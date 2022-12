EMPLOYMENT (25-12-2022)

JOBS IN MULTINATIONAL COMPANY

JOBS FOR 12TH, FRESHER GRADUATES AND EXPERIENCE PERSONS CAN APPLY.

SALARY:- 20,000 TO 40,000 PER MONTHS.

CONTACT:- 7006234826

REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 NO) (F)

QUALIFICATION: MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORK/SOCIOLOGY/MBA

MUST BE EXPERT IN COMPUTERS AND

GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

EMAIL:-

SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT :

7780881994, 9541652188, 0191-4070090

SHREE AUM

HOSPITAL

REQUIRES

MBBS

MD MEDICINE

MS SURGERY

RETD/FRESH

CONTACT – 96221-00013

REQUIRED

CANDIDATE HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND AUTOCAD

IT’S AN OFFICE AS WELL AS FIELD JOB.

ONLY HARD WORKING CANDIDATES

CONTACT US @

9619611666

7006474624

JAMMU-JHELUM INFRA SERVICES

REQUIRED

NEED A WORKER FOR KIRYANA SUPER STORE IN CHANNI HIMMAT FOR FULL TIME. FOOD AND ACCOMODATION (ROOM) WILL BE PROVIDED FOR FREE

SALARY – 10000/- MONTH

CONTACT NO.

7889554335, 7051004695

CARRIER HIRE

FOR HOTEL AND RESTAURANT WORKERS

DESIRIOUS OF GETTING WORK PERMIT AND PERMANENT RESIDENCE OF “CANADA’’ FOR F&B SERVICE PERSONS, LIKE CAPTAINS, MANAGERS AND EXECUTIVE, PARA MEDICAL STAFF AND NURSES.. AGE BETWEEN 18 TO 45

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL +919796044238

OR EMAIL ON SUDESH_BHASIN06@YAHOO.COM

JOBS ALERT

PNB METLIFE VACANCY FOR EX SERVICEMEN AND CIVILIAN (MALE AND FEMALE)

FULL TIME AND PART TIME JOBS

CONTACT FOR JOBS

SANDEEP SHARMA

7006188624

URGENTLY REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR – 5 NO.

BDA – 10 NO.

MOBILIZER – 10 NO.

DM- 10 NO.

FRESHER AND EXP. CAN ALSO APPLY.

CONTACT US : 9541899815

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FEMALE TELE CALLERS

(FIXED SALARY + INCENTIVES)

SITTING JOB + PERKS

SALARY BEST IN INDUSTRY

7 STAR AKSA HOSPITALITY

BAHU PLAZA

7780839908, 9149932493

REQUIRED

CARE TAKER (FEMALE)

(FOR NEW BORN BABY)

ATTENDENT (MALE/FEMALE)

FOR ELDERLY PERSONS

FOR HOME CARE

CONTACT IMMEDIATELY :-

MY HEALTH

NURSING CARE SERVICES

CANAL ROAD JAMMU

9999994649, 9419245554

NURSES (M/F)

AVAILABLE

(FOR DAY & NIGHT SHIFTS OR 24X7)

NURSING CARE AT HOME

TENSION FREE FOR UR LOVED ONE

PATIENTS & PARENTS

AKSA HEALTH CARE SERVICES

305, 3RD FLOOR, BAHU PLAZA

9541441394- AYUSHI

REQUIRED

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL CHINORE BRANCH URGENTLY REQUIRE M.SC CHEMISTRY TEACHER FOR 11TH & 12TH.

KINDLY CONTACT 9622333664 BEFORE 27TH OF DEC AND CAN SEND THEIR BIO DATA ON WHATSAPP

URGENTLY REQD. TUTORS FOR

4TH, 5TH, 6TH, 7TH, 8TH, 9TH, 10TH, 11TH & 12TH (MED, NON-MED, COMMERCE ARTS)

NEET/IIT – JEE MAIN ADVANCED

BANKING, JKSSB, SSC, NDA, ENGLISH, SPOKEN, IAS & KAS

B.A, B.COM, B.SC, BBA, BCA

* WHATSAPP / CALL – 9149505059

* HOME TUTORS ALSO APPLY

* CLASS ROOMS AVAILABLE FOR TUTORS ON SHARING / COMMISSION BASIS / RENT

ASLO REQD MALE / FEMALE MARKETING EXECUTIVE IN EDUCATION FIELD: 100 NOS

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

1) CIVIL ENGINEER – 2 NOS.

B.TECH / B.E

EXPERIENCE – 2 YEARS

RESPONSIBILITIES- MANAGING, DESIGNING, DEVELOPING, CREATING & MAINTAINING CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. FILLING OF E-TENDERS, CONDUCTING ONSITE INVESTIGATIONS AND ANALYZING DATA, ACCESSING POTENTIAL RISKS & COSTS.

2) ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT – 1 NO.

B.COM / DIPLOMA IN ACCOUNTS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF WORKING ON TALLY HAVING 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE.

RESPONSIBILITIES – MAINTAINING DIGITAL & PHYSICAL RECORDS RELATED TO GST, INCOME TAX, ESIC, EPFO AND BANKING.

SEND YOUR CV TO AS@8BB.IN

8 BOUNDARIES BUILDERS PVT. LTD.

H.NO.287, SECTOR-4 ,CHANNI HIMMAT,JAMMU-180015

CONTACT – 7051004291/ 7051004299/ 7051004296

MAID REQUIRED

FOR FULL DAY AT BOHRI

JOB DESCRIPTION: HOUSE HOLD WORK SUCH AS CLEANING, WASHING CLOTHES, COOKING.

SALARY 8000 NEGOTIABLE.

CALL AT 8373900656

ADDRESS: WAZIR LANE, BOHRI TALAB TILLO

REQUIRED

REQUIRED TRAINED DRIVER FOR THREE WHEELER WITH VALID

DRIVING LICENSE

PERSON FROM SIDHRA, NAGROTA, BAJALTA IS PREFERABLE

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT 6006439423

WE ARE HIRING

WE ARE HIRING IELETS TRAINERS FOR UPCOMING SESSION

EXPERIENCE CANDIDATE WILL BE PREFERRED

RUSH YOUR RESUME TO

SCHOLIACLASSES@GMAIL.COM

FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT

9149458408, 9419198670