EMPLOYMENT (23-10-2022)

WANTED

PROFESSIONAL FOR WEBSITE

MANAGEMENT

QUALIFICATION: BCA

KINDLY EMAIL YOUR RESUME TO

RAHULDOGRA@DAILYEXCELSIOR.COM

REQUIRED

A MALE FOR COMPUTER ONLINE WORK

EXPERIENCE : 2 YEAR

TIMING OF WORK : 9.30 AM TO 5.30 PM

BOY NEAR FROM TALAB TILLO, BHAGWATI NAGAR, SHAKTI NAGAR, BAKSHI NAGAR & ALSO FROM CITY AREA WILL PREFERRED.

CONTACT NO. 9149442188

URGENT REQUIRED

COLLECTION BOY = 2 (COMMITTEE)

QUALIFICATION: 12TH OR ABOVE

EXPERIENCED PREFER

WITH OWN TWO WHEELERS

SALARY: 8000 TO 10000 + PETROL + INCENTIVE

RESUME SEND AT WHATSAPP NO.

8491032042, 9419137754

REQUIRED

A CAR DRIVER FOR ROOP NAGAR LOCATION

MIN. EXP. – 5 YEARS

CONTACT –

9906301664

STAFF REQUIRED

STAFF REQUIRED FOR GARMENTS SHOWROOM NEAR SAINIK COLONY, NEW REHARI NEAR MERIDIAN HOTEL AND BSF PALOURA. GIRLS AND BOYS BOTH REQUIRED

SALARY 6K TO 8K

FRESHERS ALLOWED

FOR CONTACT : 7780815702

8825075984

WANTED

1. ACCOUNTANT M/F

(KNOWING TALLY)

2. ACCOUNT ASSTT. M/F

BASIC KNOWING TALLY

3. MARKETING ASSTT M

(FROM BARI BRAHMANA/BISHNAH ADJ AREA)

ELTRONICS

SHOP NO. 44-45 A2 SOUTH BLOCK

BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

6005187687/ 9469541111

REQUIRED- MAID SERVANT

PART TIME OR FULL TIME FOR SMALL FAMILY FOR COOKING, UTENSIL CLEANING, DUSTING & OTHER PETTY WORKS AT SAINIK COLONY JAMMU. ACCOMMODATION AVAILABLE. CONDITIONS APPLY.

SALARY- FULL TIME RS 12000.00

PART TIME- 6 AM TO 10 AM RS 6000.00 OR

6 AM TO 10 AM AND 6 PM TO 9 PM

RS 10000.00

7006448724, 9419803714

STAFF REQUIRED

AKASH INSTITUTE OF PARAMEDICAL SCIENCES

STAFF REQUIRED

ELIGIBILITY : B-PHARMA/ M-PHARMA

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY APPLY WITH THEIR COMPLETE DOCUMENTS AT

AIPMS.45O@GMAIL.COM OR

WHATSAPP AT 7889510107

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALES PERSON

FOR FIELD MARKETING/ SALE

CONTACT: 9596699858

WANTED

ADVERTISEMENT

COLLECTOR FOR

ENGLISH DAILY

NEWSPAPER

“THE LATEST”.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO: 9419258395

“JOB VACANCY”

TRANSPORT MANAGER

CANDIDATES HAVING MINIMUM EXPERIENCE OF 4-5 YEARS IN HANDLING OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES.

KNOWLEDGE OF VEHICLE REPAIR & MAINTENANCE IS MUST.

LOCATION: – BARI BRAHMANA.

EMAIL: HR@PMARKPRODUCTS.COM

PH: +91 6006316150

STAFF REQUIREMENT FOR DOCTOR CLINIC AT ROOP NAGAR JAMMU

TIMING : 10 AM TO 2 PM

SATURDAY OFF

SALARY RS 5000/- PER MONTH

QUALIFICATION ABOVE 12TH

CONTACT : 9419331550

0191-2592343

KINDLY CONTACT BETWEEN

10 AM TO 2 PM

REQUIRED

1. SALES EXECUTIVE

(SALARY 14000/-) (QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE)

2. OFFICE BOY

(SALARY 8000/-) (QUALIFICATION: 10TH)

VISIT WITH RESUME AT :

KASHMIR WATCH HOUSE

420, NEAR BSNL OFFICE, APSRA ROAD,

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT : 9797466324, 6005135905

VACANCY

TOURING JOB/CARE TAKER

10+2 FEMALE COMPUTER KNOWING

AGE GROUP – 30 + YRS

RETD/WIDOW PREFERABLY

PATEL HOUSE

9622091258

PILLAR NO. 16, AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU