EMPLOYMENT (24-12-2022)

JOB VACANCY

PURCHASE MANAGERS/

EXECUTIVES SUPERVISORS

EA TO DIRECTOR

MIN. EXPERIENCE – 2 YEARS, GRADUATE

WORKED IN THE MANUFACTURING

SECTOR – PLUS

LOCATION: – BARI BRAHMANA

EMAIL: HR@PMARKPRODUCTS.COM

PH: +91 7051255133

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. UNIT HEAD MALE/FEMALE.

2. OPERATOR (BOTTLE BLOWING MACHINE, FILLING AND LABELING MACHINE)

3. BUSINESS ASSOCIATE, MARKETING EXECUTIVE, SALEMAN.

4. SECURITY GUARD.

INTERVIEW MUST BE CONDUCTED

ON 01 JAN TO 05 JAN 2023

GALWAN | ZOJI LA | VITASTA

MINERALS WATER AND ALKALINE WATER

MANUFACTURER BY KESAR INDUSTRIES

PHASE III I.G.C SAMBA

CONTACT

KESARINDUSTRIESJK@GMAIL.COM

SUSHIL SINGH CHARAK

9419181814

GENERAL MANAGER