EMPLOYMENT (27-09-2023)

Urgent Requirement

2 candidates required having experience in tally/busy & knowing basic computers & data entry.

Only interested candidates can contact

Address: Sarvaang AyuGrah, Patta Chungi, Bohri Jammu

Contact: 7006905534

(Nearby candidates are preferred)

REQUIRED

TRUCK DRIVERS

FOR ALL INDIA ROUTE

SALARY

RS 15000 + 4000 Per Trip

CONTACT

9419104004

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Required MALE / FEMALE

Candidates for office work

Salary NO BAR

( Depending on your skills )

Only serious candidates can apply

Good communication skills required

For TRINITY VAASTU office

231/ a Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar,

Jammu 180004

M / 9999051719, 9419190432

Mail your resume at: info@trinityvaastu.com

ACCOUNTANT Required

An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally. He should have

knowledge of filing GST returns.

Working Hours:- 10 to 6:30 pm.

Contact:- Classic Packers, Industrial Area, Gangyal.

Mob. 7006501922, 9858081942

Job Requirements for Qatar (Gulf country)

* GDA STAFF

* FMPHW+MMPHW

* Medical Assistant

* Nurses (GNM, B.Sc. Post in B.Sc.)

* Physiotherapist,

* Hotel Mgt/Housekeeping staff/Drivers

Salary+Food+Accommodation

*Nurses also available for home care in Jammu

*We also deal in jobs for Jammu

Contact us @9622749814, 9622449814

*Experienced and Freshers can apply

URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR NURSE

We are looking for a nurse who can support the caretaking of our Grand Mother.

Working Hours – 8 am to 6 pm

(relevant)

Working hours- 24 hours (preferred)

Work location- Bhagwati Nagar (Jammu)-Near Asaram Ashram

Contact Details- 9769316188

Name – Sumeet

Urgently

Required staff for restaurant

We’ re hiring

(Join Our team member)

3 Helper’s M/F 4 Waiter’s M/F

4 Chef M/F 1 Chinese Chef

2 Indian Chef 1 Continental Chef

Minimum Experience- 5 year’s

Minimum Qualification – 10 Pass

Bring Your document’s all like experience/Qualification/I.D’s/address proof

Address- Talab Tillo Camp Road Jammu

Call Manager- 8082063776

STAFF REQUIRED

Female staff required for an upcoming beauty salon in the main Kunjwani area of Jammu. Interested candidates may apply with their cv at

shreemakeover2610@gmail.com or call @ 7006487794/7006466844.

(Salary Negotiable)

SHREE AUM

HOSPITAL

requires

sweepers

canteen boy

contact – 96221-00013

Trikuta Deep High School

doordarshan lane janipur jammu

Staff Required

Teacher required for Primary & Middle classes, qualification BA, B.Sc, MA, B.Ed, 10+2, MEd/Non-Med

Contact No. 9419918396

Contact between 10 am to 2.30 pm

Required

Customer Success Representatives for Global Clients

Customer success experience preferred

Freshers are also encouraged to apply

Excellent English Fluency

Hours: American/Canadian shift

Salary: 3.5 to 5.5 lakhs p.a.

Send resumes at info@kluvor.co

Job Vacancy

Require Professional for

Design and Sales Executive

Qualification:

AutoCAD Software Operator

Godrej interio, Jammu

Contact: 8899700777; nfc@live.in

REQUIRED

Dental Receptionist (Female). Qualification – Graduation. Must have good command over Computer with good communication skills.

Salary – Negotiable.

Location – Kathua.

Mobile No. – 9018091399

Urgent Required

1. One Helper

Address: PC Printers & Supplliers, 1/26 Pamposh Colony, Janipur, Jammu

Contact Number:

7889755494/7006744122

Salary Negotiable