EMPLOYMENT (26-08-2023)

Requires
ANNIZONE Meadow Of Angels, Pre School requires
LKG/UKG TRS.
(Experience )
Rehari, Domana
Branches
Pn.9797922717
Urgently Required
1. Technician – 10 persons (Male)
2. Electrician – 10 persons (Male)
3. Welder – 10 persons ( Male)
4. Helper – 25 persons (Male)
5. Receptionist – 3 persons (Male / Female)
6. Accounts – 10 persons ( Male/Female)
7. Driver – 2 persons
Contact Detail:- Name – Suraj Gandotra
Mobile No. – 7780952256
Bal Bharti Public School
Channi Rama, Jammu
REQUIRED
A Social Science Teacher having B.A, B.Ed. qualification with teaching experience to teach students of class 8th to 10th & Nursery Trained teacher are required.
Interested persons can attend for walk-in-interview on dated 01/09/2023 at 12:30pm. Salary negotiable.
Contact No.
8899230568, 9906109606
Principal
Electrohearts Dot Com
We are the company dealing with electric vehicles (e-Bikes, e-riksha and E-scooties)
We requires the following staff for our Jammu office.
02 Smart Females for Reception
02 Males/Females for Coustomer Dealing
02 Male/Females for Sales
02 office boys
Contact us at :
WhatsApp : 9650217548
E-Mail :electrohertzdotcom@gmail.com
Mobile : 9650217548
Job Vacancy
Required a Accountant having experience in books of accounts, GST etc (Male) and a Computer Operator (Preferably Female) for CA office at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Preference will be given to candidates having minimum graduate qualification and having there own coveyence.
Salary will be as per industry norms.
Kindly send your resume at
kohlimahajan@gmail.com or
contact us at +91-9622054404
Required
MATHS TEACHER
(FEMALE)
1st to 10th Classes
Salary upto 4000
Timming 3 pm to 6 pm
Resume : Projectdirector.nilm@gmail.com
Contact : 9086131370 ICI Bantalab