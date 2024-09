EMPLOYMENT (25-09-2024)

WANTED

TRAINED PHARMACIST WITH DRIVING LICENCE

FOR RUNNING CHEMIST SHOP

TIMING: 9 AM TO 9 PM

PREFERRED NEAR BY OLD CITY

RECEPTIONIST (FEMALE) (COMPUTER KNOWING)

TIME: 10 AM TO 7 PM, NEAR BAKSHI NAGAR

SALARY: NEGOTIABLE

MOB: 9906311144, 6005431608

HOUSE MAID REQUIRED

DOMESTIC WORK

– 8 AM TO 6 PM

RS 10,000/-

CALL : 8492911156

JOB OPPORTUNITY.

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE (HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER + GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL).

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A,

GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

INFO@TRINITYVAASTU.COM

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719.

HIRING

WE REQUIRE PRODUCTION SUPERVISORS/DISPATCH ASSISTANTS FOR OUR UNIT.

12TH PASS OR ABOVE MALE CANDIDATE BELOW 30 YEARS RESIDING WITHIN 5 KM MAY CONTACT BETWEEN 4 TO 6 PM.

DEE PEE PACKAGING INDUSTRIES

LANE-15, PHASE 2ND,

BARI-BRAHMANA JAMMU

MOBILE – 9419240409, 7051114814

ALHADIN CONSTRUCTION

BATHINDI

VACANCY

S. NO. POST NAME NO OF POST

1. PROJECT CORDINATOR 1

2. MIS COORDINATOR 1

3. TENDER EXPERT 1

4. ADMIN 1

5. ACCOUNTANT 2

6. MATERIAL COORDINATOR 1

7. SITE ENGINEER 2

8. OFFICE BOY 1

EXPERIENCE 3 YEAR (1-7)

CONTACT NO. 9149605823/9315144312

EMAIL ID:- KYADAVSANJEEV@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR INSTITUTE SATWARI

SCIENCE – 9TH & 10TH CLASS

TIME : 4.30 PM TO 6.00 PM

SALARY – 7500/- PER MONTH

PRIMARY TEACHER – 1ST TO 5TH

TIME : 4.00 PM TO 7.00 PM.

CONTACT : 7889715827

REQUIREMENT

› SALES EXECUTIVE (M/F)

* ELIGIBILITY: ANY GRADUATE HAVING OWN VEHICLE, EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND COMMAND OVER ENGLISH & HINDI (WRITTEN & VERBAL).

* GOOD COMPUTER SKILLS AND COMMAND OVER MS OFFICE.

* JOB PROFILE: SELLING FURNITURE ITEMS

* PREFERENCE WOULD BE GIVEN TO THOSE CANDIDATES WHO HAVE GOT WORKING EXPERIENCE OF EDUCATION / ACADEMIC INDUSTRY.

* SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

*CONTACT NO:

9419187502,6006800162,

7780908338,9419179926, 9796061481

JK DOORS

GANGYAL JAMMU

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC SCHOOL

DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

PH: 7889812215

TEACHERS REQUIRED

POST QUALIFICATIONVACANCY

1 SST TEACHER B.A/M.A/B.ED 02

(FOR TEACHING UPTO 10TH CLASS)

2 MATHS TEACHER B.SC/B.A/B.COM/M.SC 02

(FOR TEACHING UPTO 10TH CLASS)

3 NURSERY TEACHER GRADUATE 03

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN SEND THEIR RESUME & COVER LETTER TO SCHOOL EMAIL ID: NANDPUBLICSCHOOL01@GMAIL.COM OR SCHOOL’S WHATSAPP NUMBER (7889812215) BY OR BEFORE 28TH OF SEPT 2024.

SD/

PRINCIPAL

REQUIRED

HELPER (MALE) FOR

PACKING PURPOPSE AT CANAL ROAD

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN WHATSAPP THEIR

CV @8716812937

MALAYSIA WORK PERMIT

CHEF, COOK, WAITER, KITCHEN HELPER, MALL HELPER, BAR MAN, TANDOORI COOK, HALWAI

SALARY : 35K – 70K

FREE FOOD AND ROOM

3 YRS CONTRACT VISA

CONT: 8825005903