EMPLOYMENT (28-02-2023)

OFFICE OF THE COOPERATIVE SCHOOL
OF EDUCATION & RESEARCH INSTITUTE LTD.
DEELI, JAMMU-180020
(Contact No. 01912470120, 2473730, 01913586954)
REQUIRED
(i) Lecturer Physical Health Education : M.P.Ed, Grade : 8000-250-10500-325-13750-EB- 425-18000 (for contractual salary Rs 5300/-pm)
(ii) Teacher for English, Science, S.St, Gen. Line, Maths & Music (Graduate in relevant subject with B. Ed)
(iii) Art & Craft teacher : Diploma in Fine Arts
(iv) Computer Teacher : BCA with B.Ed
(v) Physical Health Teacher: B .P. Ed
(vi) Office-Assistant : B. Com & Computer knowing.
Grade : S. No. (ii) to (v) 5500-165-7150-215-9300-EB-280-12100 & S No (vi) 5000-150-6500-195-8450-EB-255-11000. Grades likely to be enhanced in near future.
Maximum age : 37 years.
Note : Application forms will be available from the Office of the Manager, CSE & R.I. Ltd, Jammu by bank draft for Rs 200/- each payable to the Secretary, CSE & R.I. Ltd Jammu on & before 15.03.2023 between 9:30 am to 2.00 pm on any working day. The application forms complete in all respect along with testimonials should reach the office of the Manager, CSE & R.I. Ltd, Jammu between 9:30 am to 2:00 pm by 18.03.2023 on any working day.
Sd/-
Secretary,
CSE & R.I. Ltd,
Jammu
ABN Personnel Network
Urgently Required Outsource Manpower
Oven Operator – 1
Die Operator – 1
Twist Wrap Machine Operator – 1
Jar Setup Machine Operator – 1
Kneader Machine Operator – 1
Pillow Pack Machine Operator – 1
1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Contact : 0191-3512127/7780949391
abnpersonnel@gmail.com
Required
Required Accountant having knowledge of GST/BG/Income Tax Return / Banking work / office work related to accounts/ book keeping/ other related work etc.
Salary negotiable
Interested persons may send their resume on WhatsApp on Mob. No. (9906213249)
Part Time Work
At home
Ad.
Jewel Chowk
Jammu
Cont : 9103280254
Urgently Required Staff
For Electric shop at Gandhi Nagar & Shastri Nagar
(1) Experienced Salesman- 2
(2) Computer Operator-1 (Male/Female)
Salary Negotiable
Contact No.
99061-81086, 94191-77555
Required STAFF
1 Safai Karamchari
and Dish Washer
Food and Accommodation available
Shop No 2
569 Nanak Nagar.
Mob. 9419196520
Staff Required
for Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur
Female experienced Teachers with good communication skills
1-Yoga Teacher
1-PT Teacher
Send Resume at this number 9906138418( short listed candidate will be informed)
E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com
Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Female Counsellor – 01
Tellecaller – 02
Address:
UEG Academy of India
Gandhi Nagar.
Contact: 7889360284, 8082106253
Required Full Time
Dental Surgeon &
Dental Technician
Timing: 10.30 AM to 8.00 PM
at Maha Gouri
Dental Clinic
Genuine person please
Contact: 6006600211
“CHENAB VALLEY PUBLIC SCHOOL, RANJAN
(20 kms from Jammu Bus stand along the- Janipur- Roop Nagar-Kot Bhalwal route)
STAFF REQUIRED
Required a full time/part-time Lecturer in Commerce stream for teaching Accountancy,Business Studies, Entrepreneurship and Economics to the students of Class 11 & Class 12.
Salary negotiable, Free Transport available. Interested candidates may contact us on the following Mob.No’s.9858222708,7051874436″