EMPLOYMENT (28-09-2023)

Urgently

Required staff for restaurant

We’ re hiring

(Join Our team member)

3 Helper’s M/F 4 Waiter’s M/F

4 Chef M/F 1 Chinese Chef

2 Indian Chef 1 Continental Chef

Minimum Experience- 5 year’s

Minimum Qualification – 10 Pass

Bring Your document’s all like experience/Qualification/I.D’s/address proof

Address- Talab Tillo Camp Road Jammu

Call Manager- 8082063776

Required

Customer Success Representatives for Global Clients

Customer success experience preferred

Freshers are also encouraged to apply

Excellent English Fluency

Hours: American/Canadian shift

Salary: 3.5 to 5.5 lakhs p.a.

Send resumes at info@kluvor.co

ACCOUNTANT

An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally. He should have knowledge of filing GST returns. Working Hours:- 10 to 6:30pm.

Contact :- Classic Packers, Industrial Area, Gangyal.

Mob. 7006501922, 9858081942

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7 Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

Parents & Patients

Bharti healthCare services

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169- Harsh Mahajan

No. 1 in service since 2016

Required

Required Pharmacist for Medicine shop situated at Greater Kailash Jammu, must have the knowledge of mark software, experienced person preferred

Contact Number: 7006628484

Staff Required

Administrator – MA/M.Sc./MBA, B.Ed

Math Tr.- M.Sc. Math

Physics Tr. – M.Sc. Physics

Chemistry Tr. – M.Sc. Chemistry

Computer Tr. – MCA/BCA

Gateman- 1

Office Clerk- Graduate with computer knowledge

Dr. Ambedkar Convent School Bantalab

Date: 29, 30, 1st Oct. 2023

11 am to 1 pm

Ph. No.: 7298107471, 8492012304