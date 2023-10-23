EMPLOYMENT (23-10-2023)

SALESPERSON
REQUIRED
Full time salesperson with 2+ year experience in jewellery sector required for a renowned jewellery showroom.
Salary – 20,000+ (as per capability)
Interested candidates may contact at 700613656 between 12-6 PM
Job Vacancy
Need 36 Boys & Girls for Official & Non-Official staff in a Medical Company
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above
Income : 10,600/- to 22,400/- (P/M) (as per Co. rules)
Note : Freshers can also apply, interested candidates can visit our office at Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near VIP Showroom.
Contact : 9796256081, 9906029039
Urgently Required
1. General Manager (Having Food & Beverage 10 years Exp.)
2. HR Manager (Male Exp.)
3. Cashier (Having Knowledge of Computer/Fresher)
4. Digital Marketing (Having 1 year Exp.)
5. Content Writer (Having 1 year Exp.)
6. Work from Home (Having Laptop + Internet)
7. Telecaller’s /Receptionist (Fresher / Exp.)
8. Indoor Sales (Required Female, 15k to 20k)
9. Supervisor (Kathua ITI or Diploma)
Contact
Brave Security & Placement Services
Mobile : 9796733175, 9797721646
Email ID : bsbravesec@gmail.com
Address : 669, Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu
Urgently Required
Fashion Designing Trainer – 1
in Gandhinagar Jammu
Experience upto 2 years
Salary Negotiable
Send resume
nistbb786@rediffmail.com
Contact: 95966 06499