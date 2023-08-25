EMPLOYMENT (25-08-2023)

REQUIRED
Male helper for Kitchen work in a
Pre-School
in Trikuta Nagar.
Contact: 84928 19790
JOB JOB JOB
Hiring Teachers for Competitive Exams
Contact: 6006124731
Required Staff
S. No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lecturer in Physical Education MPED/BPED
2. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA
3. English Teacher MA (English) + B.Ed
4. Math Teacher M.Sc/B.Sc+ B.Ed
Date of interview : 26-08-2023
Time : 9 AM to 1 PM
Salary Negotiable
Director
PRAGMATIC INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION
KRISHNA NAGAR, MIRAN SAHIB
CONTACT NO. 9419190547, 7889896780
Requirement
Wanted a female helper for a 2 year old baby at New Plot.
Contact No.
7006868707
7889687768
Required
Required office boys and accountant for Hardware Shop.
Note:
The candidate must be from Jammu municipal province only.
Accountant must know Tally software.
Young and unmarried candidates.
Only male candidates apply.
Calls will be taken till 6 pm.
Salary: Rs 12,000/-
Time: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
CONTACT: 7051021000
Address: M/s Rakhesh Trading Co, Karan Market, Jammu.
Driver Required
1. Drivers with Heavy Licence
for Institution purposes
Contact No.
7006783546
Mail ID. mem.in.health@gmail.com
ABIBPL REQUIRES
SURVEY RM
QUALIFICATION: 10TH OR 12TH
AGE: 18-30 YRS
WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 25, 26 AND 27 OF AUGUST.
TIMING: 11.30 AM TO 4 PM.
ADDRESS: 92B/A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR, NEAR CYBER INFOTECH HP WORLD COMPUTERS
CONTACT: 9622831020, 9419224690, 7006243772
Urgently Required
1. Technician – 10 persons (Male)
2. Electrician – 10 persons (Male)
3. Welder – 10 persons ( Male)
4. Helper – 25 persons (Male)
5. Receptionist – 3 persons (Male / Female)
6. Accounts – 10 persons ( Male/Female)
7. Driver – 2 persons
Contact Detail:- Name – Suraj Gandotra
Mobile No. – 7780952256
REQUIRED
Sales Manager
Computer Operator/ Accountant
Electrician
Sales Executive
Manager
Best Buy Electronics
No Call’s only send resume on whatsapp or mail
Whatsapp: 8825019707
Email: bestbuy2983@gmail.com
Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School
Required:
PRT Faculty
TGT English
TGT Hindi
TGT Sst
For Interview Contact: 9107038382 / 7006716510
Golden Investment Opportunity
Interested investor required to invest in property at Nanak Nagar, Jammu
Amount 1.50 CR .
Guaranteed return of 20 % growth in investment in 3 – 5 months on stamp paper agreement assured .
Only genuine investors to contact
9622135131