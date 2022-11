EMPLOYMENT (26-11-2022)

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY,

NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:-

9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIRED

OFFICE COORDINATOR (3 NO) (F)

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 NO) (F)

QUALIFICATION :- MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORK/SOCIOLOGY/MBA

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

EMAIL:- SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT : 7780881994, 9541652188, 0191-4070090

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE FOR MEDICINES

(CIPLA PRODUCTS) :- (3 NO) (M)

ONLY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFFERED

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT :- 7780881994, 9541652188, 0191-4070090

EMAIL:- SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

A WELL TRAINED COMPUTER KNOWING MALE/FEMALE RECEPTIONIST AND A WELL EXPERIENCED CAFÉ VENDER MALE/FEMALE FOR NEWLY OPENING A READING LIBRARY/CAFÉ HUT IN GANDHI NAGAR AREA SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCES

CONTACT 9419183599, 7006908291

REQUIRED

1. BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER- RS 25,000 ++

MIN. EXPRIENCE- 5 YEARS

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE- 5 NOS- RS 10,000 TO 15,000

3. GRAPHIC DESIGNER (COREL DRAW KNOWLEDGE)

4. AUTO DRIVER CUM RUNNER- RS 10,000 ++

5. SECURITY GUARD (24 HRS)

EPIP, SIDCO COMPLEX BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU

(M) : 6006158889. 7006118084

WORK FROM HOME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

PART TIME FULL TIME

JOB PERSON, RETIRED, STUDENTS

HOSEWIVES, BUSINESSMAN, SHOPKEEPERS, ETC.

GREAT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

7889796383, 8146760856

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVES & COUNSELORS FOR REPUTED INSTITUTE.

# SALARY 3 LACS TO 6 LACS CTC

WALK IN INTERVIEW @ 12PM

ON SUNDAY

BOOK YOUR SLOT AT

7006187440

JOB JOB JOB

REQUIRED A YOUNG AND SMART CANDIDATE FOR THE POST OF RELATIONSHIP MANAGER AND RECEPTIONIST. CANDIDATES (MALE/ FEMALE) HAVING MANAGERIAL DEGREE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND 1YEAR WORK EXPERIENCE CAN APPLY. SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: 9419200849, 7006940311

REQUIRED

FEMALE TEACHER

CLASS-9TH CBSE

MATH & SCIENCE

SALARY- 4000, TIME- 2 HOURS

CONTACT NO.

9086719061

ADDRESS :- SEC 1 RAJINDER NAGAR BANTALAB JAMMU