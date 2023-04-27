EMPLOYMENT (27-04-2023)

ZEN4 Solutions Jammu

Hiring for International

Outbound Call Centre/BPO

Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior

experience with customer service/telesales

Excellent communication skills

for the above role is must

Please apply with your updated resume to:

info@zen4solutions.com or

Call @ 80822-25822

Required

A reputed Pharma Company requires

Medical Representative

HQ Jammu

Criteria: Graduate with good communication skill with minimum 6 month experience as MR in Pharma Concern.

Please send your Resume

with Photo at

Biocon76@gmail.com

Required

A reputed Pharma Company requires

Area Manager: HQ Jammu

Criteria: Graduate with good communication skill with minimum 1 year experience as Manager in Pharma Concern.

Please send your Resume

with Photo at

Biocon76@gmail.com

Job

Required a male candidate for the post of supervisor

Timing : 9.00 AM to 7.30 PM

Salary: 13000/-per Month

Weekly Holiday: Sunday

Qualification: 12th

Preffered by Near Bari Brahmana & Adjoining area

Send your resume on below Whatsapp No

9086518781

JOB

Required a male candidate for the post of Accounts & office work.

Timing: 9.30 am to 8.00 pm

Salary:- 14,000/- per month

Weekly Holiday:- Sunday

Qualification: 12th

Preffered by near Jammu & adjoining area

Two wheeler must required

Send your resume on below

Whatsapp No. 7006069803

Urgently Required

Required personal car

driver having valid light motor vehicle driving licence.

Salary:- 13000/- per month

Timing:- 10 am to 8 pm.

Preferred by Jammu & Adjoining area

Send your resume on below whatsapp no. 9086282486

Required

1.) Collection Manager

Salary 15000 (+ Incentive)

Salary Negotiable as per the past experience

Locations Jammu –

Own Bike and Laptop Must

Experience Must –

Freshers may not apply

Contact :- 9596812474

STAFF REQUIRED FOR

Factory, Marketing, Salesman, Helper & Chokidar

Attractive Salary

(M): 9086049860, 8491949858

URGENT REQUIRED FACULTY

PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY, BIOLOGY, ENGLISH, MATHEMATICS,

GS, REASONING MATH

UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECTS

URGENT REQUIRED URGENT REQUIRED

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST

TELECALLER, COUNSELLOR

HOME TUTOR – M/F

SHINE TUTORIAL

Exchange Road, Jammu

CALL: +91 78897 47922

Job Opportunity

Required 29 Boys & Girls For a medical company in J&K UT for official & Non-Official Staff

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad. & Above

Income: 10,400 to 18,600 (p/m)

(As Per Co. Rule)

Note: Freshers Can Also Apply

Interested candidates can visit along with the Biodata at our office.

824-A Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu near VIP Bag Showroom

Cont: 9906029039, 9796256081

Crescent Public School

Janipur, Jammu

Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424

Walk-in-Interview

Art & Craft -Relevant Degree

NTT -Relevant Degree

PTI -Relevant Degree

Application forms are available in School Office on all working days from 10.00 am – 2.00 pm.

And come along with two passport size

coloured photographs.

Wanted

A delivery boy for a lab in Gandhi Nagar, the candidate should own a vehicle (2 wheeler) will be preferred. Fixed salary + Incentives will be given.

Contact- 9103756500

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

AT FMCG GODOWN NEW RING ROAD SARORE

2 PERSON FOR ROAD SAFETY LEADS

Having ITI (Electrical/Automobile), Computer Knowledge MS Office with Good MIS Skills, Communicative skills to speak with Drivers in their language.

Fresher can also apply

SEND YOUR LATEST RESUME

ON BELOW MENTION MAIL ID

sanchetna2008@yahoo.co.in

mrajat94.rm@gmail.com

Y S CAFE REQUIRED

Experienced Computer Operator

Male/Female

Basic Knowledge of Computer

eg. Online Form, DTP work,

Printing & Scanning Etc.

Mob.: 9622685788

Urgently Required

Computer Operator Busy expert, Driver, loader Representative for ITC Distribution Point Saksham Telecell.

GD Complex 1st floor Parade Jammu Near Geeta Bhawan.

Contact +91 94191 93869

7006913933

Urgently Required

Security Manager, Retired from any belt force from senior rank with at least 2 to 4 years of experience excellent in computers, age below 50 years. Salary Budget 7 to 8 LPA

Asst.Manager/Manager Male/ Female MBA in HR with 5 to 10 Years Experience in HR Salary 3 to 6 LPA.

CA Inter for Ltd Industry Work Experience 2 to 5 Years Salary 6 to 6.50 LPA

Accounts Head B Com/M Com Work Experience More than 5 Years Salary 60 to 65 Thousand.

Purchase Executive 2 to 5 years of experience in manufacturing line. Salary 2.50 to 3.50 LPA

90860-85474

Hr7colours2011@gmail.com