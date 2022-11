EMPLOYMENT (25-11-2022)

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY,

NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:- 9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE FOR MEDICINES

(CIPLA PRODUCTS) :- (3 NO) (M)

ONLY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFFERED

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT :- 7780881994, 9541652188, 0191-4070090

EMAIL:- SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

OFFICE COORDINATOR (3 NO) (F)

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 NO) (F)

QUALIFICATION :- MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORK/SOCIOLOGY/MBA

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

EMAIL:- SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT : 7780881994, 9541652188, 0191-4070090

WORK FROM HOME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

PART TIME FULL TIME

JOB PERSON, RETIRED, STUDENTS

HOUSEWIFES, BUSINESSMAN,

SHOP KEEPERS, ETC.

GREAT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

7889796383, 8146760856

JOB-JOB-JOB

SEATING & SALES JOBS

100% FOR PLACEMENT

* BANK SECTOR

* AIRPORT SECTOR

* INDUSTRIES-SECTOR

* SALES-SECTOR

* SECURITY SECTOR

* AND ANY OTHER SECTOR PLACEMENT

QUALI :- 8,10,12, GRADUATE & ABOVE

INCOME AS PER CO. RULE

BRIGHT AMBITION

ADD: CANAL ROAD NEAR COMMERCE COLLEGE JAMMU

(M) (O) 9055077688, 8899625453

CALL TIME : 10 AM TO 6 PM

URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF

1. COMPUTER OPERATOR, OFFICE ASSISTANT

2. ELECTRICIAN, DRIVER

3. COUNSELOR, TELECALLER

4. HR COORDINATOR, RECEPTIONIST

5. MARKETING EXECUTIVE, HELPER

6. FEMALE OFFICE GIRL ( BUSY ), SALES GIRL & BOYS

7. SUPERVISOR. STOREINCHARGE. MARKETING MANGER. HR MANAGEMENT. HR RECURRITER.

INTERVIEW DATE 25TH NOV TO 29TH NOV

APPOINTMENT CALL 6006796637, 9086172757.

ALSO SHARE RESUME ON GIVEN NUMBER

URGENT REQUIREMENTS NMS

DUTY POINT:- TOLL PLAZA, 5 STAR HOTEL, HOSPITAL, POWERPLANT,

REQUIRED:- SECURITY SUPERVISOR, HEAD GUARD, SECURITY GUARD

DOCUMENTS:- 8TH,10TH,12TH, BA,

LOCATION:- HYDRABAD, DELHI, BANGLORE, MUMBAI, GUJRAT.

SALARY:- (18500 TO 22000)+PF, ESI, BONS, FOOD + ACCMO.

100% JOB AND NO FEE CHARGES

ADDRESS :- NMS SIDCO CHOWK BARI BRAHMNA

CONTACT NO:- 9796260300, 7298663220

REQUIRED DRIVER

REQUIRE DRIVER FOR RESIDENTIAL DUTY AT GANDHI NAGAR.

THE DRIVER SHOULD HAVE LIGHT MOTOR VEHICLE LICENSE.

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW WITH DRIVING LICENSE ON DATED:- 26-11-2022 (SATURDAY) 01.00 PM TO 4.00 PM AT TAWI GAS AGENCY PACCA TALAB NEW PLOT JAMMU.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

PLEASE CONTACT NO: 7889879382

JOB JOB JOB

A GOVT. REGISTERED REQUIRED 240 BOYS / GIRLS FOR YOUNG AND ENERGETIC STAFF. FRESHERS AND EXPERIENCED IN JAMMU OFFICE AND ALL DISTRICTS OF J&K UT.

QUALIFICATION: 10TH, 12TH GRADUATION AND ABOVE

INCOME: 15900 TO 24700 P/M (AS PER CO. RULE)

SO COME ALONG WITH YOUR BIO DATA ETC.

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824/A LAST MORH GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

NEAR BATA SHOWROOM

CONTACT: 9906029039, 9796256081

DRIVERS REQUIRED

TWO DRIVERS REQUIRED FOR TATA MOBILES FROM

THATHAR, BANTALAB OR NEAR BY AREAS. COME WITH ONE PHOTOGRAPH.

CONTACT AT : 9622338333 BETWEEN 10 AM TO 5 PM.

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU

FOR BOYS & GIRLS

INCOME: 7000 TO 25000

(HOSTEL FREE)

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH

GRADUATE & ABOVE

APPLY : IN 3 DAYS

FOR MORE DETAILS, CONTACT

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

7006486152

NOTE: EVERY DISTRICT – 15 VACANCIES

REQUIRED

A WELL TRAINED COMPUTER KNOWING MALE/FEMALE RECEPTIONIST AND A WELL EXPERIENCED CAFÉ VENDER MALE/FEMALE FOR NEWLY OPENING A READING LIBRARY/CAFÉ HUT IN GANDHI NAGAR AREA SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCES

CONTACT 9419183599, 7006908291

JOB JOB JOB

COMPANY REQUIRED SALES TEAM IN JAMMU

MALE & FEMALE

1. SALES EXECUTIVE – 2 NO’S SALARY – 15000 + PETROL

2. DELIVERY BOY – 1 NO’S SALARY – 8000 + PETROL

3. WORK FROM HOME – 5 NO’S ONLY FOR FEMALE

HOUSE WIFE, RETIRED WOWEN, WORKING WOMEN, STUDENTS

EXPERIENCED & FRESHER BOTH ARE WELCOME.

FOR MORE DETIALS –

CALL NOW : 9906155071, 9888364000, 9086156476

ADDRESS: 400/A, GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR AT HOME SERVICES

PATIENT CARE NURSES

AND ATTENDANTS

MALES & FEMALES

FOR NIGHT & 24X7 SHIFTS ONLY

BEST PACKAGES OFFERED

CONTACT : 8715866444

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE

5, RED CROSS BHAWAN KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU

REQUIRED

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED STAFF IN ADVOCATE OFFICE

1. TALLY OPERATOR

ADDRESS :-

H NO. 36/1-A, BEHIND HOTEL RITZ MANOR, CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 6006118511 & 9419186392