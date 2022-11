EMPLOYMENT (28-11-2022)

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

SALARY

RS 15,000 PM

WITH INCENTIVES & TA

QUALIFICATION

GRADUATE WITH EXPERIENCE

WHATSAPP CV

9070938333

AVAILABLE

FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE

SKILLED NURSES,

& ATTENDANTS

MALES & FEMALES

DAY/NIGHT/24X7 SHIFTS

BEST PACKAGE

CONTACT 8715866444

5, RED CROSS BHAWAN

KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOLLOWING PERSONS ARE REQUIRED FOR OUR MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT BARI BRAHMANA

1.STORE SUPERVISOR

2. WATER TREATMENT PLANT/ETP OPERATOR

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY SHARE UPDATED CV @ 9906112848, 7006995703

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU

FOR BOYS & GIRLS

INCOME : 7000 TO 25000

(HOSTEL FREE)

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH

APPLY : IN 3 DAYS

FOR MORE DETAILS, CONTACT

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006486152

NOTE : EVERY DISTRICT = 15 VACANCIES

NEEDS

A NON BANKING FINANCE

COMPANY NEEDS COLLECTION AND MARKETTING OFFICERS..SHOULD BE GRADUATES,FIXED SALARY + COMMISSION+CO.OWNED 2 WHEELER CONVEYANCE,BENEFIT OF BONUS,INCREMENT MUST COME WITH GOOD REFERENCE,2 WHEELER LICENSE A MUST.

CONTACT:- UNITED INDIA INV.PVT.LTD,UNITED HOUSE,MOTI BAZAR,JAMMU..NEAR RANI PARK..

9419187143..COME WITH PROPER APPLICATION AND CREDENTIALS

JOB OFFER

DRIVER – MALE

REQUIRED FOR A RESIDENCE IN GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT:

8587962237

SITUATION VACANT

REQUIRED 50 BUSINESS PROMOTERS/REPORTERS. MIN

QUALIFICATION MATRIC, TRAINING 1 MONTH THROUGH ONLINE/CORRESPONDENCE. STIPEND/SALARY 2500 / 10000/ 35000/= MALE/FEMALE

SEND BIO-DATA AT OUR WHATSAPP 8920053772

PHONE : 9818753321

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) DOCTORS (GENERAL SURGEON, PEDIATRICS AND MS GYNE, RADIOLOGY)

2) CUSTOMER CARE MANAGER -(EXPERIENCE)

3) IELTS/PTE TRAINER(F/E)

4) CONTANT WRITER (F/E)

5) PROPERTY TAX SURVEY EXECUTIVE (F/E)

6) TELECALLERS/SALES EXECUTIVE (FRESHERS)

7) DATA ENTRY OPERATOR (FRESHERS)

8) SUPERVISOR -(F/E)

CONTACT: BRAVE SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICE

ADDRESS:- 669 SECTOR -C SAINIK COLONY NEAR SIGNATURE TOWERS CHOWDHI ROAD JAMMU

MOBILE NO:-9796733175, 9686201135

EMAIL ID : BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

URGENT REQUIRED

FEMALE TELECALLER

FIXED SALARY PLUS INCENTIVE

(SITTING JOB)

MYRAA HOSPITALITY GROUP

BEHIND V. MART JANIPUR

9906041292

URGENT REQUIREMENT

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD. URGENT REQUIREMENT OF SUPERVISIOR, DIGITAL MARKETING, ACCOUNTANT, DRIVER, COMPUTER OPERATORS, OFFICE ADMIN, MARKETING EXECUTIVE, PAYMENT COLLECTION BOY, STOCK MANAGER, SALES MANAGER, HR EXECUTIVE.

CALL 9055055628 ADDRESS

GREATER KAILASH FAWARA CHOWK

NEAR PETROL PUMP.

STAFF REQUIRED

1) COORDINATOR, COUNSELLOR, TELECALLER.

2) DRIVER, CAR WASHING BOYS, DELIVERY BOYS.

3) FLOOR EXECUTIVE, SALESMAN MIN. QUALIFICATION 12TH/GRADUATION

4) COMPUTER OPERATOR, ACCOUNTANT, M/F

5) HOTELS & RESTAURANTS STAFF, FRESHER/ EXPERIENCE : 0- 2 YRS

HEAD OFFICE : JAMMU

INTERVIEWS MUST BE CONDUCTED ON 28TH

NOV -30TH NOV (INTERVIEW TIMING 10 AM TO 4 PM)

FOR APPOINTMENT CALL ON THIS NO.: 6006796637