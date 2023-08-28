EMPLOYMENT (28-08-2023)

UNIT 9 (OPC) PVT LTD
Urgently Required Staff:-
1.Office Assistant Female= (F) No.10 Min. qualification – Graduate + computer knowledge must
2. Telecaller cum Counselor = No. 7 (F) Min. Qualification – Graduate with experience + computer knowledge
3. Collection Executive No. 10 (M) -Min. Qualification. Graduation or experienced ones will be preferred and two wheeler must
4. Marketing Executive = No. 30 (M/F)
Min. Qualification = 12th and above
Mail ur CV to : unittravel9@gmail.com
Call/WhatsApp us: 9797803565/9797323565
Job Requirement
Need 40 Boys/Girls for a Business Development Company in J&K UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation & above
Salary : 15000 to 20000 (p/m)
(Terms & conditions Apply)
Interested candidates can visit our office for walk in Interview along with Biodata at Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu, near Dudhadhari Mandir Chowk.
Note : Freshers can also apply
Contact : -9682697973
Staff Required
Cafe in Channi Himmat is looking for Cashier/Manager
Interested People can contact
9682110678, 9419198488
Urgently Required
Female Telecallers and sales executives
Fixed salary plus incentives
Add . (Bari Brahmna and paloura )
9906941292
Urgently Required
1. Accounts Manager -(Exp/.Fresher)
2. HR Manager (Exp.)
3. Store Manager (Exp./Fresher)
4. Work from Home (Required Laptop & Internet)
5. Production Supervisor (Fresher/Exp.)
6. Data Entry Operator Knowledge Vlook & Hlook
7. Transport Manager (Exp.)
8. Web Designer (Fresher/Exp.)
9. Driver / Telecaller’s
Contact
Brave Security & Placement Services
Address : 669, Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu
Mobile : 9796733175, 9797721646
Email ID : bsbravesec@gmail.com
Anu Placement Services
We provide 24/7 Maids part time Maid 9 to 5
24/7 Nurses Old Age Care taker baby care are also provided here
contact number 9906267040 7889663466