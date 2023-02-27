EMPLOYMENT (27-02-2023)

Urgently Required

1. Office coordinator receptionist. telly caller

2. Computer operator. accountant. office incharge.

3. Teacher school & tutorial. driver.

4. Restaurant staff hotels staff. halwai. & helper. room boys.

5. Machine operator. packing. boys. male/female. security guard.

Interview 27-2-2023 to 28-2-2023

Call 9086193986

Required

(ANM & GNM)

Nursing Staff

Front Desk Staff

CONTACT No. :

8587962237

JOB IN JAMMU

Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award Co.

Required 26 Boys/ Girls Age 18 to 25

8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate

For Advtg/Promotion/ Field Job to increase users.

Income: 6000/7000/10,000/

15000/ 20000/ 25000

Interview: 3 Days only

For More Info. Visit

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu @ 7006486152

Required

Required Accountant having knowledge of GST/BG/Income Tax Return / Banking work / office work related to accounts/ book keeping/ other related work etc.

Salary negotiable

Interested persons may send their resume on WhatsApp on Mob. No. (9906213249)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Hotel Manager (Experience)

2) Assistant HR manager (female)

3) Customer relationship Manager (Experience)

4) Accounts Manager (Experience)

5) Content writer (Experience/fresher)

6) Supervisor (Experience)

7) BPO (Male/Female)

8) Security Guards for Srinagar/Jammu

9) Waiters/Telecallers/Receptionist (Fresher)

Contact

Brave security and placement services

Address:-669 Sector -C Sainik Colony near Signature Towers Chowdhi Road Jammu

Mobile number:-9796733175, bsbravesec@gmail.com

Wanted

for

Guest House

Receptionist cum Caretaker

Jammu

Call 8492911156

Male (18 to 30 yrs)

JOB JOB

A Regd Medical Company requires 45 Boys/Girls for Office Staff in Jammu & other District of J&K UT

Note : Fresher’s can also apply

Qual:- 10th, 12th, Grad & Above

Income:- 10,600 to 18400 (P/M)

(As per co-Rule)

Interested candidates can visit along with the bio data at

Max Life Care Centre

824-A last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu,

Near Bzata showroom

Contact:- 9796256081, 9906029039

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

1. Accoutant :- 2 post female.

Interview Date and Time

Date 27/02/2023, 28/02/2023

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at

I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1,

Sidco Samba 9906044364,

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

HIRING

SR Technomed Pvt Ltd requires

Tender Executive

Opening : 2,

Qualification:PG/MBA, Experienced

Sales Co-ordinator

Opening: 1,

Qualification: PG/MBA, Experienced/Fresher

HR/Private Secretary

Opening : 1, Qualification : MBA, Experienced

Should have good computer knowledge with written & verbal communication skills and experienced in GEM/E-tender.

Contact : info.srtmpl@gmail.com

Phone No. 0191-3574089, 989012988

Required

Need a worker for Kiryana Super Store in Channi Himmat for full time Food and Accomodation (Room) will be provided for free

Salary – 10000/- month

Contact No.: 7889554335, 7051004695

We are hiring !

GLOBAL CONVENT

SCHOOL

Nursery to 12th

1. School Administrator

2. Spoken English Tutor

3. Kindergarten Teachers

4. Primary Teachers

5. TGT-English, Hindi, Science

6. PGT-English

Near Wave Mall Jammu

Contact us : 9419191872

Glomundane Services opc Pvt Ltd

Urgent Requirement

1) Marketing Executive (field job)

With minimum 5yrs experience

2) Telesales Caller (Female)

With minimum 5yrs experience

3)Air Conditioner Technician

Walk in interview.

167A ground floor Gandhinagar

near Shiv Mandir

6005410661 (SUMIT SHARMA)

ABN Personnel Network

Urgently Required Outsource Manpower

Oven Operator – 1

Die Operator – 1

Twist Wrap Machine Operator – 1

Jar Setup Machine Operator – 1

Kneader Machine Operator – 1

Pillow Pack Machine Operator – 1

1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Contact : 0191-3512127/7780949391

abnpersonnel@gmail.com