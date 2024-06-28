EMPLOYMENT (28-06-2024)

RECRUITMENT
DAYAL HOUSE PRIVATE LIMITED, BARI BRAHMNA
WANTED : Supervisor for Aachar Factory
Qualifications : MSc Home Science/M.Sc Food Science
Preferably retired home science/food science teacher
Salary attractive and negotiable
No age bar
Contact 9419184921
(Mr Romesh Chander Gupta)
TEACHER’S REQUIRED
Experienced/Graduate ENG/SCI TEACHERS for PRE & PRIMARY.
SUITABLE SALARY FOR ABLE & EXPERIENCED
CALL/WhatsApp Resume at 9419296115
CRADLE2CRAYONS,
ROOPNAGAR, JAMMU
Required
DRIVER
Interested candidates can
WhatsApp their resume
at
8716812937
We are hiring
Come and Join our Amazing Team
List of Job Vacancy
We are looking for Passionate individuals to join our diverse Team.
(1) Assistant Manager (2) Receptionist (3) Representative (4) Counsellor (5) Team Leader
Application Fees- 499/-
We Need You
* Big opportunity for both fresher and experienced
Head Office : Oneness Nation, Sarwal Morh, New Plot Jammu
Contact No. 8491025644, 9149894485
Required
1.Receptionist / Counsellors
2.Driver/ Security Gaurd.
3.Nursing & Para Medical Tutors.
4.Principal / Administrator for Para Medical Institute.
5.Computer Operator /Accountant.
6.Social Media Handler / Website Handler
7.Liasioning Officer / Office Assistant.
8) Legal /Financial Advisors
Contact At :09541332458 (only Office Time)
E. mail : hbs58win808@gmail.com
Urgently Required
1. office coordinator receptionist telly caller
2. computer operator billing operator sales manager
3. nurses staff m/f fresher exp accountant
4. car driver ola riders bike.delivery boys.
5. Hotels & restaurant staff m/f security guard shops boys
8th 10th 12th & graduate can also apply
Interview 28 to 30 June
Call 7051004842
Office Job
A female candidate for Office Work, Computer knowing having Command over Microsoft Office.
Timing 9:30 am to 5:30 Pm
Sunday Off
Contact: Money Value
Rishi Gupta
Shop no. 28, A2, South Block,
Bahu plaza, Jammu
9796899467