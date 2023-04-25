EMPLOYMENT (25-04-2023)

REQUIRED

1. Female Receptionist

At Rhino’s gym

Akhnoor road Paloura

Whatsapp resumes on 7259993533

We Are Hiring

Required Sales Girl For A Newly Open ladies store (Abisha Ladies Store) At Bathindi near Police Station.

Interested candidates may contact us on this number -7889785089

REQUIRED

Female help for all household works from 7 am onwards

Contact at

9873209061

REQUIRED

Education Facilitator

Graduate/PG (Freshers can also Apply)

Honorarium: Rs. 13000/-

Interview on 27-04-2023, 10.30 – 2.00 pm

at National Development Foundation, Udheywala, Jammu – 180018

Visit: www.ndf.net.in

Contact: 9682656160

REQUIRED

Elite Media Network is looking for two young and dynamic marketing executives.

Qualification: MBA

Experience: 1 year

Job Location: Jammu district.

Salary: Rs 30K (T&C Apply)

Mob: 9797399683

RK BARTAN STORE

We are looking forward to hire new

staff for our store in vijaypur.

Requirements are as follow:

1. 2 to 3 Male or Female candidates for sales person for our store.

2. 2 to 3 Male candidates for computer work (candidates must have knowledge of busy software).

3. 2 to 3 candidates for Marketing Department..

Interested candidates can contact on-

9419212649, 9906033580

ZEN4 Solutions Jammu

Hiring for International

Inbound Call Centre/BPO

Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior

experience with customer service/telesales

Excellent communication skills

for the above role is must

Please apply with your updated resume to:

info@zen4solutions.com or

Call @ 80822-25822

Start small work at Home & earn 30,000 to 50,000 per month

Office Add. Bus

Stand Akhnoor

Phone: 9797174772, 8899932860

Maid Required

Full time maid

Female

Required for a

Doctors residence in

Gandhi Nagar.

Contact: 8587962237

Required

Office Assistant having good knowledge of computer, Tally, excel etc.

For office record maintainance.

Min experience 1 yr.

Transport manager (Min experience 2-3 years)

Maid for office (1)

Candidates from nearby area will be preferred.

For KK enterprises

Lane no. 22, 3rd phase Industrial area Gangyal.

Walk in interview from 25-04-23

Contact: kkenterprisesgangyal@gmail.com

9419113076

“Staff REQUIREMENT”

Godown Helper

MALE

Salary – Rs. 8,000 (Non-Negotiable)

Timing – 10 Am to 6 Pm

Pharma Depot

Area – Channi Rama (Highway)

Call- 7889772774

Unique International Public School

Gadi Garh Opp. Karan Bagh, Jammu

Affiliated with CBSE, Affiliation No. 730110

Required

1. Computer Operator

2. Office Assistant

Salary Negotiable

Interested candidates may visit school office on 25th & 26th April between 9.00 am to 1.00 pm

Contact: 9906038788, 9419138788

Need Civil Engineer

for supervising RCC

construction work in Bhadrawah min

experience 5 yrs,

retired local also

Contact: 8169184154

Cook Required

Full time female Cook for Girls PG required in

Trikuta Nagar.

Contact : 8492032240

Required

1.) Collection Manager

Salary 15000 (+ Incentive)

Salary Negotiable as per the past experience

Locations Jammu –

Own Bike and Laptop Must

Experience Must –

Freshers may not apply

Contact :- 9596812474