-Nur to U.K.G

Class

New Rainbow Public High School

BATHINDI MORE, JAMMU

(Recognised by J&K Govt, Affiliated to J&K Board of School Education)

staff required

Well qualified teachers required for the following posts :-

1. S.St/English- BA/MA/B.Ed

2. Science- B.Sc/M.Sc/B.Ed

(For higher classes)

3. Urdu – BA/B.Sc/B.Ed

4. PRT – BA/B.Sc/B. Ed

Principal

Ph. 9419134065, 9086005599

Canam Consultants Ltd

(569/a, gANDHI NAGAR,

ABOVE KUMAR AND KUMAR SPORTS, JAMMU)

VACANCIES –

Walk-in-Interviews for

1. visa counsellors-Female

2. ielts trainer- female

3. pte trainer- female

9419222584, + 91 7889532931

PRE SCHOOL

REQUIRES

NUR. LKG.UKG

Experience TRS

(Rehari, Domana Branches)

Ph. 9797922717

REQUIRED STAFF

1. English -1 (6th to 10th)

2. Hindi -1 (6th to 10th)

3. Maths – 1 (4th to 8th)

4. Nursery Teacher – 3

Contact: New Blooming Buds Public H/S School Hakkal near Sita Grand Resorts Chatha

9419135465, 7006436750

Required

Accounts Assistant

Computer Operator

Mob: 9419195995

Immediate Requirement

Decent Domestic Help

Salary Negotiable

Connect immediately

9419426352

158/3, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu- 180016

Required

Tandoori Cook : 1 No

for tandoori Non Veg items and knowledge of making Chicken Shawarma

Contact:

9810566627

JOB VACANCY

Required Experienced ACCOUNTANT

for a CA Firm Located

at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Call/Whatsapp:

9103901905

Muni Kamal Public High School

(Opp. HDFC Bank) Gangyal

Staff Required

1. Hindi / English – B.A./M.A, B.Ed (6th to 10th)

2. Science / Maths – B.Sc / B.Ed (6th to 10th)

3. Music – B. Music

4. Peon – Local will be preferred

Apply within week time personally

Contact : 9149657614, 9419122299