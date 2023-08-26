EMPLOYMENT (26-08-2023)

Requires

ANNIZONE Meadow Of Angels, Pre School requires

LKG/UKG TRS.

(Experience )

Rehari, Domana

Branches

Pn.9797922717

Urgently Required

1. Technician – 10 persons (Male)

2. Electrician – 10 persons (Male)

3. Welder – 10 persons ( Male)

4. Helper – 25 persons (Male)

5. Receptionist – 3 persons (Male / Female)

6. Accounts – 10 persons ( Male/Female)

7. Driver – 2 persons

Contact Detail:- Name – Suraj Gandotra

Mobile No. – 7780952256

Bal Bharti Public School

Channi Rama, Jammu

REQUIRED

A Social Science Teacher having B.A, B.Ed. qualification with teaching experience to teach students of class 8th to 10th & Nursery Trained teacher are required.

Interested persons can attend for walk-in-interview on dated 01/09/2023 at 12:30pm. Salary negotiable.

Contact No.

8899230568, 9906109606

Principal

Electrohearts Dot Com

We are the company dealing with electric vehicles (e-Bikes, e-riksha and E-scooties)

We requires the following staff for our Jammu office.

02 Smart Females for Reception

02 Males/Females for Coustomer Dealing

02 Male/Females for Sales

02 office boys

Contact us at :

WhatsApp : 9650217548

E-Mail :electrohertzdotcom@gmail.com

Mobile : 9650217548

Job Vacancy

Required a Accountant having experience in books of accounts, GST etc (Male) and a Computer Operator (Preferably Female) for CA office at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Preference will be given to candidates having minimum graduate qualification and having there own coveyence.

Salary will be as per industry norms.

Kindly send your resume at

kohlimahajan@gmail.com or

contact us at +91-9622054404

Required

MATHS TEACHER

(FEMALE)

1st to 10th Classes

Salary upto 4000

Timming 3 pm to 6 pm

Resume : Projectdirector.nilm@gmail.com

Contact : 9086131370 ICI Bantalab