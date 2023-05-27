Cloudy To Mainly Dry Weather Forecast On Weekend, Rains From May 29-31 In J&K

Srinagar, May 27: Weatherman on Saturday forecast cloudy to mainly dry weather on weekend and intermittent ‘light to moderate’ rain, thunderstorm and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at a few places from May 29-31st in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Currently weather is partly cloudy throughout J&K. Brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening at scattered places while mainly dry is expected on May 29,” a meteorological department official said.

From May 29-31, he said, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places.

He said that farmers can carry out all kinds of farm operations till May 29 and “take the benefit of favorable weather conditions.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.0°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.8°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 8.2°C against 9.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.8°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.2°C against 2.2°C on previous night and it was below normal by 5.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.1°C against 19.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.3°C (below normal by 3.9°C), Batote 11.2°C (3.8°C below normal), Katra 16.8°C (4.8°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 7.7°C (below normal by 3.4°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 0.8°C, he said. (Agencies)