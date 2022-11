EMPLOYMENT (27-11-2022)

REQUIRED

AT REHARI

FULL TIME HELPER ..

COUPLE PREF..

SALARY + ROOM FREE…

MB. 9797922717

REQUIRED

PRO/MR

FOR JALANDHAR REPUTATED

HOSPITAL FOR MARKETING

(JAMMU & KASHMIR ONLY)

CONTACT : 9814654547

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

* PROFESSIONAL COOK FOR HOME

* PERSONAL DRIVER

LOCATION :

CHANNI HIMMAT

CONTACT NO : 7006913301

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOLLOWING PERSONS ARE REQUIRED FOR OUR MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT BARI BRAHMANA

1.STORE SUPERVISOR

2. WATER TREATMENT PLANT/ETP OPERATOR

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY SHARE UPDATED CV @ 9906112848, 7006995703

SANFORT GREATER KAILASH

H.NO 30 LANE:7 DOWNSIDE, GREATER KAILASH, JAMMU

WANTED TEACHERS AND MAIDS

GRADUATE OR POST GRADUATE TEACHERS WITH MINIMUM 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE.

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

FLUENCY IN ENGLISH IS MUST.

MOB NO. 9018965323

SEND RESUME IMMEDIATELY TO ABOVE GIVEN NUMBER

URGENT REQUIREMENT

1 MANAGER, MBA WITH 5 YEAR EXPERIENCE IN CALL CENTRE.

1 MBBS DOCTOR (TELE-CONSULTANCY) FOR 104 MEDICAL HELPLINE, NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION, J&K

JOB LOCATION:- NAGROTA, JAMMU.

CONTACT:

DR.ITM LIMITED

9256565649

VACANCY

1) SALES EXECUTIVE- 2

(EXPERIENCED IN CCTV/EPABX SEGMENT)

2) SALES EXECUTIVE – 2

EXPERIENCED IN LED TV/AIR CONDITIONER SEGMENT

3) RECEPTION – 1 (FEMALE)

(GOOD COMMUNICATION & ACCOUNTS KNOWLEDGE)

COME ALONGWITH RESUME & PHOTOGRAPH TO :

29/1, OPPOSITE UNION BANK OF INDIA, NANAK NAGAR JAMMU

CONTACT: 9149487383

URGENT JOB OPENING

SALES INCHARGE – FMCG SECTOR

FOR HANDLING SALES IN – JAMMU & ITS ALL DISTRICTS

MINIMUM 5+ YEARS OF SALES & MARKETING EXPERIENCE IN BRANDS RELATED TO PULSES, SPICES, EDIBLE OILS, GHEE, TEA, NAMKEEN & BISCUITS.

MUST HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF SUPPLY CHAIN – C&F, DISTRIBUTORS, DEALERS AND WHOLESALERS IN THE ENTIRE JAMMU DIVISION & ITS DISTRICTS.

(SUNDAY OPEN)

CONTACT: SARVMATRE INT. PVT. LTD.

8527992181,9622044437

EMAIL – CORP@SARVMATRE.COM

JOBS VACANCY

SALESPERSON : FULL TIME WITH MIN 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE IN JEWELLERY SECTOR.

ACCOUNTANT: FULL TIME WITH MIN 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE IN TALLY.

REQUIRED FOR A RENOWNED JEWELLERY SHOWROOM.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY

CONTACT AT 7006136536.

HIRING

MIDASZTOUCH

A RETIAL SHOWROOM

SALES

EXECUTIVE

MALE/FEMALE

MIDASZTOUCH, 78 D/C, GREEN BELT PARK, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU, 180004

CONTACT NO.: 7006175517

WANTED

CAR DRIVER (FULL TIME) FOR HOSTEL AT

REHARI COLONY

(ACCOMMODATION

AND FOOD AVAILABLE)

CONTACT: 7889319874

REQUIRED

1. ORW 7500/- TA

2. STAFF NURSE/ GNM/ PHARMACIST 8000/-.

APPLY WITH COMPLETE BIO DATA WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 28TH NOV 2022

JKSPYM CENTER

VILL: PURKHOO, POST DUMANA

AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU

CONTACT: 9596750390

REQUIRED STAFF

1) DRIVER LIGHT VEHICLE RETD. ARMY DRIVER

2) CIVIL ENGINEER ROAD EXP. 5 YEARS

3) ROAD SUPERVISOR – 3 YEARS

4) GUN MAN RETD. ARMY UDHAMPUR

CONTACT NO.: 9326774256

REQUIRED

A FEMALE STAFF FOR OFFICE KNOWING COMPUTER.

A FEMALE COOK FOR HOME FOR 3 PEOPLE.

SALARY:-7000/- TIMING: 10 TO 5

CONTACT:-

9622147072 FOR OFFICE 9086026972 FOR COOK

REQUIRED

DRIVER REQUIRED FOR XUV CAR ADJOINING AREA MUTHI, JANIPUR, ROOP NAGAR, CHINORE.

CALL BETWEEN 10.00 AM

CONTACT NO. 9419184842

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED STAFF WITH EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILL

* YOGA TEACHER

* SPORTS TEACHERS

* DRIVERS

* CONDUCTOR

* MAID

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIES BRITISH SCHOOL

50- TIRTH NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

PH. 0191-2554433, 8082029433