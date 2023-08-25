EMPLOYMENT (25-08-2023)

REQUIRED

Male helper for Kitchen work in a

Pre-School

in Trikuta Nagar.

Contact: 84928 19790

JOB JOB JOB

Hiring Teachers for Competitive Exams

Contact: 6006124731

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Physical Education MPED/BPED

2. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA

3. English Teacher MA (English) + B.Ed

4. Math Teacher M.Sc/B.Sc+ B.Ed

Date of interview : 26-08-2023

Time : 9 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Director

PRAGMATIC INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION

KRISHNA NAGAR, MIRAN SAHIB

CONTACT NO. 9419190547, 7889896780

Requirement

Wanted a female helper for a 2 year old baby at New Plot.

Contact No.

7006868707

7889687768

Required

Required office boys and accountant for Hardware Shop.

Note:

The candidate must be from Jammu municipal province only.

Accountant must know Tally software.

Young and unmarried candidates.

Only male candidates apply.

Calls will be taken till 6 pm.

Salary: Rs 12,000/-

Time: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

CONTACT: 7051021000

Address: M/s Rakhesh Trading Co, Karan Market, Jammu.

Driver Required

1. Drivers with Heavy Licence

for Institution purposes

Contact No.

7006783546

Mail ID. mem.in.health@gmail.com

ABIBPL REQUIRES

SURVEY RM

QUALIFICATION: 10TH OR 12TH

AGE: 18-30 YRS

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 25, 26 AND 27 OF AUGUST.

TIMING: 11.30 AM TO 4 PM.

ADDRESS: 92B/A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR, NEAR CYBER INFOTECH HP WORLD COMPUTERS

CONTACT: 9622831020, 9419224690, 7006243772

Urgently Required

1. Technician – 10 persons (Male)

2. Electrician – 10 persons (Male)

3. Welder – 10 persons ( Male)

4. Helper – 25 persons (Male)

5. Receptionist – 3 persons (Male / Female)

6. Accounts – 10 persons ( Male/Female)

7. Driver – 2 persons

Contact Detail:- Name – Suraj Gandotra

Mobile No. – 7780952256

REQUIRED

Sales Manager

Computer Operator/ Accountant

Electrician

Sales Executive

Manager

Best Buy Electronics

No Call’s only send resume on whatsapp or mail

Whatsapp: 8825019707

Email: bestbuy2983@gmail.com

Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School

Required:

PRT Faculty

TGT English

TGT Hindi

TGT Sst

For Interview Contact: 9107038382 / 7006716510

Golden Investment Opportunity

Interested investor required to invest in property at Nanak Nagar, Jammu

Amount 1.50 CR .

Guaranteed return of 20 % growth in investment in 3 – 5 months on stamp paper agreement assured .

Only genuine investors to contact

9622135131