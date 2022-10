EMPLOYMENT (27-10-2022)

URGENTLY REQUIRED ENGINEERS FOR MNC

QUAL : B.TECH ELECTRICAL/MECH

EXP : 3 TO 7 YRS

SALARY : 5 TO 7 LACS

INDUSTRY: FMCG

LOCATION : BARI BRAHMANA

CANDIDATES FROM FMCG N PHARMA SECTOR PREFERRED. MANAGING PLANT MAINTENANCE AND PRODUCTION.

ALSO REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT/

SALARY UPTO 40,000 PM.

EMAIL: HIREON56@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1 NO.

ACCOUNTANT: 1NO

SHOULD HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF FILING GST AND FINALIZING IT RETURNS .

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY, NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:- 9419189485 , 9419193224

INFRABUSINESS

CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL COMPANY IN DELHI NEEDS 5 SALES PEOPLE FROM JAMMU AND KASHMIR. MARKETER SHOULD HAVE OWN VEHICLE.

EARN UP TO RS. 30,000 P.M. PLUS TRAVEL EXPENSES.

MOB.+919622180369

URGENT REQUIRED FACULTY

PHY./CHEM/BIO/MATH/ENG

UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECT

*FEMALE RECEPTIONIST*

HOME TUTOR * 100 NOS

BATCHES STARTED * 30 OCT. 2022

SAINIK SCHOOL, RIMC, CDS,

SSC, JKSSB, BANKING

SPOKEN ENGLISH, URDU

SHINE INSTITUTION

CALL : +91 78897 47922

JOB VACANCY

HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR-01

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED : 03-04 YEARS

CASHIER POSITION – 01

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: 01-02 YEARS

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN SHARE THEIR CV AT HR@TRGINDUSTRIES.COM

TRG INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

REQUIRED STAFF FOR

TAWI GAS

REQUIRED FEMALE SHOW ROOM STAFF GRADUATE & COMPUTER KNOWING.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW WITH BIO- DATA ON FRIDAY 28/10/2022 BETWEEN 12:00 NOON TO 2:00 PM.

CONTACT :-

TAWI GAS PACCA TALAB NEW PLOT

NR REHARI CHUNGI

PHONE NO. 7889879382, 0191-2571313

JOB OFFER

CANDIDATE WITH ANM/GNM/DIP PHARMA QUALIFICATION – MALE

FRONT OFFICE EXECUTIVES – MALE

FOR A REPUTED DOCTOR’S CLINIC IN GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT: 8587962237

SALESMAN REQUIRED

FOR A REPUTED CLOTHING STORE IN KUNJWANI

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: 9541621526

WANTED STAFF

1. TEACHERS : B.A./B.SC/M.SC. WITH B.ED. OR WITHOUT B.ED.

2. PHYSICAL TEACHER: FULL OR PART TIME

ATTRACTIVE SALARY

CONTACT: PRINCIPAL

DASHMESH PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL,

BHOUR CAMP CHATHA

PEER BABA ROAD JAMMU

PHONE: 9419232442, 9906100980

REQUIRED

PEON FOR SEC 1 CHANNI HIMMAT LOCATION WITH HAVING MINIMUM 3 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE.

CONTACT – 9906301664

CYBER CAFÉ REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR

MALE 5 NO

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION 10+2

BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

TRAINING PROVIDE

SALARY 8000 PM

AREA: – GANGYAL AND NANAK NAGAR

CONTACT DETAILS: 33/34 SEC 6 MAIN ROAD NANAK NAGAR JAMMU 7006632601

100% SECURE JOB

NEED URGENT BASIS.

SECURITY GUARD 20NOS

QUALIFICATION:- MINIMUM 10TH

JOB LOCATION:- GANGYAL/BARI-BRAHMNA/SAINIK COLONY

SALARY:- 9000-12000

DUTY :-8/12 HOURS AS PER POINT

CONTACT US :- STRIKING LION PLACEMENT & SECURITY SERVICES. (10AM TO 5 PM)

RAJIV GANDHI HOSPITAL ROAD

OPP. CLASSIC FACTORY GANGYAL, JAMMU

9149892697/8491001790