EMPLOYMENT (25-04-2023)

REQUIRED
1. Female Receptionist
At Rhino’s gym
Akhnoor road Paloura
Whatsapp resumes on 7259993533
We Are Hiring
Required Sales Girl For A Newly Open ladies store (Abisha Ladies Store) At Bathindi near Police Station.
Interested candidates may contact us on this number -7889785089
REQUIRED
Female help for all household works from 7 am onwards
Contact at
9873209061
REQUIRED
Education Facilitator
Graduate/PG (Freshers can also Apply)
Honorarium: Rs. 13000/-
Interview on 27-04-2023, 10.30 – 2.00 pm
at National Development Foundation, Udheywala, Jammu – 180018
Visit: www.ndf.net.in
Contact: 9682656160
REQUIRED
Elite Media Network is looking for two young and dynamic marketing executives.
Qualification: MBA
Experience: 1 year
Job Location: Jammu district.
Salary: Rs 30K (T&C Apply)
Mob: 9797399683
RK BARTAN STORE
We are looking forward to hire new
staff for our store in vijaypur.
Requirements are as follow:
1. 2 to 3 Male or Female candidates for sales person for our store.
2. 2 to 3 Male candidates for computer work (candidates must have knowledge of busy software).
3. 2 to 3 candidates for Marketing Department..
Interested candidates can contact on-
9419212649, 9906033580
ZEN4 Solutions Jammu
Hiring for International
Inbound Call Centre/BPO
Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior
experience with customer service/telesales
Excellent communication skills
for the above role is must
Please apply with your updated resume to:
info@zen4solutions.com or
Call @ 80822-25822
Start small work at Home & earn 30,000 to 50,000 per month
Office Add. Bus
Stand Akhnoor
Phone: 9797174772, 8899932860
Maid Required
Full time maid
Female
Required for a
Doctors residence in
Gandhi Nagar.
Contact: 8587962237
Required
Office Assistant having good knowledge of computer, Tally, excel etc.
For office record maintainance.
Min experience 1 yr.
Transport manager (Min experience 2-3 years)
Maid for office (1)
Candidates from nearby area will be preferred.
For KK enterprises
Lane no. 22, 3rd phase Industrial area Gangyal.
Walk in interview from 25-04-23
Contact: kkenterprisesgangyal@gmail.com
9419113076
“Staff REQUIREMENT”
Godown Helper
MALE
Salary – Rs. 8,000 (Non-Negotiable)
Timing – 10 Am to 6 Pm
Pharma Depot
Area – Channi Rama (Highway)
Call- 7889772774
Unique International Public School
Gadi Garh Opp. Karan Bagh, Jammu
Affiliated with CBSE, Affiliation No. 730110
Required
1. Computer Operator
2. Office Assistant
Salary Negotiable
Interested candidates may visit school office on 25th & 26th April between 9.00 am to 1.00 pm
Contact: 9906038788, 9419138788
Need Civil Engineer
for supervising RCC
construction work in Bhadrawah min
experience 5 yrs,
retired local also
Contact: 8169184154
Cook Required
Full time female Cook for Girls PG required in
Trikuta Nagar.
Contact : 8492032240
Required
1.) Collection Manager
Salary 15000 (+ Incentive)
Salary Negotiable as per the past experience
Locations Jammu –
Own Bike and Laptop Must
Experience Must –
Freshers may not apply
Contact :- 9596812474