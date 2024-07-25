EMPLOYMENT (25-07-2024)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

A Leading Manpower Consultancy requires professionals

* HR Executive (M/F) for MNC

MBA/HR, 1-4 Exp- Fresher can also apply Sal. 25,000+

* Purchase Manager (M) for MNC (60,000+)

Graduate, at least 10 yrs Exp. in Manufacturing Industry

* Mechanical /Electrical Engg (M)

B.Tech/Diploma, Fresher/Experienced

* Shift Chemist for MNC (M/F)

B.Sc/M.Sc/Chemistry Fresher/Exp. Sal. 20,000+

Synergy Consultants

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu (M) 9419310971

E-mail – synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in

DIAMONDS ARE USELESS

GIFT YOUR WIFE A MAID

KESAR

MAID SERVICE

Benefits Services

* Cheapest Price * Cleaning

* 100% Trustable * Cooking

* Documently Verified * Baby Sitter

* Good & Hard workers * Elderly sitter

Part Time maid also available

Contact: 6005514473, 8082314473

Required

DRIVER

Interested candidates can

WhatsApp their resume at

8716812937

Required

Urgent requirement of a

salesman at Electric Shop.

Interested candidates may contact.

Contact No.: 9596852220

Address : Shastri Nagar, Jammu

BARI BRAHMANA INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION CLUB

BBIA COMPLEX, SIDCO INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU (J&K) 181133.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE CATERER FOR BBIA CLUB

Bari Brahmana Industries Association Club (BBIA CLUB) Intent to outsource its In-House Catering Services on Lease basis to experienced person from the same field willing to invest Rupees 40 to 50 Lacs on up-gradation of infrastructure.

Interested persons may submit their proposal latest by 31-07-2024 to BBIA Club, Bari Brahmana, Jammu by email: bbiajammu@gmail.com.

For Bari Brahmana Industries Association Club

Rishi Kant Gupta

9858009090

Job Opportunity

School Teachers Needed for 5th – 7th Grade

1. Mathematics Teacher – 2 Nos.

2. Science Teacher – 2 Nos

Salary Range : 4,000 – 7,000 INR per month

Special Requirement: Coding Instructor

Salary Range for Coding Instructor

10,000 – 30,000 INR per month

Job Location: Bari Brahmana,

Greater Kailash

Mob.: 9419266558, 7889926506

JOB JOB JOB

Receptionist – 01 (Fresher/Experienced)

Visa Counsellor- 01

(Fresher/ Experienced)

Candidate must Knowledge of Computer

Interested Candidate can send their resume on Whatsapp: 6006012456

Requirement

Requirement of Lab

Assistant at DR LALPATH LAB (Franchisee) at Ekta Vihar Kanjwani Jammu. Contact No 9419100049, 9419163137

House Maid Required

24*7 Female house maid required. Food and accommodation provided.Good salary. Location Miran Sahib. Call on – 9797535863

Urgently Required

Med. Lab. Tech. GNM, ANM, FMPHW, Marketing Executive at Bantalab Jammu

7006862890