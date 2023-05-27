EMPLOYMENT (27-05-2023)

Wanted

Pre-Press Executive

for Night Shift in a leading News paper

Qual: Computer diploma

Email Id: jass.vinay@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Shivya Ayurveda is hiring!

Need two Ayurvedic Doctors.

*Both Experienced and Retired can apply.

*4 Office Executives with basic computer knowledge

Call: 8082065500

Email: office@shivyahealthcare.com

REQUIRED

Required an accountant for a supermarket who can handle all the account work independently at Chinore area of Jammu. Computer knowledge must. Nearby candidates should apply

Contact No.9821517190

Mail Id- coralsquare2021@gmail.com

Vacancy

1. Counseller – Graduate, Fluent in English with Computer Knowledge

2. Spoken English Trainer

3. IELTS Trainer @ Gandhi Nagar.

Ph.: 9697035915, 9419145848

REQUIRED

* Physical Education: B.P.Ed./M.P.Ed.

Teacher with min 55% marks

* Computer: Graduate, having working

Operator knowlege in BUSY Software

Required in reputed college at Bari Brahmana. Handsome salary, apply immediately.

Contact No. 9086800509

Email ID-hrdet2@gmail.com

Required

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

FOR PLYWOOD AND

HARDWARE

SHOWROOM

CONTACT NO.

9419899999, 9419633333

REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY

Requires Sales Executive for switches, Lighting, accessories company

Area- Jammu province

Salary-Negotiable

Contact: 7889891104

REQUIRED

1. SALES EXECUTIVE.

(Qualification:-Graduate.) (Resident:-Jammu City)

2. Office Boy/Peon.

(Qualification:- 10th)

Visit with resume at:-

Kashmir Watch House,

420, Near BSNL Office, Apsara Road,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Contact. 9797466324,6005135905

Earn Earn Earn

Opportunity to earn and associate with a reputed organisation

Who can apply? – Self Employed, Retired Individuals, Housewives and others

No age limit

Contact – Grisham Sharma

8899228020 or mail at

grishamsharma24@gmail.com