EMPLOYMENT (28-06-2024)

RECRUITMENT

DAYAL HOUSE PRIVATE LIMITED, BARI BRAHMNA

WANTED : Supervisor for Aachar Factory

Qualifications : MSc Home Science/M.Sc Food Science

Preferably retired home science/food science teacher

Salary attractive and negotiable

No age bar

Contact 9419184921

(Mr Romesh Chander Gupta)

TEACHER’S REQUIRED

Experienced/Graduate ENG/SCI TEACHERS for PRE & PRIMARY.

SUITABLE SALARY FOR ABLE & EXPERIENCED

CALL/WhatsApp Resume at 9419296115

CRADLE2CRAYONS,

ROOPNAGAR, JAMMU

Required

DRIVER

Interested candidates can

WhatsApp their resume

at

8716812937

We are hiring

Come and Join our Amazing Team

List of Job Vacancy

We are looking for Passionate individuals to join our diverse Team.

(1) Assistant Manager (2) Receptionist (3) Representative (4) Counsellor (5) Team Leader

Application Fees- 499/-

We Need You

* Big opportunity for both fresher and experienced

Head Office : Oneness Nation, Sarwal Morh, New Plot Jammu

Contact No. 8491025644, 9149894485

Required

1.Receptionist / Counsellors

2.Driver/ Security Gaurd.

3.Nursing & Para Medical Tutors.

4.Principal / Administrator for Para Medical Institute.

5.Computer Operator /Accountant.

6.Social Media Handler / Website Handler

7.Liasioning Officer / Office Assistant.

8) Legal /Financial Advisors

Contact At :09541332458 (only Office Time)

E. mail : hbs58win808@gmail.com

Urgently Required

1. office coordinator receptionist telly caller

2. computer operator billing operator sales manager

3. nurses staff m/f fresher exp accountant

4. car driver ola riders bike.delivery boys.

5. Hotels & restaurant staff m/f security guard shops boys

8th 10th 12th & graduate can also apply

Interview 28 to 30 June

Call 7051004842

Office Job

A female candidate for Office Work, Computer knowing having Command over Microsoft Office.

Timing 9:30 am to 5:30 Pm

Sunday Off

Contact: Money Value

Rishi Gupta

Shop no. 28, A2, South Block,

Bahu plaza, Jammu

9796899467