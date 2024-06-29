EMPLOYMENT (29-06-2024)

REQUIRED

Experienced Salesman/ Sales Girl

Driver with LMV Licence

Preferred nearby Areas

Miran Sahib, Indira Nagar, Simbal Camp, Tali Morh, Gari Garh

Mobile:

9906082213

RECRUITMENT

DAYAL HOUSE PRIVATE LIMITED, BARI BRAHMNA

WANTED : Supervisor for Aachar Factory

Qualifications : MSc Home Science/M.Sc Food Science

Preferably retired home science/food science teacher

Salary attractive and negotiable

No age bar

Contact 9419184921

(Mr Romesh Chander Gupta)

Hiring Tutor

M.Sc -Physics or Maths,

Confident, Expertise of subject

Exp. 3 year School / Tutorial

Batch 4:30pm to 6:30pm

all subjects till 9th

contact – 9419371433

send resume at whatsapp

same number

Centre: VIOMacademy,

New Plot, Jammu

Urgent Require

Want to buy house from house owner near main road Katra railway station (budget 50 lakh)

If interested send your house document at whatsapp 7006427819

Vacancy

Experienced Sales-Executive for Akhnoor/ Sunderbani/Rajouri Distt for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry

Salary as per Experience and Competence

Own bike with Valid Driving Licence

Send your resume on Email

Contact : 9086099194, 7889741807

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com