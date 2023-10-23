EMPLOYMENT (23-10-2023)

SALESPERSON

REQUIRED

Full time salesperson with 2+ year experience in jewellery sector required for a renowned jewellery showroom.

Salary – 20,000+ (as per capability)

Interested candidates may contact at 700613656 between 12-6 PM

Job Vacancy

Need 36 Boys & Girls for Official & Non-Official staff in a Medical Company

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above

Income : 10,600/- to 22,400/- (P/M) (as per Co. rules)

Note : Freshers can also apply, interested candidates can visit our office at Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near VIP Showroom.

Contact : 9796256081, 9906029039

Urgently Required

1. General Manager (Having Food & Beverage 10 years Exp.)

2. HR Manager (Male Exp.)

3. Cashier (Having Knowledge of Computer/Fresher)

4. Digital Marketing (Having 1 year Exp.)

5. Content Writer (Having 1 year Exp.)

6. Work from Home (Having Laptop + Internet)

7. Telecaller’s /Receptionist (Fresher / Exp.)

8. Indoor Sales (Required Female, 15k to 20k)

9. Supervisor (Kathua ITI or Diploma)

Contact

Brave Security & Placement Services

Mobile : 9796733175, 9797721646

Email ID : bsbravesec@gmail.com

Address : 669, Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu

Urgently Required

Fashion Designing Trainer – 1

in Gandhinagar Jammu

Experience upto 2 years

Salary Negotiable

Send resume

nistbb786@rediffmail.com

Contact: 95966 06499