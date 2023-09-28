EMPLOYMENT (28-09-2023)

Urgently
Required staff for restaurant
We’ re hiring
(Join Our team member)
3 Helper’s M/F 4 Waiter’s M/F
4 Chef M/F 1 Chinese Chef
2 Indian Chef 1 Continental Chef
Minimum Experience- 5 year’s
Minimum Qualification – 10 Pass
Bring Your document’s all like experience/Qualification/I.D’s/address proof
Address- Talab Tillo Camp Road Jammu
Call Manager- 8082063776
Required
Customer Success Representatives for Global Clients
Customer success experience preferred
Freshers are also encouraged to apply
Excellent English Fluency
Hours: American/Canadian shift
Salary: 3.5 to 5.5 lakhs p.a.
Send resumes at info@kluvor.co
ACCOUNTANT
An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally. He should have knowledge of filing GST returns. Working Hours:- 10 to 6:30pm.
Contact :- Classic Packers, Industrial Area, Gangyal.
Mob. 7006501922, 9858081942
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7 Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
Parents & Patients
Bharti healthCare services
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169- Harsh Mahajan
No. 1 in service since 2016
Required
Required Pharmacist for Medicine shop situated at Greater Kailash Jammu, must have the knowledge of mark software, experienced person preferred
Contact Number: 7006628484
Staff Required
Administrator – MA/M.Sc./MBA, B.Ed
Math Tr.- M.Sc. Math
Physics Tr. – M.Sc. Physics
Chemistry Tr. – M.Sc. Chemistry
Computer Tr. – MCA/BCA
Gateman- 1
Office Clerk- Graduate with computer knowledge
Dr. Ambedkar Convent School Bantalab
Date: 29, 30, 1st Oct. 2023
11 am to 1 pm
Ph. No.: 7298107471, 8492012304