EMPLOYMENT (24-07-2022)

REQUIRED

LABORATORY TECHNICIANS FOR LABORATORY NEAR GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAMMU.

CONTACT :

7006913050

REQUIRED

1. CAS WITH 0-2 YEARS EXPERIENCE

2. ARTICLES WITH ONE OR BOTH GROUPS CA INTER FOR M/S PARDEEP GANDOTRA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS CONTACT AT 13 DC GREEN BELT OPP UNION BANK GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU.

EMAIL: CAPARDEEPGANDOTRA@GMAIL.COM

PH 9419190248

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR JAMMU

EMAIL:INFOCRESCENTPUBLICSCHOOL@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT : 0191-2535337, 4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

PRT/TGT (SCIENCE) RELEVANT DEGREE

PRT/TGT (MATHS) RELEVANT DEGREE

COMPUTER TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE

PTI TEACHER (MALE) RELEVANT DEGREE

VISIT THE SCHOOL OFFICE ON ALL WORKING DAYS FROM 10 AM-2 PM WITH YOUR RESUME AND TWO COLORED PHOTOS

JOB OPENING

*ANYTIME FITNESS CLUB*

(NARWAL, JAMMU)

*SALES EXECUTIVE*

(5:30 AM – 2.00 PM)

(2.00PM – 10:30PM)

SALARY – 8K TO 15K (PLUS INCENTIVE)

EXPERIENCE – 0-2 YR

CONTACT –

8082041444 , 8082241444

JOB

1. PAINTING ARTIST

(WHO CAN MAKE PORTRAITS AND COPY MAKE SAME PAINTINGS) SEND YOU SAMPLE PAINTINGS ON WHATS APP: 6006332528

OR

EMAIL: GLOBAL.ECOM.BRANDS@GMAIL.COM

JOB

1. GRAPHIC DESIGNER

2. OFFICE ADMIN (FEMALE)

SEND YOU CV ON WHATS APP:

6006332528

OR

EMAIL:GLOBAL.ECOM.BRANDS@GMAIL.COM

MISRA NURSERY PUBLIC SCHOOL

STREET NO. 10, RAJPURA MANGOTRIAN

SHAKTI NAGAR, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. FEMALE TEACHERS

ACADEMIC QUALI : GRADUATION

VISIT SCHOOL OFFICE ALONGWITH QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 8: AM TO 12: NOON. CONTACT NO. 9419206604

SD/-

PRINCIPAL

NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL, NARWAL BALA, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. B.SC. B.ED (MATHS TEACHER)

2. BA B.ED (SST TEACHER)

3. BA B.ED (ENGLISH TEACHER)

CONTACT NO.: 9419146066, 9419644438

JOBS@BANKING!

1.DATA ENTRY/EXCEL OPERATOR(M)

2.SALES PROMOTER(M/F)

12TH/ GRADS HAVING SALES EXP IN BANKING/FINANCE OR OTHER SECTOR CAN APPLY

SALARY: 12K TO 18K +INCENTIVES

CREDIT CARDS SALES FOR BRANCH & RETAIL

NO REGISTRATION FEES!

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

FOR OTHER JOBS FOLLOW US ON FB

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR SEC. SCHOOL

VIKAS NAGAR, THATHAR PALOURA, JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

1. B.SC/B.SC B.ED, MEDICAL – 02

2. M. COM/B. COM – 01

3. MA/B.A, B.ED – 01

4. M.SC (MATH)/B.ED – 01

5. BA WITH COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE OF 1 YEAR- 01

APPLY WITHIN 2-5 DAYS ALONGWITH QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATES AND EXPERIENCE, IF ANY. RETIRED TEACHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

( O S MANHAS)

MANAGING DIRECTOR

94191-96150

70064-85954

URGENTLY

REQUIRED

A RADIOLOGIST FOR A

REPUTED DIAGNOSTIC

CENTRE IN JAMMU

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL AT

9906907316, 9682639141

HERE ENDS YOUR JOB HUNTING

URGENTLY REQUIRED

RECEPTIONIST, TELECALLER,

COUNSELLOR

ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK

HALL NO. 115, B-1, NORTH BLOCK,

BAHU PLAZA, JAMMU

PH. 01912478081

EMAIL:ABNPERSONNEL@REDIFFMAIL.COM

STAFF REQUIRED

ORW (FIELD WORKER) 2 POST

(QUALIFICATION 10+2)

ANM (SAMBA) 1 POST

(GNM/BSC NURSING )

WALK IN INTERVIEW WITH COMPLETE BIO DATA ON 25TH JULY TO 26 JULY 2022

J&K SOCIETY FOR THE PROMOTION OF YOUTH & MASSESS

OFFICE ADDRESS.: H.NO.102, SARWAL , MANDIR MORH. OPP RIDHI MEDICOS, JAMMU

PH:9596750390, 9906388111

CARE TAKER

REQUIRED A CARE TAKER FOR A 80 YRS OLD MALE SENIOR CITIZEN IN LOWER ROOP NAGAR AREA.

