EMPLOYMENT (27-12-2022)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR ALL DISTRICTS OF J&K

1. DISTRICT MGRS SALES & MKTG

SALARY RS 34 K + INC+TA

EXP. MIN 8 YRS

2. HR MGRS SALES FIELD (FEMALE ONLY)

KNOWLEDGE OF COMP. S/N/W MUST

SAL RS 20 K + INC

CONTACT : 8082003652

EMAIL: STARGPSINDIA234@GMAIL.COM

SHREE AUM HOSPITAL

REQUIRES

NURSING ORDERLY- FEMALE

WARD BOY – MALE

SWEEPER

GNM NURSE- FEMALE

CONTACT :

7006135259

SHREE AUM HOSPITAL

BARI BRAHMNA

REQUIRES

DOCTORS

MBBS- BAMS

MD MEDICINE

MS SURGERY

RETD/FRESH

CONTACT – 96221-00013

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT

TIMING 10.00 AM TO 6.00 PM

MALE / FEMALE

M/S NIRMAL TRADERS

CELL: +919419235075, 9622722000

WEBSITE: WWW.NIRMALTRADERS.NET

COMPUTER TEACHER REQUIRED

1. BASICS + DTP

2. TALLY/BUSY GST

3. STENOGRAPHY

CONTACT :

DOEACC/AKSHAR

COMPUTER CENTRE

OPP. COMMERCE COLLEGE GATE,

CANAL ROAD JAMMU

7006509070/7006742354

REQUIRED

STAFF REQUIRED FOR MARKETING (EXPERIENCED) COMPANY BASE JOB

PANKAJ & BROS TRADING CO.

MUTHI CAMP JAMMU.

CONT NO. 9796843252

7006114701

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR TRAVEL COMPANY

*FEMALE ONLY*

GRADUATE/12TH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS WITH COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

EMAIL YOUR CV

SHAHBAZTRAVELS@GMAIL.COM

WHATSAPP 9858483844

NURSES (M/F)

AVAILABLE

(FOR DAY & NIGHT SHIFTS OR 24X7)

NURSING CARE AT HOME

TENSION FREE FOR UR LOVED ONES

PATIENTS & PARENTS

AKSA HEALTHCARE SERVICES

305, 3RD FLOOR, BAHU PLAZA

9541441394-AYUSHI

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED:

SALES EXECUTIVE (MALE)

FOR WOMEN ETHNIC STORE AT WAVE MALL JAMMU

FOR INTERVIEW CONTACT: 8713039999

HEAVENGUARD SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICES

URGENT REQUIREMENT

1. SECURITY GUARDS – SAL. NEGO

2. DRIVERS – SAL NEGO.

3. SALES MANAGERS CREDIT CARD SALES FOR PUNJAB.

4. DELIVERY BOYS FOR DIRECT FLIPKART PAYROLL – 10K TO 12K PLUS INCENTIVES

5. PERMANENT MAIDS.

6. TEACHERS PGT, TGT, PRT ETC.

CONTACT: 9103548075

BARI BRAHMANA