EMPLOYMENT (23-09-2022)

STAFF REQUIRED

A WELL RENOWNED CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL SUPPLY COMPANY REQUIRES SALE STAFF FROM ALL OVER JAMMU AND KASHMIR. SHOULD BE HAVING HIS OWN VEHICLES FOR MARKETING. SALARY GUARANTEED RS 10,000/- PLUS TRAVEL EXPENSE/BOOSTER.

+ 91 7780879361

AROMA FOUNDATION

PUBLIC SCHOOL

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED

HINDI TEACHER (F) – 2 NO – B.A / B.ED.

MAID – 1 NO

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

INTERVIEW : 23/09/22 & 24/09/22

TIMING : 10 AM TO 12 NOON

MOBILE : 94191-27441, 7006877850

WANTED STAFF

TEACHERS : BA/ BSC/MSC

WITH OR WITHOUT B.ED

ATTRACTIVE SALARY

CONTACT PRINCIPAL

DASHMESH PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

BHOUR CAMP JAMMU

PHONE :

9419232442

9906100980

VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER

SECONDARY SCHOOL

AKALPUR MORH JAMMU

REQUIRES STAFF

MUSIC TEACHER : POST GRADUATE/GRADUATE FROM A UNIVERSITY WITH RELEVANT EXPERIENCE

JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL) : WITH MINIMUM 5 YEARS EXPERIENCE.

APPLY WITHIN 7 DAYS WITH FULL BIO-DATA ALONG WITH PASSPORT SIZE PHOTOGRAPH.

E-MAIL: VBPSJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

WEBSITE : WWW.VBPSJAMMU.COM

CONTACT : 0191-2505885, 7051002018, 7051401040

REQUIRED

FEMALE TEACHERS TO TEACH PLAY SCHOOL AND EVENING TUTORIAL FOR 5TH TO 10TH CLASSES ENGLISH AND S.ST. CBSE RING US AT – 7006338701

GROWING STEP PRE SCHOOL NEW PLOT PURAN NAGAR, JAMMU.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

TELE CALLER – 2

OFFICE INCHARGE – 2

DRIVER – 2

FIELD BOY/ GIRLS – 10

CONT: 9906268289

TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU

VACANCY

REQUIRED SALES MANAGER, SALES EXECUTIVES AND COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR JAMMU DIVISION IN THE COMPANY DEALING IN EXTERIOR DECORATIVE LAMINATES. INTERESTED CANDIDATES HAVING REQUISITE EXPERIENCE IN SALES AND MARKETING / COMPUTERS CAN SEND THEIR RESUMES ON WHATSAPP NO. 9596771943 OR E-MAIL AT PVTRADERSJK@GMAIL.COM. SALARY AND TA/DA AS PER THE COMPANY NORMS.

REQUIRED

EX SERVICEMAN FOR A MANAGERIAL POST IN A REPUTED BUSINESS HOUSE. SHOULD BE WELL VERSED WITH COMPUTER.

12TH PASS AND ABOVE.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

INTERESTED MAY CONTACT

9419185454

U-MART

SPL. IN : SCHOOL UNIFORMS

7, RED CROSS BHAWAN, KACCHI,

CHAWNI, JAMMU

WANTED

SALES MAN

SALES GIRL

6006555812, 8491903716,

9419197443

REQUIRED

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT LTD URGENT REQUIREMENT OF LAB TECHNICIAN, ACCOUNTANT, COMPUTER OPERATORS, ACCOUNTANT, PEON, OFFICE BOY, SUPERVISOR, OFFICE ADMIN, OFFICE ASSISTANTS, TELLE CALLER, DRIVER, LMV, HMV CALL 9055055628 ADDRESS GREATER KAILASH FAWARA CHOWK NEAR PETROL PUMP.