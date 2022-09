EMPLOYMENT (24-09-2022)

JKCARMART – A LEADING ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR BUYING AND SELLING USED CARS IN J&K

*BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER*

5+ YRS OF RELEVANT EXPERIENCE IN THE AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY. PROVEN TRACK RECORD, GOOD COMMUNICATION, AND INTERPERSONAL SKILLS. TRAVEL WITHIN THE STATE

*INTERNAL SALES*

3+ YRS OF RELEVANT EXPERIENCE. GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL IS A MUST.

EMAIL: CAREER@JKCARMART.COM

KHAJURIA REBARS PVT LIMITED

REQUIRED: 2 MALES

QUALIFICATION: B.TECH (CIVIL) OR M.TECH (CIVIL)

REQUIRED : 2 MALES

QUALIFICATION: B.TECH(CS/IT) OR M.TECH (CS/IT)

CONTACT NO : 9958816710

INFO@KHAJURIATMT.COM

BASIC SALARY:

15000+INCENTIVES+PETROL EXPENSE.

JOB JOB JOB

10+2/GRADUATE PEOPLE REQUIRED FOR MARKETING AT LOCATION JAMMU AND SAMBA. PREFERENCE TO PERSON WITH 2 WHEELER.

CONTACT NO. 9419288888, 9469788888

REQUIRED

OPHTHALMOLOGIST (FRESHER/RETIRED;

FULL/PART-TIME)

REQUIRED NEAR JAMMU.

E-MAIL CHOWDHARYEYECENTRE@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

BRAINPRENEURS-CDC IS HIRING

JOB PROFILE: PHYSIOTHERAPY.

TIME: 9:30 AM TO 6.00 PM.

SALARY: NEGOTIABLE

EXP: 1 TO 2 YRS

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

TEAM PLAYER.

FLEXIBLE

WILLING TO WORK WITH KIDS HAVING SPECIAL NEEDS.

CONTACT: 9596899755.

(10:AM TO 6:00PM.)

JOBS @ BANK

RM/DM: RELATIONSHIP MANAGER/

DEPUTY MANAGER.

SALARY : 20K-40K/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 NOS., SAMBA – 3NOS., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA,

POONCH, RAJOURI ETC.

ALSO REQUIRED CANDIDATES FOR FREE CHARGE COMPANY

FOR LOAN DEPARTMENT.

FIXED SALARY -15K/M

8899408151 7006223526

REQUIRED AT UDHAMPUR

STAFF FOR BRANDED DEPOT

FMCG: 2 PERSONS

(FOR BILLING & DESPATCH)

PREFERENCE TO PERSONS WITH KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE OF BUSY ACCOUNTING SOFTWAR & WITH OWN CONVEYANCE.

SEND IN RESUME & CONTACT:

ASHUTOSH77785@GMAIL.COM

7006350110, 7889367286

WE ARE HIRING !!

HUGE OPENING FOR TELECALLING IN JAMMU

FULL TIME CALL CENTER JOB

MALE / FEMALE BOTH WELCOME

DIRECTLY JOINING ON COMPANY PAYROLL

FRESHER & EXPERIENCE CAN BOTH ARE WELCOME

SALARY STARTED 7000 TO 10000 RS

ATTRACTIVE INCENTIVES – 2000 – 15000 RS ( EVERY MONTH )

WORKING HOUR – 9:30 AM TO 6:30 PM

QUALIFICATION MINIMUM HSC PASSED

WALKING – ENSER COMMUNICATION PVT LTD. LANE NO-17, GREATER KAILASH , OPP TO CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA JAMMU.

INTERVIEW TIMINGS – 9:30 AM TO 6:30 PM (MONDAYTO SATURDAY)

MOBILE NO. – 7006176140/ 9769206275

REQUIRED

A SALESMAN FOR A NEWLY OPENED CAFE AT

SHASTRI NAGAR.

SALARY 6K TO 7K (NEGOTIABLE)

INTERESTED CANDIDATES

(FEMALE WILL BE PREFERRED)

CONTACT NO.:- 9906072547

7006104946

REQUIRED

FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT WITH PROFICIENCY IN BUSY SOFTWARE HEAVY KNOWLEDGE OF GST FOR A WHOLE SALE SHOP.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

ADDRESS: WARE HOUSE

MOB: 9906249130, 7006536503