EMPLOYMENT (29-06-2024)

REQUIRED
Experienced Salesman/ Sales Girl
Driver with LMV Licence
Preferred nearby Areas
Miran Sahib, Indira Nagar, Simbal Camp, Tali Morh, Gari Garh
Mobile:
9906082213
RECRUITMENT
DAYAL HOUSE PRIVATE LIMITED, BARI BRAHMNA
WANTED : Supervisor for Aachar Factory
Qualifications : MSc Home Science/M.Sc Food Science
Preferably retired home science/food science teacher
Salary attractive and negotiable
No age bar
Contact 9419184921
(Mr Romesh Chander Gupta)
Hiring Tutor
M.Sc -Physics or Maths,
Confident, Expertise of subject
Exp. 3 year School / Tutorial
Batch 4:30pm to 6:30pm
all subjects till 9th
contact – 9419371433
send resume at whatsapp
same number
Centre: VIOMacademy,
New Plot, Jammu
Urgent Require
Want to buy house from house owner near main road Katra railway station (budget 50 lakh)
If interested send your house document at whatsapp 7006427819
Vacancy
Experienced Sales-Executive for Akhnoor/ Sunderbani/Rajouri Distt for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry
Salary as per Experience and Competence
Own bike with Valid Driving Licence
Send your resume on Email
Contact : 9086099194, 7889741807
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com