EMPLOYMENT (27-02-2023)

Urgently Required
1. Office coordinator receptionist. telly caller
2. Computer operator. accountant. office incharge.
3. Teacher school & tutorial. driver.
4. Restaurant staff hotels staff. halwai. & helper. room boys.
5. Machine operator. packing. boys. male/female. security guard.
Interview 27-2-2023 to 28-2-2023
Call 9086193986
Required
(ANM & GNM)
Nursing Staff
Front Desk Staff
CONTACT No. :
8587962237
JOB IN JAMMU
Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award Co.
Required 26 Boys/ Girls Age 18 to 25
8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate
For Advtg/Promotion/ Field Job to increase users.
Income: 6000/7000/10,000/
15000/ 20000/ 25000
Interview: 3 Days only
For More Info. Visit
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu @ 7006486152
Required
Required Accountant having knowledge of GST/BG/Income Tax Return / Banking work / office work related to accounts/ book keeping/ other related work etc.
Salary negotiable
Interested persons may send their resume on WhatsApp on Mob. No. (9906213249)
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Hotel Manager (Experience)
2) Assistant HR manager (female)
3) Customer relationship Manager (Experience)
4) Accounts Manager (Experience)
5) Content writer (Experience/fresher)
6) Supervisor (Experience)
7) BPO (Male/Female)
8) Security Guards for Srinagar/Jammu
9) Waiters/Telecallers/Receptionist (Fresher)
Contact
Brave security and placement services
Address:-669 Sector -C Sainik Colony near Signature Towers Chowdhi Road Jammu
Mobile number:-9796733175, bsbravesec@gmail.com
Wanted
for
Guest House
Receptionist cum Caretaker
Jammu
Call 8492911156
Male (18 to 30 yrs)
JOB JOB
A Regd Medical Company requires 45 Boys/Girls for Office Staff in Jammu & other District of J&K UT
Note : Fresher’s can also apply
Qual:- 10th, 12th, Grad & Above
Income:- 10,600 to 18400 (P/M)
(As per co-Rule)
Interested candidates can visit along with the bio data at
Max Life Care Centre
824-A last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu,
Near Bzata showroom
Contact:- 9796256081, 9906029039
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
1. Accoutant :- 2 post female.
Interview Date and Time
Date 27/02/2023, 28/02/2023
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at
I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1,
Sidco Samba 9906044364,
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
HIRING
SR Technomed Pvt Ltd requires
Tender Executive
Opening : 2,
Qualification:PG/MBA, Experienced
Sales Co-ordinator
Opening: 1,
Qualification: PG/MBA, Experienced/Fresher
HR/Private Secretary
Opening : 1, Qualification : MBA, Experienced
Should have good computer knowledge with written & verbal communication skills and experienced in GEM/E-tender.
Contact : info.srtmpl@gmail.com
Phone No. 0191-3574089, 989012988
Required
Need a worker for Kiryana Super Store in Channi Himmat for full time Food and Accomodation (Room) will be provided for free
Salary – 10000/- month
Contact No.: 7889554335, 7051004695
We are hiring !
GLOBAL CONVENT
SCHOOL
Nursery to 12th
1. School Administrator
2. Spoken English Tutor
3. Kindergarten Teachers
4. Primary Teachers
5. TGT-English, Hindi, Science
6. PGT-English
Near Wave Mall Jammu
Contact us : 9419191872
Glomundane Services opc Pvt Ltd
Urgent Requirement
1) Marketing Executive (field job)
With minimum 5yrs experience
2) Telesales Caller (Female)
With minimum 5yrs experience
3)Air Conditioner Technician
Walk in interview.
167A ground floor Gandhinagar
near Shiv Mandir
6005410661 (SUMIT SHARMA)
ABN Personnel Network
Urgently Required Outsource Manpower
Oven Operator – 1
Die Operator – 1
Twist Wrap Machine Operator – 1
Jar Setup Machine Operator – 1
Kneader Machine Operator – 1
Pillow Pack Machine Operator – 1
1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Contact : 0191-3512127/7780949391
abnpersonnel@gmail.com