EMPLOYMENT (28-02-2023)

OFFICE OF THE COOPERATIVE SCHOOL

OF EDUCATION & RESEARCH INSTITUTE LTD.

DEELI, JAMMU-180020

(Contact No. 01912470120, 2473730, 01913586954)

REQUIRED

(i) Lecturer Physical Health Education : M.P.Ed, Grade : 8000-250-10500-325-13750-EB- 425-18000 (for contractual salary Rs 5300/-pm)

(ii) Teacher for English, Science, S.St, Gen. Line, Maths & Music (Graduate in relevant subject with B. Ed)

(iii) Art & Craft teacher : Diploma in Fine Arts

(iv) Computer Teacher : BCA with B.Ed

(v) Physical Health Teacher: B .P. Ed

(vi) Office-Assistant : B. Com & Computer knowing.

Grade : S. No. (ii) to (v) 5500-165-7150-215-9300-EB-280-12100 & S No (vi) 5000-150-6500-195-8450-EB-255-11000. Grades likely to be enhanced in near future.

Maximum age : 37 years.

Note : Application forms will be available from the Office of the Manager, CSE & R.I. Ltd, Jammu by bank draft for Rs 200/- each payable to the Secretary, CSE & R.I. Ltd Jammu on & before 15.03.2023 between 9:30 am to 2.00 pm on any working day. The application forms complete in all respect along with testimonials should reach the office of the Manager, CSE & R.I. Ltd, Jammu between 9:30 am to 2:00 pm by 18.03.2023 on any working day.

Sd/-

Secretary,

CSE & R.I. Ltd,

Jammu

ABN Personnel Network

Urgently Required Outsource Manpower

Oven Operator – 1

Die Operator – 1

Twist Wrap Machine Operator – 1

Jar Setup Machine Operator – 1

Kneader Machine Operator – 1

Pillow Pack Machine Operator – 1

1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Contact : 0191-3512127/7780949391

abnpersonnel@gmail.com

Required

Required Accountant having knowledge of GST/BG/Income Tax Return / Banking work / office work related to accounts/ book keeping/ other related work etc.

Salary negotiable

Interested persons may send their resume on WhatsApp on Mob. No. (9906213249)

Part Time Work

At home

Ad.

Jewel Chowk

Jammu

Cont : 9103280254

Urgently Required Staff

For Electric shop at Gandhi Nagar & Shastri Nagar

(1) Experienced Salesman- 2

(2) Computer Operator-1 (Male/Female)

Salary Negotiable

Contact No.

99061-81086, 94191-77555

Required STAFF

1 Safai Karamchari

and Dish Washer

Food and Accommodation available

Shop No 2

569 Nanak Nagar.

Mob. 9419196520

Staff Required

for Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur

Female experienced Teachers with good communication skills

1-Yoga Teacher

1-PT Teacher

Send Resume at this number 9906138418( short listed candidate will be informed)

E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com

Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Female Counsellor – 01

Tellecaller – 02

Address:

UEG Academy of India

Gandhi Nagar.

Contact: 7889360284, 8082106253

Required Full Time

Dental Surgeon &

Dental Technician

Timing: 10.30 AM to 8.00 PM

at Maha Gouri

Dental Clinic

Genuine person please

Contact: 6006600211

“CHENAB VALLEY PUBLIC SCHOOL, RANJAN

(20 kms from Jammu Bus stand along the- Janipur- Roop Nagar-Kot Bhalwal route)

STAFF REQUIRED

Required a full time/part-time Lecturer in Commerce stream for teaching Accountancy,Business Studies, Entrepreneurship and Economics to the students of Class 11 & Class 12.

Salary negotiable, Free Transport available. Interested candidates may contact us on the following Mob.No’s.9858222708,7051874436″