EMPLOYMENT (26-11-2023)

REQUIRED

SALES BOYS

FOR WHOLESALE GROCERY OUTLET, AT BIKRAM CHOWK, JAMMU

WORKING HRS: 10HRS TO 12HRS

UNEXPERINCED CAN ALSO APPLY

SALARY+INCENTIVES:

RS 20000 TO 25000 (PER MONTH)

MOB & WHATSAPPS

9419181136

COOK REQUIRED

REQUIRED FULL TIME/PART TIME (EVENING 3 HOURS).

WORKER FOR COOKING AND OTHER DOMESTIC WORKS FOR A SMALL FAMILY AT CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU.

ONE ROOM & BATHROOM CAN BE PROVIDED FREE OF COST.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: 9419326026

WANTED STAFF

B- PHARMA

AT

SHRI NANAK MEDICAL

INSTITUTE OF HEALTH

SCIENCES

SHAPUR BRAHMANA

9697010063, 7006117143

REQUIRED COMPUTER TEACHER

EXPERIENCED AND QUALIFIED

COMPUTER FACULTY

WHO CAN TEACH, TALLY PRIME,

MS OFFICE.

EXP. – 3 YEARS OR ABOVE

SALARY – 18000 -30000

SUBMIT CV AT- JK.JAMMU@ICAGROUP.IN OR 9469881994

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66 CHAND NAGAR, NEAR KHALSA COLLEGE JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/ B.A, B.ED 2 POSTS

SUB : URDU/MUSIC

2. M.SC/B.SC B. ED 1 POST

SUB : MATHS (8TH TO 10TH)

3. DRAWING /ART & CRAFT TEACHER 1 POST

FEMALE CANDIDATES WITH MIN. 2 YEARS OF

EXPERIENCED IN A SCHOOL CAN

WHATSAPP THEIR RESUMES ON 9797303361

WE ARE HIRING!

GRAPHICS DESIGNER NEEDED FOR LED SIGN BOARD STORE. SHOULD HAVE KNOWLEDGE IN CORELDRAW & PHOTOSHOP. ONLY INTERESTED AND HIGHLY MOTIVATED CANDIDATES MAY CONTACT. NEGOTIABLE SALARY.

CONTACT NUMBER :

9622158666, 7006731409

REQUIRED

REQUIRED ONE CLERK MUST HAVE A SOUND KNOWLEDGE OF TYPING FOR AN OFFICE

CONTACT NO.

9419139318

ADV. KARAN SINGH

REQUIRED

OFFICE STAFF 15

DATA ENTRY 15

OFFICE BOY 20

CONTACT US AT 7006120072

SEND YOUR CV AT

SANJEEVANIHEADHUNTURZ@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED URGENTLY

150 SECURITY GUARDS, QUALIFICATION 8TH & ABOVE WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW (MON TO SAT) AT BRANDSTANCE PROTECTION & PLACEMENT SERVICES PVT LTD SHOP NO. 1, SECOND FLOOR, TRIKUTA SHOPPING COMPLEX, BUS STAND JAMMU.

CONTACT NO. 9103352102

01914007668

CHEF JOB OPPORTUNITY:

INDIAN & BAKERY

WE ARE SEEKING A TALENTED CHEF TO JOIN OUR TEAM FOR UDHAMPUR. IF YOU ARE PASSIONATE ABOUT CREATING DELICIOUS FOOD AND HAVE PROVEN EXPERIENCE, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO APPLY. WE OFFER A COMPETITIVE SALARY AND A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A ROYAL ENFIELD BIKE FOR FREE. INTERESTED, PLEASE CONTACT US AT 9622347341.

APPLICATIONS ARE URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR THE POST OF A COOK .

CANDIDATES HAVE TO SUBMIT THEIR APPLICATION WITH SCANNED DOCUMENTS THOUGH OFFLINE MODE AT NFB OFFICE NEAR SWAMI VIVEKANANDA HOSPITAL AMPHALLA JAMMU OR ONLINE BY THE

EMAIL : NFBJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT NUMBER: 9419134284

REQUIRED

MANAGER, MARKETING EXECUTIVE, ADVISOR’S IN MNC COMPANY

CONTACT NO.

