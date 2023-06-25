EMPLOYMENT (25-06-2023)

SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD.

Interview – Monday Tuesday Wednesday

(26 June) (27 June) (28 June)

Position: Business Loan/Personal Loan/Gold Loan

Job Location: Jammu/ Samba/ Kathua/ Udhampur/ Srinagar/ Ramban

Age: 22 to 32 years

Experience candidate required.

Fresher can also apply

Interview Timing: 11 AM to 2 PM

Office Address: Shriram Finance Ltd.

Shastri Nagar, Opp. Nirankari Bhawan

Contact No.: 9070000046 and 9858260725

URGENT REQUIRED

One Male Full time computer operator

Qualification:-12th to Graduation

Basic knowledge of Computer applications and Internet

Salary Rs. 8000/-

M/s Ganpati Enterprises

Sector-1, Durga Nagar Near Roop Nagar Jammu

Contact: 9796237866, 6005627575

REQUIRED

2 sales girls for sale of

furniture at ABC Furniture Trikuta Nagar.

Conatct: Puneet Gupta

Mobile No.: 09419192678, 7780931187

Salary Negotiable

Wanted

General Manager having knowledge of Accounts for a petrol pump at Bali Nullah in Udhampur

Salary Rs 20,000 pm

Computer expect having IT knowledge

Salary Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000

Contact

Tahir 9419222224

Urgently Reqd Tutors

5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th CBSE & JKBOSE: 100 Nos

11th & 12th Medical/ Non-Medical, Commerce CBSE/JKBOSE: 100 Nos

NEET/ JEE (MAINS & ADVANCED)

BA, BCOM, BSC, BBA, BCA

JKSSB, SSC, BANKING, NDA, KAS, COMPUTER COURSES, Engineering Subjects

Home tutors also contact

Receptionists also reqd

Whatsapp /Call 8716037925

Required

1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.

2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.

3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

Freshers can also apply.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST (3 No.)

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 No.)

FOR MEDICAL SHOP

Only Experienced Candidates will be

preferred

CONTACT :- 6005400611, 6005417210, 6006946423

Send your resume on following Email

EMAIL :- swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

WANTED

Required ITI Diploma Holder in Automobiles or Mechanical at Patta Paloura Road Jammu. Salary negotiable.

Contact :

J P Nayyar

9419190626

GSJ

SOFT TECH IT INSTITUTE

Channi Himmat Jammu

Offers Job Oriented Govt. Certified Basic Computer Courses valid for all sorts of Govt Jobs with Govt Certified Diploma. Including BCC and CCC course. Special Spoken English Course,Accounts Tally and Busy.

Admission starts now.

Interested Students can Contact us at 9419265746

Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu,for exact address details contact (M):9419265746

Website: www. gsjsoft.rf.gd

Vacancy

Job Title:-

Sales Executive (Experienced)

Field:- Tyres and lubricants

Area:- Jammu

Salary:- 15k-18k

Contact:- 7006638366

Job Job Job

We Hiring Staff for

Food Delivery Company

Insider and Delivery

Documents Required

Driving License, PAN card, Aadhar Card, 10th Pass

Vaccine Double Dose

Contact: 9796243311, 7006175019

REQUIRED

Driver – 1 No.

Experience of 10 years

Job Location

Channi Himmat.

Mob: 7006670674

REQUIRED

STAFF REQUIRED IN ADVOCATE OFFICE NEAR HOTEL RITZ MANOR

Channi Himmat

1. Experienced Tally Operator having complete knowledge of Accounts and Bank Reconciliation.

2. Experienced Computer Operator expertise in Word & Excel.

Contact No.: 6006118511