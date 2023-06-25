EMPLOYMENT (25-06-2023)

SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD.
Interview – Monday Tuesday Wednesday
(26 June) (27 June) (28 June)
Position: Business Loan/Personal Loan/Gold Loan
Job Location: Jammu/ Samba/ Kathua/ Udhampur/ Srinagar/ Ramban
Age: 22 to 32 years
Experience candidate required.
Fresher can also apply
Interview Timing: 11 AM to 2 PM
Office Address: Shriram Finance Ltd.
Shastri Nagar, Opp. Nirankari Bhawan
Contact No.: 9070000046 and 9858260725
URGENT REQUIRED
One Male Full time computer operator
Qualification:-12th to Graduation
Basic knowledge of Computer applications and Internet
Salary Rs. 8000/-
M/s Ganpati Enterprises
Sector-1, Durga Nagar Near Roop Nagar Jammu
Contact: 9796237866, 6005627575
REQUIRED
2 sales girls for sale of
furniture at ABC Furniture Trikuta Nagar.
Conatct: Puneet Gupta
Mobile No.: 09419192678, 7780931187
Salary Negotiable
Wanted
General Manager having knowledge of Accounts for a petrol pump at Bali Nullah in Udhampur
Salary Rs 20,000 pm
Computer expect having IT knowledge
Salary Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000
Contact
Tahir 9419222224
Urgently Reqd Tutors
5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th CBSE & JKBOSE: 100 Nos
11th & 12th Medical/ Non-Medical, Commerce CBSE/JKBOSE: 100 Nos
NEET/ JEE (MAINS & ADVANCED)
BA, BCOM, BSC, BBA, BCA
JKSSB, SSC, BANKING, NDA, KAS, COMPUTER COURSES, Engineering Subjects
Home tutors also contact
Receptionists also reqd
Whatsapp /Call 8716037925
Required
1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.
2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.
3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
Freshers can also apply.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
REQUIRED
PHARMACIST (3 No.)
COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 No.)
FOR MEDICAL SHOP
Only Experienced Candidates will be
preferred
CONTACT :- 6005400611, 6005417210, 6006946423
Send your resume on following Email
EMAIL :- swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
WANTED
Required ITI Diploma Holder in Automobiles or Mechanical at Patta Paloura Road Jammu. Salary negotiable.
Contact :
J P Nayyar
9419190626
GSJ
SOFT TECH IT INSTITUTE
Channi Himmat Jammu
Offers Job Oriented Govt. Certified Basic Computer Courses valid for all sorts of Govt Jobs with Govt Certified Diploma. Including BCC and CCC course. Special Spoken English Course,Accounts Tally and Busy.
Admission starts now.
Interested Students can Contact us at 9419265746
Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu,for exact address details contact (M):9419265746
Website: www. gsjsoft.rf.gd
Vacancy
Job Title:-
Sales Executive (Experienced)
Field:- Tyres and lubricants
Area:- Jammu
Salary:- 15k-18k
Contact:- 7006638366
Job Job Job
We Hiring Staff for
Food Delivery Company
Insider and Delivery
Documents Required
Driving License, PAN card, Aadhar Card, 10th Pass
Vaccine Double Dose
Contact: 9796243311, 7006175019
REQUIRED
Driver – 1 No.
Experience of 10 years
Job Location
Channi Himmat.
Mob: 7006670674
REQUIRED
STAFF REQUIRED IN ADVOCATE OFFICE NEAR HOTEL RITZ MANOR
Channi Himmat
1. Experienced Tally Operator having complete knowledge of Accounts and Bank Reconciliation.
2. Experienced Computer Operator expertise in Word & Excel.
Contact No.: 6006118511