9419190716 WHAT’SAPP NO.

9906290716

RPGLOBALMEDIA@GMAIL.COM

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

EMAIL:- INFOCRESCENTPUBLICSCHOOL@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT NO:- 0191-2535337 /4019424

REQUIRED FOR

CHAK BHALWAL BRANCH

DRIVER (FOR SCHOOL BUS)

HEAVY VEHICLE LICENSE WITH

EXPERIENCE OF SCHOOL BUS DRIVING

APPLICATION FORMS ARE AVAILABLE IN SCHOOL OFFICE ON ALL WORKING DAYS FROM 10:00 A.M – 2:00 P.M AND COME ALONG WITH TWO PASSPORT SIZE COLOURED PHOTOGRAPHS.

REQUIRED

FULL/PART TIME ACCOUNTANT WITH PROFICIENCY IN BUSY SOFTWARE FOR A SPARE PARTS SHOP IN TRANSPORT NAGAR, NARWAL. PRIOR EXPERIENCE IS A MUST.

CONTACT: 6006217647

SINCE 1969

A.S.N HR SEC SCHOOL

CHANNI HIMMAT (NEAR POLICE LINE, JAMMU)

IMMEDIATELY REQUIRES

M.SC BOTANY/ ZOOLOGY, B.ED- 01

M.SC MATH, B.ED, -01

SPORTS TEACHER (MALE) -01

CLERK (MALE)- 01

HELPER (MALE) 01

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

CONTACT 9419194773,9906118090

VACANCY

1. SALES MANAGER : 02 [M/F]

2. SALES EXECUTIVE : 04 [M]

3. RECEPTIONIST/TELECALLER : 02 [F]

4. PEON : 02 [M]

COME ALONG WITH RESUME & PASSPORT SIZE PHOTO BETWEEN 11AM TO 3 PM

AT SPSM ENTERPRISES

29/1, GURU NANAK NAGAR JAMMU

MOB: 8899493782

REQUIRED SALES PERSONS

FOR SUPER MARKET IN

ROOP NAGAR

CONTACT : 9055505500, 7006123200

PREFERABLY NEAR FROM ROOPNAGAR PREFERABLY HAVING SCOOTY

REQUIRED JOB VACANCIES

VISA COUNSELOR – 1 (MUST BE EXPERIENCED)

PTE TRAINER – 1 (MUST BE EXPERIENCED)

RECEPTIONIST – 1 (MUST BE EXPERIENCED)

PREFERENCE: FEMALE EXCELLENT COMMAND ON ENGLISH.

SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATE

JP OVERSEAS EDUCATION & CONSULTANTS

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU – 7006866614

JOB VACANCY

MALE/ FEMALE STAFF REQUIRED FOR

1. RETAIL MEDICINE COUNTER.

2. WHOLESALE MEDICINE WAREHOUSE.

SALARY AS PER MARKET STANDARD AND OTHER COMPANY PERKS

ADDRESS 198 NEAR RAMLEELA GROUND JANIPUR JAMMU

CONTACT 9419158260, 8492838267

REQUIREMENT

TALLY OPERATOR HAVING COMPLETE KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTS AND BANK RECONCILIATION REQUIRED IN ADVOCATE OFFICE IN CHANNI HIMMAT, NEAR HOTEL RITZ MANOR, JAMMU.

CONTACT :- 9906245579

URGENTLY REQUIRED

TWO BOYS REQUIRED FOR GODOWN.

BAMBA ENTERPRISES

NEAR ROOP NAGAR

MOBILE NO. :- 9419159078, 7006806862

SALARY:- 8000- 10000

JOBS IN MULTINATIONAL COMPANY

FULL TIME AND PART TIME JOBS

SALARY PACKAGE: 2 LAKH TO 6 LAKHS

JOB PROFILE: MANAGER, SENIOR MANAGER AND ASSISTANT BRANCH MANAGER, FRESHER AND RETIRED PERSONS CAN ALSO APPLY

SALARY FOR PART TIME EMPLOYEES ALSO RETIRED PERSON CAN ALSO APPLY.

CONTACT: 9070862222, 7006234826