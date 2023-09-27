EMPLOYMENT (27-09-2023)

Urgent Requirement
2 candidates required having experience in tally/busy & knowing basic computers & data entry.
Only interested candidates can contact
Address: Sarvaang AyuGrah, Patta Chungi, Bohri Jammu
Contact: 7006905534
(Nearby candidates are preferred)
REQUIRED
TRUCK DRIVERS
FOR ALL INDIA ROUTE
SALARY
RS 15000 + 4000 Per Trip
CONTACT
9419104004
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Required MALE / FEMALE
Candidates for office work
Salary NO BAR
( Depending on your skills )
Only serious candidates can apply
Good communication skills required
For TRINITY VAASTU office
231/ a Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar,
Jammu 180004
M / 9999051719, 9419190432
Mail your resume at: info@trinityvaastu.com
ACCOUNTANT Required
An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally. He should have
knowledge of filing GST returns.
Working Hours:- 10 to 6:30 pm.
Contact:- Classic Packers, Industrial Area, Gangyal.
Mob. 7006501922, 9858081942
Job Requirements for Qatar (Gulf country)
* GDA STAFF
* FMPHW+MMPHW
* Medical Assistant
* Nurses (GNM, B.Sc. Post in B.Sc.)
* Physiotherapist,
* Hotel Mgt/Housekeeping staff/Drivers
Salary+Food+Accommodation
*Nurses also available for home care in Jammu
*We also deal in jobs for Jammu
Contact us @9622749814, 9622449814
*Experienced and Freshers can apply
URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR NURSE
We are looking for a nurse who can support the caretaking of our Grand Mother.
Working Hours – 8 am to 6 pm
(relevant)
Working hours- 24 hours (preferred)
Work location- Bhagwati Nagar (Jammu)-Near Asaram Ashram
Contact Details- 9769316188
Name – Sumeet
Urgently
Required staff for restaurant
We’ re hiring
(Join Our team member)
3 Helper’s M/F 4 Waiter’s M/F
4 Chef M/F 1 Chinese Chef
2 Indian Chef 1 Continental Chef
Minimum Experience- 5 year’s
Minimum Qualification – 10 Pass
Bring Your document’s all like experience/Qualification/I.D’s/address proof
Address- Talab Tillo Camp Road Jammu
Call Manager- 8082063776
STAFF REQUIRED
Female staff required for an upcoming beauty salon in the main Kunjwani area of Jammu. Interested candidates may apply with their cv at
shreemakeover2610@gmail.com or call @ 7006487794/7006466844.
(Salary Negotiable)
SHREE AUM
HOSPITAL
requires
sweepers
canteen boy
contact – 96221-00013
Trikuta Deep High School
doordarshan lane janipur jammu
Staff Required
Teacher required for Primary & Middle classes, qualification BA, B.Sc, MA, B.Ed, 10+2, MEd/Non-Med
Contact No. 9419918396
Contact between 10 am to 2.30 pm
Required
Customer Success Representatives for Global Clients
Customer success experience preferred
Freshers are also encouraged to apply
Excellent English Fluency
Hours: American/Canadian shift
Salary: 3.5 to 5.5 lakhs p.a.
Send resumes at info@kluvor.co
Job Vacancy
Require Professional for
Design and Sales Executive
Qualification:
AutoCAD Software Operator
Godrej interio, Jammu
Contact: 8899700777; nfc@live.in
REQUIRED
Dental Receptionist (Female). Qualification – Graduation. Must have good command over Computer with good communication skills.
Salary – Negotiable.
Location – Kathua.
Mobile No. – 9018091399
Urgent Required
1. One Helper
Address: PC Printers & Supplliers, 1/26 Pamposh Colony, Janipur, Jammu
Contact Number:
7889755494/7006744122
Salary Negotiable