EMPLOYMENT (28-05-2023)

Job from Philips

Require a salesman for Philips lighting.

Starting salary:-

20,000-25,000.

Office:-88/1

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Phone No. :-84919-29797

REQUIRED

Required an accountant for a supermarket who can handle all the account work independently at Chinore area of Jammu. Computer knowledge must. Nearby candidates should apply

Contact No.9821517190

Mail Id- coralsquare2021@gmail.com

Earn Earn Earn

Opportunity to earn and associate with a reputed organisation

Who can apply? – Self Employed, Retired Individuals, Housewives and others

No age limit

Contact – Grisham Sharma

8899228020 or mail at

grishamsharma24@gmail.com

Required

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

FOR PLYWOOD AND

HARDWARE

SHOWROOM

CONTACT NO.

9419899999, 9419633333

REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY

Requires Sales Executive for switches, Lighting, accessories company

Area- Jammu province

Salary-Negotiable

Contact: 7889891104

REQUIREMENT OF

COMPUTER TEACHER

No. of Vacancies – 2 Nos.

Required Qualification: MCA, M.Sc (IT), M.Sc (CS) or BCA, B.Sc (IT), B.Sc (CS)

Contact : MV Computer Centre, Maa Vaishno Building, Ward No. 6 Railway Road Vijaypur (Samba)

M. No. 7006160209

Job Alert

Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling G&M, proficient in MS-office, Verbal & written communication and email drafting

Call :- 7006014495, 9419140496

Timings:- 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Salary as per skills & experience

VACANCY

WANTED COMPUTER

OPERATOR FOR CYBER

CAFE AT REHARI

Contact :

8717000087

Vacancy

BOY/GIRL

WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE

OF

MS WORD & TYPING SKILL

CONTACT NO.

9419174801

Wanted Helper

Wanted Helpers for Sewing/Stitching Machine and Cutting of Plastic Cloth

Male 4

Female 4

Kashmir Handloom Industries, 94/95 Lane No. 12 Phase 2nd Gangyal Jammu

Prop

Pritam Singh Bedi

Mobile No. 9419186549

Required

TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

Interested candidates can WhatsApp there CV

@ 9055580001

WANTED

Pre-Press Executive

for Night Shift in a

leading Newspaper

Qual: Graduation with Computer diploma

Email Id: jass.vinay@gmail.com

REQUIRED

1). Steward – 2 No.

2). Delivery Boy – 1 No.

3). Kitchen Helper – 2 No.

Bikano’s Family Restaurant

Akhnoor Road, Jammu

Ph: 7006070530,

7006294620, 7780823225

DAGORI SECURITY SERVICE (DSS)

Urgently Required

Security Offices and security Guard in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal Area.

S/G & S/O

For Reliance Pvt. Ltd. Surat Gujarat

Only Ex-Servicemen & Ex-Paramilitary

Hotel Kitchen Helper

Maid Female Only Housekeeping – Male

Cook – Male Waiter – Male

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

REQUIREMENT

1. Accountant having knowledge of tally

(Full Time/Part Time) 01 No.

2. Experienced Computer Operator

(Full Time) 01 No.

Interview Timing:- 02:00 PM to 06:00 PM

Required in Advocate Office situated at H No. 36, Sec-1/A Channi Himmat Extension behind Hotel Ritz Manor, Jammu.

Contact Details :

95967-33577/94191-86392

Required

Maid Service required for Sainik Colony, Jammu.

From 8.30 am to 6 pm.

Contact No.9858158115

Salary negotiable.

REQUIRED

Female IELTS Trainer, Visa Counselor

SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

# 9149841696, 9906381129

Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com

Wanted

Despatch Incharge at Cold Store (Ice Cream Products ) Located in Jammu

Job Profile -Handling of Stock/Creating Daily Stock /Daily Closing/ Daily Despatch /Daily entry

Salary Negotiable

Preference Will be Given To Candidates having experience in Ice Cream Industry.

Should have basic knowledge of MS word/excel etc

Whatsapp Resumes on this number

+91 96976 27597

(Any inquiry 10 AM to 6 PM)

MARKETING

Required an experienced Marketing executive for marketing of Disposal items and Customized Carry Bags at Gangyal Industrial Area.

Contact :- Mob. 9858081942

Urgently Required

2 Sales man for Tobacco Company

1-2 years experience

in sales

Must have two wheeler

Contact : 9419192823, 7889927267

WE’RE HIRING

ACCOUNTANT

* B.COM or any relevant degree

* Basic knowledge of computer

* Good communication.

APPLY NOW

Khajuria TMT Mart

Call Now: 8492984386

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT

KNOWING TALLY / BUSY

EXPERIENCED

PREFFERED

WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME

8716943633, 9419203926