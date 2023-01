EMPLOYMENT (24-01-2023)

REQUIRED

FRESHERS FOR MARKETING

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SALARY : RS 10000 + INCENTIVES

SADRO HEALTHCARE

19 AD GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

CALL: 0191 3505544

URGENT REQUIREMENT

POST : OFFICE MANAGER – 30 (ONLY FEMALE)

MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE IN ANY MULTINATIONAL COMPANIES

MBA OR MCA

INTERVIEW : TUESDAY ONWARDS

(24 JANUARY 12 PM)

OFFICE : SOFTDREAMS ONLINE EDUCATION PVT LTD.

75A LAST MORH GANDHINAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT : +91 8492074696

VACANCY FOR 2023-24

1. GRADUATE AND POST

GRADUATE TEACHERS.

(SST, HINDI, ENGLISH,

SCIENCE,

MATHMATICS)

2. SPORTS COACH.

SCIENTIA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

OPP – RADIO RELAY STATION

BANTALAB JAMMU, 9419304662

SISJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

DRIVERS – LMV

SECURITY GUARDS

REQUIRED IN REPUTED EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION AT BARI BRAHMANA. ESM CAN ALSO APPLY. APPLY IMMEDIATELY BEFORE 30/1/2023.

CONTACT NO.: 9086800509

EMAIL ID: DETDOGRA@GMAIL.COM

JOB IN JAMMU (FRESHERS)

STARTING INCOME : 10000 TO 25000 + DAILY INCENTIVES + MONTHLY BONUSES

26 BOYS/GIRLS, AGE : 18 TO 25 YRS

FOR ADVT./PROMOTION/INCREASE USERS.

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATE & ABOVE.

FOR MORE INFO, MEET AT

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

@ 7006486152

NOTE : AN ISO CERTIFIED RASHTRIYA UDYOG RATNA AWARD WINNER GROUP

ARE YOU HUNGRY FOR SUCCESS

AGE NO BAR, EARNING NO BAR. HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU. REQUIRED RESULT ORIENTED AND AMBITIOUS MEN/WOMEN TO PROMOTE OUR RANGE OF PHARMA PRODUCTS IN JAMMU AND SURROUNDING TERRITORIES.

APPLY OR CONTACT:- SEND YOUR RESUME ON PHONE/WHATSAPP NO. 7006530055