EMPLOYMENT (28-05-2023)

Job from Philips
Require a salesman for Philips lighting.
Starting salary:-
20,000-25,000.
Office:-88/1
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Phone No. :-84919-29797
REQUIRED
Required an accountant for a supermarket who can handle all the account work independently at Chinore area of Jammu. Computer knowledge must. Nearby candidates should apply
Contact No.9821517190
Mail Id- coralsquare2021@gmail.com
Earn Earn Earn
Opportunity to earn and associate with a reputed organisation
Who can apply? – Self Employed, Retired Individuals, Housewives and others
No age limit
Contact – Grisham Sharma
8899228020 or mail at
grishamsharma24@gmail.com
Required
SALES REPRESENTATIVE
FOR PLYWOOD AND
HARDWARE
SHOWROOM
CONTACT NO.
9419899999, 9419633333
REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY
Requires Sales Executive for switches, Lighting, accessories company
Area- Jammu province
Salary-Negotiable
Contact: 7889891104
REQUIREMENT OF
COMPUTER TEACHER
No. of Vacancies – 2 Nos.
Required Qualification: MCA, M.Sc (IT), M.Sc (CS) or BCA, B.Sc (IT), B.Sc (CS)
Contact : MV Computer Centre, Maa Vaishno Building, Ward No. 6 Railway Road Vijaypur (Samba)
M. No. 7006160209
Job Alert
Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling G&M, proficient in MS-office, Verbal & written communication and email drafting
Call :- 7006014495, 9419140496
Timings:- 9:00 am to 7:00 pm
Salary as per skills & experience
VACANCY
WANTED COMPUTER
OPERATOR FOR CYBER
CAFE AT REHARI
Contact :
8717000087
Vacancy
BOY/GIRL
WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE
OF
MS WORD & TYPING SKILL
CONTACT NO.
9419174801
Wanted Helper
Wanted Helpers for Sewing/Stitching Machine and Cutting of Plastic Cloth
Male 4
Female 4
Kashmir Handloom Industries, 94/95 Lane No. 12 Phase 2nd Gangyal Jammu
Prop
Pritam Singh Bedi
Mobile No. 9419186549
Required
TELECALLER
(FEMALE)
Interested candidates can WhatsApp there CV
@ 9055580001
WANTED
Pre-Press Executive
for Night Shift in a
leading Newspaper
Qual: Graduation with Computer diploma
Email Id: jass.vinay@gmail.com
REQUIRED
1). Steward – 2 No.
2). Delivery Boy – 1 No.
3). Kitchen Helper – 2 No.
Bikano’s Family Restaurant
Akhnoor Road, Jammu
Ph: 7006070530,
7006294620, 7780823225
DAGORI SECURITY SERVICE (DSS)
Urgently Required
Security Offices and security Guard in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal Area.
S/G & S/O
For Reliance Pvt. Ltd. Surat Gujarat
Only Ex-Servicemen & Ex-Paramilitary
Hotel Kitchen Helper
Maid Female Only Housekeeping – Male
Cook – Male Waiter – Male
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
REQUIREMENT
1. Accountant having knowledge of tally
(Full Time/Part Time) 01 No.
2. Experienced Computer Operator
(Full Time) 01 No.
Interview Timing:- 02:00 PM to 06:00 PM
Required in Advocate Office situated at H No. 36, Sec-1/A Channi Himmat Extension behind Hotel Ritz Manor, Jammu.
Contact Details :
95967-33577/94191-86392
Required
Maid Service required for Sainik Colony, Jammu.
From 8.30 am to 6 pm.
Contact No.9858158115
Salary negotiable.
REQUIRED
Female IELTS Trainer, Visa Counselor
SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL
48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR
# 9149841696, 9906381129
Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com
Wanted
Despatch Incharge at Cold Store (Ice Cream Products ) Located in Jammu
Job Profile -Handling of Stock/Creating Daily Stock /Daily Closing/ Daily Despatch /Daily entry
Salary Negotiable
Preference Will be Given To Candidates having experience in Ice Cream Industry.
Should have basic knowledge of MS word/excel etc
Whatsapp Resumes on this number
+91 96976 27597
(Any inquiry 10 AM to 6 PM)
MARKETING
Required an experienced Marketing executive for marketing of Disposal items and Customized Carry Bags at Gangyal Industrial Area.
Contact :- Mob. 9858081942
Urgently Required
2 Sales man for Tobacco Company
1-2 years experience
in sales
Must have two wheeler
Contact : 9419192823, 7889927267
WE’RE HIRING
ACCOUNTANT
* B.COM or any relevant degree
* Basic knowledge of computer
* Good communication.
APPLY NOW
Khajuria TMT Mart
Call Now: 8492984386
REQUIRED
ACCOUNTANT
KNOWING TALLY / BUSY
EXPERIENCED
PREFFERED
WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME
8716943633, 9419203926