EMPLOYMENT (27-04-2023)

ZEN4 Solutions Jammu
Hiring for International
Outbound Call Centre/BPO
Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior
experience with customer service/telesales
Excellent communication skills
for the above role is must
Please apply with your updated resume to:
info@zen4solutions.com or
Call @ 80822-25822
Required
A reputed Pharma Company requires
Medical Representative
HQ Jammu
Criteria: Graduate with good communication skill with minimum 6 month experience as MR in Pharma Concern.
Please send your Resume
with Photo at
Biocon76@gmail.com
Required
A reputed Pharma Company requires
Area Manager: HQ Jammu
Criteria: Graduate with good communication skill with minimum 1 year experience as Manager in Pharma Concern.
Please send your Resume
with Photo at
Biocon76@gmail.com
Job
Required a male candidate for the post of supervisor
Timing : 9.00 AM to 7.30 PM
Salary: 13000/-per Month
Weekly Holiday: Sunday
Qualification: 12th
Preffered by Near Bari Brahmana & Adjoining area
Send your resume on below Whatsapp No
9086518781
JOB
Required a male candidate for the post of Accounts & office work.
Timing: 9.30 am to 8.00 pm
Salary:- 14,000/- per month
Weekly Holiday:- Sunday
Qualification: 12th
Preffered by near Jammu & adjoining area
Two wheeler must required
Send your resume on below
Whatsapp No. 7006069803
Urgently Required
Required personal car
driver having valid light motor vehicle driving licence.
Salary:- 13000/- per month
Timing:- 10 am to 8 pm.
Preferred by Jammu & Adjoining area
Send your resume on below whatsapp no. 9086282486
Required
1.) Collection Manager
Salary 15000 (+ Incentive)
Salary Negotiable as per the past experience
Locations Jammu –
Own Bike and Laptop Must
Experience Must –
Freshers may not apply
Contact :- 9596812474
STAFF REQUIRED FOR
Factory, Marketing, Salesman, Helper & Chokidar
Attractive Salary
(M): 9086049860, 8491949858
URGENT REQUIRED FACULTY
PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY, BIOLOGY, ENGLISH, MATHEMATICS,
GS, REASONING MATH
UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECTS
URGENT REQUIRED URGENT REQUIRED
FEMALE RECEPTIONIST
TELECALLER, COUNSELLOR
HOME TUTOR – M/F
SHINE TUTORIAL
Exchange Road, Jammu
CALL: +91 78897 47922
Job Opportunity
Required 29 Boys & Girls For a medical company in J&K UT for official & Non-Official Staff
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad. & Above
Income: 10,400 to 18,600 (p/m)
(As Per Co. Rule)
Note: Freshers Can Also Apply
Interested candidates can visit along with the Biodata at our office.
824-A Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu near VIP Bag Showroom
Cont: 9906029039, 9796256081
Crescent Public School
Janipur, Jammu
Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424
Walk-in-Interview
Art & Craft -Relevant Degree
NTT -Relevant Degree
PTI -Relevant Degree
Application forms are available in School Office on all working days from 10.00 am – 2.00 pm.
And come along with two passport size
coloured photographs.
Wanted
A delivery boy for a lab in Gandhi Nagar, the candidate should own a vehicle (2 wheeler) will be preferred. Fixed salary + Incentives will be given.
Contact- 9103756500
URGENT STAFF REQUIRED
AT FMCG GODOWN NEW RING ROAD SARORE
2 PERSON FOR ROAD SAFETY LEADS
Having ITI (Electrical/Automobile), Computer Knowledge MS Office with Good MIS Skills, Communicative skills to speak with Drivers in their language.
Fresher can also apply
SEND YOUR LATEST RESUME
ON BELOW MENTION MAIL ID
sanchetna2008@yahoo.co.in
mrajat94.rm@gmail.com
Y S CAFE REQUIRED
Experienced Computer Operator
Male/Female
Basic Knowledge of Computer
eg. Online Form, DTP work,
Printing & Scanning Etc.
Mob.: 9622685788
Urgently Required
Computer Operator Busy expert, Driver, loader Representative for ITC Distribution Point Saksham Telecell.
GD Complex 1st floor Parade Jammu Near Geeta Bhawan.
Contact +91 94191 93869
7006913933
Urgently Required
Security Manager, Retired from any belt force from senior rank with at least 2 to 4 years of experience excellent in computers, age below 50 years. Salary Budget 7 to 8 LPA
Asst.Manager/Manager Male/ Female MBA in HR with 5 to 10 Years Experience in HR Salary 3 to 6 LPA.
CA Inter for Ltd Industry Work Experience 2 to 5 Years Salary 6 to 6.50 LPA
Accounts Head B Com/M Com Work Experience More than 5 Years Salary 60 to 65 Thousand.
Purchase Executive 2 to 5 years of experience in manufacturing line. Salary 2.50 to 3.50 LPA
90860-85474
Hr7colours2011@gmail.com