CONTACT :

9419151876, 7889391933

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED STAFF WITH EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILL AND COMMAND ON THE SUBJECT

* PRT

* PGT POL SCIENCE

* PGT BIO

* CO-ORDINATOR

* ACTIVITY TEACHER

*DANCE TEACHER

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

0191-2554433 & 8082029433

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE FOR A

DENTAL COMPANY

DIPLOMA IN ELECTRONICS

DIPLOMA IN COMPUTER

CONTACT / WHATSAPP:

9419192734

EMAIL YOUR RESUME :

ASHOK.4@REDIFFMAIL.COM

NOW HIRING

A LEADING INTERNATIONAL BPO IS CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS FOR THE POSITION OF SALES EXECUTIVE FOR AN INBOUND AND OUTBOUND PROCESS. SALARY 20000 TO 35000 PLUS INCENTIVES.

EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS IN ENGLISH ARE A MUST.

CONTACT: 8899696322

NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL, NARWAL BALA, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. B.SC. B.ED (MATHS TEACHER)

2. BA B.ED (SST TEACHER)

3. BA B.ED (ENGLISH TEACHER)

CONTACT NO.: 9419146066, 9419644438

URGENTLY REQUIRE

1) SOFT SKIL/ENGLISH TRAINER- 1

2) MOBILIZER- 1, EXP.-MIN. 1 YEAR

3) WARDEN- 1 (FEMALE ONLY), EXP.- MIN. 1 YEAR.

4) MIS EXECUTIVE- 1, EXP.- MIN. 1 YEAR IN PROGRAM IN DDU-GKY PROGRAM.

5) HOSPITALITY (FOOD AND BEVERAGES) TRAINER-1, EXP.- MIN. 2 YEARS

SALARY – NEGOTIABLE

WALK-IN INTERVIEW- FROM 26-07-22 ONWARDS

BETWEEN 11:00AM TO 5:00PM

ADDRESS- DDU-GKY CENTER, CMH COLLEGE, CHOWADI, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU.

CONTACT- 8716838008, 9622266380

TEACHERS REQUIRED

URGENTLY

FOR 12TH CLASS ACCOUNTANCY, ARTS, PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY AND MATHEMATICS AT EXCELLENCE COACHING CLASSES AND TUITION CENTRE TRIKUTA LANE AKALPUR ROAD JAMMU.

INTERESTED, PLEASE CALL

9419231268, 7780931655

MAIL: ECCJMU@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT FOR PRIVATE FINANCE COMPANY AT TRANSPORT NAGAR, NARWAL, JAMMU.

MOB.: 7889697003

ACCOUNTS STAFF REQUIRED

– INTERNET & TELE ACCOUNTS KNOWING.

– SOFTWARE BILLING KNOWING

– COMPLETE COMPUTER KNOWING

ATTEND INTERVIEWS / WRITTEN TEST

ON 25/7/2022 FROM 2 PM TO 5 PM

J.D. ENTERPRISES

17 JANKI VIHAR, OLD JANIPUR, JAMMU. M) 9419193636

WANTED

SALES EXECUTIVE FOR PACKAGED DRINKING WATER COMPANY

SALARY WILL BE AT PAR INDUSTRIAL STANDARD

CONTACT: 6005810893

EMAIL RESUME@ AMIT_SINGH_RAINA@YAHOO.COM

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

NAME OF POSTS: SUPERVISER : 2 POST MALE.

INTERVIEW DATE AND TIME

DATE 25/07/2022, & 26/07/2022

INTERVIEW TIME 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM AT I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY COME ALONG WITH RESUME/CV

FOR MORE DETAILS:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES

1, SIDCO SAMBA. 9906044364,

EMAIL: SAHIL17SHARMA@GMAIL.COM