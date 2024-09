EMPLOYMENT (26-09-2024)

REQUIRED

OFFICE ASSISTANT

QUALIFICATIONS

GRADUATE

WITH COMPUTER SKILLS

SALARY RS: 10,000

PR WELLNESS

REHARI COLONY JAMMU

99060 06644

REQUIRED

1. FIELD BOY (WITH DRIVING LICENSE) -2

2. OFFICE ASSISTANT (FEMALE) -1

3. MARKETING EXECUTIVE -3

FOR OUR OFFICE IN SAINIK COLONY

CALL AT 9906005222

REQUIRED

REQUIRED NURSING STAFF; OPERATION THEATRE TECHNICIAN; SECURITY GUARDS; X-RAY TECHNICIAN; COOK; COMPUTER OPERATOR. PLS CONTACT AT

9149495487

REQUIREMENT

› SALES EXECUTIVE (M/F)

* ELIGIBILITY: ANY GRADUATE HAVING OWN VEHICLE, EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND COMMAND OVER ENGLISH & HINDI (WRITTEN & VERBAL).

* GOOD COMPUTER SKILLS AND COMMAND OVER MS OFFICE.

* JOB PROFILE: SELLING FURNITURE ITEMS

* PREFERENCE WOULD BE GIVEN TO THOSE CANDIDATES WHO HAVE GOT WORKING EXPERIENCE OF EDUCATION / ACADEMIC INDUSTRY.

* SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

*CONTACT NO:

9419187502,6006800162,

7780908338,9419179926, 9796061481

JK DOORS

GANGYAL JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) SUPERVISIOR – (MALE/FEMALE)

2) CO-ORDINATOR / OFFICE ADMIN/ RECEPTIONIST/ COUNSELLOR, TELLECALLER

(MALE/FEMALE) (FRESHER)

3) B.SC / BA / B.COM / B.TECH (FRESHER)

4) ACCOUTANT / COMPUTER OPERATORS/ DIPLOMA (MALE/FEMALE) FRESHER/EXP.

5) PACKAGING, SECURITY GUARD (MALE/FEMALE)

ADDRESS: 628/A BEHIND LAKSHMI NARAYAN MANDIR, NEAR STRENGTH GYM GANDHI NAGAR.

CONTACT NO: 9149840451, 8899734114

EMAIL:PRJOBSPLACEMENT96@GMAIL.COM

COOK CUM HELPER

FULL TIME FEMALE COOK CUM HELPER IS REQUIRED AT TRIKUTA NAGAR.

TIMING : 9 TO 6 PM.

CONTACT :

MOB. 7006501922

REQUIREMENT

TALLY OPERATOR HAVING 03 YRS EXPERIENCE IN ACCOUNTS IN ADVOCATE OFFICE AT CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU NEAR RITZ MANOR HOTEL.

CONTACT NO: 9596733577, 9419186392

REQUIRED MALI &

SAFAI KARAMCHARI

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR THE POST OF MALI & SAFAI-KARAMCHARI (MINIMUM QUALIFICATION MATRIC) AT DHARMARTH TRUST JAMMU PROVINCE. APPLICANT SHOULD SUBMIT RESUME WITHIN SEVEN DAYS POSITIVELY IN CENTRAL OFFICE KARAN BHAWAN, SHALAMAR ROAD JAMMU. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

FOR DETAILS CONTACT:

MOBILE NO. 7051549250

REQUIRED

FOR CHEMICALS /PHARMA INDUSTRY.

1. LAB TECHNICIAN (B.SC/B. PHARMA)

FOR QUALITY ASSURANCE (2 NOS)

MINIMUM EXP. 2 YEARS.

2. STORE /PACKING INCHARGE- 1 NO. (MALE)

QUALIFICATION : GRADUATE

CONTACT & SEND RESUME ON

MOBILE NO. 60058-42002